The Latest: Italian club Reggiana says 21 players have virus

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and winger Jens Petter Hauge have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s Serie A match against Roma.

Milan says three staff members are also positive for COVID-19.

The team says all five individuals are asymptomatic and “they have immediately entered isolation in their homes and the relevant local health authorities have been informed.”

Milan leads the Italian league with four wins from four matches.

A player and a member of the medical staff at Belgian soccer club Anderlecht have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says the unnamed people have both been placed in self-isolation. Residents in Belgium who test positive for the virus are asked to quarantine for seven days.

Anderlecht is the most successful club in Belgium with 34 league titles.

Several Anderlecht players had already tested positive for the virus in September. More than 10,500 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Belgium.

