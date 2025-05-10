The Latest: India accuses Pakistan of ceasefire breaches in Kashmir

Pakistan’s foreign ministry blamed Indian forces for initiating the ceasefire violation and said Islamabad remained committed to the agreement.

Earlier, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal following US mediation after they fired volleys of missiles across their borders on Saturday. It was the most serious increase in hostilities so far in a conflict triggered by a gun massacre last month, for which India blames Pakistan.

Here is the latest:

Pakistan blames India for violating ceasefire

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday night blamed Indian forces for initiating the ceasefire violation.

In a statement, it said Pakistan remains committed to the ceasefire agreement and said Pakistani forces were handling the situation with responsibility and restraint.

“We believe that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels,” the ministry said. “The troops on the ground should also exercise restraint."

———

Pakistan says positive response to ceasefire is in the interest of peace

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that Islamabad has responded positively to a proposed ceasefire with India in the larger interest of peace in the region, and hoped all the outstanding issues with India, including the Kashmir dispute, would be resolved through peaceful dialogue.

He made his remarks in a televised address to the nation, hours after Pakistan and India agreed to the ceasefire following a sudden escalation in tensions, which had raised fears for a wider conflict.

Sharif thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, China, and other friendly countries like Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for their role in defusing tensions.

He praised the armed forces, saying Pakistan’s military made a fitting response when India launched missile attacks overnight. “Our pilots silenced the Indian military’s guns within hours,” Sharif said.

———

India accuses Pakistan of repeatedly violating ceasefire

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said late Saturday that “there had been repeated violations of the understanding arrived between the two countries” on ceasing fire and accused Pakistan of breaching the agreement.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” he said at a news conference in New Delhi.

Misri said the Indian army was “retaliating” for what he called a “border intrusion.”

———

Cross-border exchanges of fire heard in Kashmir

Pakistani and Indian troops on Saturday exchanged fire in Bhimber, a town along the Line of Control, the de facto border dividing the two sides in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, residents said.

While such cross-border skirmishes are common, the latest exchange occurred just hours after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire.

Residents in Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported that Indian artillery fire resumed after a pause of several hours in some areas.

Shahzad Iqbal, a local resident, said shells landed near villages, though he was not aware of any damage.

Explosions rock two cities in Indian-administered Kashmir

Multiple explosions were heard in two big cities of Indian-controlled Kashmir Saturday, hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire deal following the U.S.-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.

Residents said the loud explosions in Srinagar and Jammu were followed by a blackout in the two cities.

Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, said in a post on social media: “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!” In another post, he said: “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

Cross-border shelling and gunfire were also reported from at least five places along the Line of Control, a de-facto frontier that divides disputed Kashmir between two nuclear-armed nations.

Visuals shot by AP photojournalists in Srinagar showed red projectiles going up from the ground and colliding with objects flying over the sky and emitting red flares.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Drone spotted over Pakistani city of Peshawar

A drone was spotted over the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Saturday night, prompting authorities to activate the air defense system, according to residents.

There was no immediate comment from the military or government.

An Associated Press reporter heard anti-aircraft gunfire, but it remained unclear who operated the drone.

Pakistan thanks Trump for facilitating ceasefire

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X: “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.

"We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia.

"Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability.”

———

Pakistan confirms its agreement to ceasefire

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Islamabad and New Delhi have agreed to a ceasefire understanding following a recent escalation in tensions.

In a statement, the ministry said Pakistan was compelled to retaliate after what it described as “unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression,” alleging that India launched missile strikes across multiple locations along the international border, resulting in civilian casualties.

“Despite facing blatant Indian aggression and persistent provocations, Pakistan exercised great restraint,” the statement said. It said Pakistan’s response targeted only those locations from where its airbases had come under missile attack.

The ministry emphasized that Pakistan remains open to constructive diplomacy and comprehensive dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute.

———

China reaffirms support for Pakistan, ministry says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, to reaffirm Beijing’s continued support for Islamabad, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It said Wang commended Pakistan for exercising restraint and praised its responsible approach during a period of heightened tension with India.

“He reaffirmed that China, as Pakistan’s All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and ironclad friend, will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence,” the statement quoted Wang as saying.

It was not immediately clear whether the conversation took place before or after Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire following a recent spike in hostilities.

———

Ceasefire gives both countries a chance to draw back, expert says

Paul Staniland, south Asia expert and a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, told The Associated Press that the ceasefire is “a clear signal of de-escalation and will hopefully end the direct fighting for the near future.”

“Ideally, this leads to a new period of relative stability and quiet in the region,” he said, adding that “it is certainly possible the ceasefire will hold since the two countries had entered risky and costly territory that they will probably not be in a hurry to revisit quickly.”

Staniland said India would largely resist crediting the Trump administration for the truce and ignore broad talks on issues like Kashmir.

———

Indian military says it remains vigilant

Raghu R. Nair, an Indian navy commodore, told a news conference Saturday that the Indian armed forces will adhere to the understanding reached on the ceasefire, but they “remain fully prepared, ever vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland.”

“Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength. And every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defense of the nation,” said Nair.

———

Many in Pakistan greet news of the ceasefire with relief and joy

Chanting slogans of “Long Live Pakistan,” people in many cities welcomed the ceasefire with India, calling it a moment of national pride and relief after days of heightened tension.

“This is a big day for Pakistan,” said Mohammad Fateh, a young man in the city of Lahore. “Our forces responded with strength, and India had no choice but to agree to a ceasefire."

In Islamabad, Zubaida Bibi, a 45-year-old housewife, expressed joy at the restoration of peace with India, saying, “War brings nothing but suffering. We are happy that calm is returning. It feels like Eid to me. We have won."

In the northwest of Pakistan, in the city of Peshawar and tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, some people fired guns in the air to celebrate the ceasefire.

In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, residents welcomed the ceasefire, hoping it would bring long-awaited relief to a region that has borne the brunt of recurring conflict.

“For us, peace means survival,” said Zulfikar Ali, a resident. “We’ve suffered enough. I’m glad that both Pakistan and India have made a sensible decision.”

———

Pakistan fully reopens airspace

Pakistan has fully reopened its airspace for all types of flights, the country’s airports authority said Saturday.

In a statement, it said: “All airports across the country are now available for regular flight operations.”

___

Ceasefire comes into effect

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the ceasefire on Geo News.

He said Saudi Arabia and Turkey played an important role in facilitating the deal, which came into effect at 4.30 p.m. local time (1130GMT).

___

Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after U.S.-mediated talks.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was pleased to announce that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

India and Pakistan confirmed the ceasefire deal following US mediation.

___

G7 foreign ministers call for ‘immediate de-escalation’

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialized democracies have issued a statement calling for the “immediate de-escalation’’ of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The ministers condemned the April 22 attack by militants in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir that triggered the current outbreak of violence, while warning that further escalation threatened regional stability.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the ministers said in a joint statement released on Saturday. “We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome.”

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union.

___

Srinagar quiet after overnight explosions

Most shops and businesses were open but traffic was thin on the roads in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which was rattled by multiple loud explosions Saturday. Government forces, wearing body armor and carrying automatic rifles, erected additional checkpoints on the main road leading to the city’s airport, a part of which also serves as an Indian air force station.

Many residents living close to the airport fled in fear of attacks.

The Indian military said it was among three air bases that came under Pakistani attack early Saturday.

Local resident Munir Ahmed and his family fled their home as they didn’t feel safe, he said.

“We did not want to take any chances as my daughter is in her late pregnancy,” Ahmed said.

Authorities have already closed schools and other educational institutions across the region until Tuesday.

Most shops and businesses were shut in the region’s Jammu city, which witnessed Pakistan’s Saturday strike and drone attacks for the past two nights. Anxious residents said police drove through some neighborhoods and asked shopkeepers to close businesses and stay indoors as a precautionary measure

___

Pakistan official says at least 11 killed and 56 wounded in artillery exchanges near Line of Control

A Pakistan official says at least 11 people were killed and 56 others wounded in what he said was Indian shelling in several areas near the Line of Control in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Mazhar Saeed, the information minister for Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said Saturday that the casualties occurred overnight following an intense exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian forces. He accused Indian troops of deliberately targeting civilians, saying artillery fire destroyed about 200 homes between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The wounded were being treated at various hospitals, he added.

There was no way to independently confirm the figures.

___

Pakistan has given its response, prime minister says

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday told the country’s political leaders in separate calls that “we have given India a befitting response and avenged the blood of our innocent citizens” following what he said were repeated Indian strikes on civilians.

India has denied hitting civilian targets.

In a statement, his office said Sharif said Pakistan had shown “extreme restraint” in the face of Indian provocations.

He said Pakistan responded after India’s overnight missile attacks at air bases and other places.

___

Pakistan's Foreign minister says his country will consider de-escalation if India reciprocates

Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Saturday that his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped any further attacks.

However, Ishaq Dar warned that if India launched any further strikes, “our response will follow.”

Dar told Pakistan’s Geo News that he also conveyed this message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he contacted him after speaking to New Delhi.

“We responded because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping,” he said.

___

Indian military says it's committed to non-escalation if Pakistan reciprocates

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who was also present at the news conference, said India was committed to “non-escalation," if Pakistan reciprocates. However, Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilizing towards forward areas, she said, “indicating offensive intent to further escalate the situation.”

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness,” she added.

Singh said Indian armed forces carried out “precision strikes only at identified military targets in response to Pakistani actions.”

“All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately,” she said.

___

India says it targeted Pakistani bases after Islamabad fired high-speed missiles at Punjab

India has said that it targeted Pakistani military bases after Islamabad fired several high-speed missiles at multiple air bases in India's Punjab state early Saturday.

Indian Col. Sofiya Qureshi, at a news conference in New Delhi, said Pakistan also targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” she said.

The Pakistani army’s actions were “provocation” and India’s response was “measured,” foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.

___

Indian Border Security Force reports cross-border firing in Jammu

India’s Border Security Force in a statement Saturday said that Pakistani troops resorted to “unprovoked” firing along the International Border in the Jammu region overnight. The BSF said it responded to the firing and destroyed what it called a “terror launch pad” at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, adding that Indian troops caused “widespread damage to the posts and assets” of Pakistan border guards.

It offered a video footage to support its claim. The incident couldn’t be independently verified.

___

Indian air force denies destruction of S-400 air defense system in Punjab

A spokesman for the Indian air force, Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, denied the claims made by Pakistan that it had destroyed an S-400 air defense system in Adampur, Punjab, using hypersonic missiles.

“Its fake. A fact-check will be up soon by the Press Information Bureau,” he told AP.

Pakistan earlier said one of it air force JF-17 Thunder aircraft launched hypersonic missiles and had destroyed the site.

There was no way to independently verify the attack.

