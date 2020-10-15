X

The Latest: Hertha midfielder Guendouzi positive for virus

By The Associated Press
Hertha Berlin says midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from two games with France’s under-21 national team

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Hertha Berlin says midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from two games with France's under-21 national team.

Guendouzi captained the team to a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday and a 1-0 victory over Slovakia on Monday.

Hertha says Guendouzi was tested on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Both samples were positive.

Guendouzi signed from Arsenal this month. He will sit out a 10-day quarantine period that will prevent him from making his debut for Hertha against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

