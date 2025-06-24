The Latest: Iranian missile strikes kill 4 in southern Israel as ceasefire deadline is reached

At least four people were killed in the early morning barrages, but there was no immediate word of further attacks. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said at least eight more people were injured in the early morning barrage as waves of missiles sent Israelis to bomb shelters for almost two hours.

Trump's announcement that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" came soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites. Israel so far has not acknowledged the Trump ceasefire announcement.

Here is the latest:

Residents evacuate buildings in Beersheba

Residents evacuated the impacted buildings, carrying belongings in bags and stuffed suitcases.

Neighbors and family members embraced while trying to figure out where to go next.

More than 9,000 Israelis have been displaced from their homes since the war with Iran began, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Yehezkiel Cheri said he was in a synagogue for morning prayers Tuesday when the first sirens went off.

As he made his way into his apartment building in between waves of missiles, he felt a huge explosion.

“I saw fire in front of me, and I ran into the apartment,” he said.

“I don’t think we need to continue this war. It’s a shame. These are souls of God, and we need to protect each one, from every country, everyone needs to care for each person,” he said.

Three residential buildings damaged in Beersheba

Israel police said the barrage damaged at least three densely packed residential buildings in Beersheba.

Outside, the shells of burned out cars littered the streets. Broken glass and rubble covered the area.

Hundreds of emergency workers gathered to search for anyone else trapped in the buildings.

Israel police said the impact of the hit was so great that some people were injured even while inside their reinforced safe rooms in each apartment.

The safe rooms are meant to withstand rockets and shrapnel but not direct hits from ballistic missiles.

Residents evacuated damaged building with their suitcases Tuesday morning in Beersheba.

Some said they were skeptical of the ceasefire, announced by Trump.

“I don’t believe the Iranians,” said Ortal Avilevich, a resident who lives five minutes away from the blast.

“I’m happy with Donald Trump and I think Iran is afraid of him, but I hope there is quiet right now.”

Israeli airspace reopens

Israel’s Airports Authority said the country’s airspace has reopened for emergency flights after closing earlier due to an hourslong barrage of missiles from Iran.

Death toll rises to 4 in Beersheba

Israeli firefighters said they retrieved four bodies from a building hit by an Iranian missile in the city of Beersheba.

The direct hit in the largest city in southern Israel comes just days after the city’s hospital sustained significant damage in a missile strike.

The search and rescue team said they retrieved four bodies from one building in Beersheba and were searching for more.

Israel closes its airspace

The Israel Airports Authority said the barrages from Iran forced them to close the skies to all passenger planes, including emergency flights that were expected to land and depart on Tuesday.

Some flights were forced to circle over the Mediterranean Sea, according to Israeli media.

Israel’s airports have been closed since the war with Iran began, but a handful of emergency flights had started arriving and departing over the past few days.

Israeli firefighters rescue children trapped in rubble

Israeli firefighters said they rescued at least three people, including children trapped in the rubble of an apartment building after an Iranian missile barrage struck southern Israel.

In Beersheba, first responders cordoned off blocks as they tried to assess how many people had been killed and injured.

The streets around the impact site were littered with glass and debris, windows were blown out of buildings as anxious neighbors stood outside their damaged houses.

Iran state television announces ceasefire has begun

Iranian state television reported Tuesday that a ceasefire had begun in its war with Israel, even as Israel warned the public of a new missile barrage launched from Iran.

It wasn’t immediately possible to reconcile the messages from Iran and Israel on the 12th day of their war.

Iranian state television announced the ceasefire in a graphic on screen, not immediately acknowledging the new missile barrage coming after the deadline set by President Donald Trump in his earlier ceasefire announcement.

Israel warned of another wave of incoming missiles 20 minutes after the ceasefire was supposed to come into effect.

At least 3 killed and 8 injured in latest Iranian barrage, Israel says

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said at least three people were killed and eight injured in the early morning barrage. A residential building in Israel’s south sustained heavy damage, emergency responders said.

Waves of missiles sent Israelis across the country to bomb shelters for almost two hours Tuesday morning.

