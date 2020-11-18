The Latest: Iowa State limits attendance for games

Pollard says the fan base has been compliant with mitigation measures this fall and there are no known cases of COVID resulting from fans attending football games. He says it’s in the best interest of the community for Iowa State to be a leader in limiting social gatherings at this time.

Iowa State had been limiting attendance to 15,000 for football games and originally planned to allow 10% capacity for basketball games at Hilton Coliseum.

The Serbian soccer federation says three national team players have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of a match against Russia in the Nations League.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Verona midfielder Darko Lazovic and Basel goalkeeper Djordje Nikolic have been isolated from the rest of the squad.

Serbia players Luka Milojevic and Aleksandar Kolarov have previously tested positive for COVID-19.

