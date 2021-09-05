dayton-daily-news logo
The Latest: Svitolina tops Halep to reach US Open quarters

Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns to Simona Halep, of Romania, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns to Simona Halep, of Romania, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina beat two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

__

1:40 p.m.

No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina beat two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

Svitolina has never won a Grand Slam tournament. She had lost twice before to the 12th-seeded Halep in majors.

The Olympic bronze medalist, Svitolina has emerged as a contender at Flushing Meadows. She has not dropped a set in the tournament.

Naomi Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women’s draw.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens later Sunday.

___

12:25 p.m.

Jack Sock withdrew from men's doubles a day after he was forced to retire with an injury in his singles match against Alexander Zverev.

Sock appeared to suffer a leg/groin injury early in the match. Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1 lead when Sock had to call it quits.

Sock wrote on Instagram that he suffered a “minor step back for a major comeback." Sock wrote Sunday ”positive news is I'll be ready to go again in a few weeks."

Sock was scheduled to play with Neal Skupski in a doubles match. The team of Dominik Koepfer and Emil Ruusuvuori took the walkover win.

___

11:30 a.m.

It's another U.S. Open champion for Leylah Fernandez in her first match since she beat Naomi Osaka. Fernandez takes on 2106 champion and No. 16 seed Angelique Kerber in fourth-round action at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, out of Canada, became a breakthrough star in Flushing Meadows when the former French Open junior champion took the last two sets against Osaka to get the signature win of her career.

Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women's draw. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens.

Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans and unseeded American Frances Tiafoe tries to continue his run when he plays No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are only 18 years old and play on Sunday. Alcaraz knocked out No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jack Sock reacts to an injury during a match with Germany's Alexander Zverev during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. Zverev won the match after Sock withdrew with an injury. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Jack Sock reacts to an injury during a match with Germany's Alexander Zverev during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. Zverev won the match after Sock withdrew with an injury. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

