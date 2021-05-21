The Latest: Conners falls back at PGA with 3 early bogeys

___

8:20 a.m.

Corey Conners started the second round of the PGA Championship with a bogey and a birdie to maintain his two-shot lead.

For Dustin Johnson and a few other top players, Friday is mainly about making sure they get two more days at Kiawah Island.

A double bogey to close out his opening round gave Johnson a 4-over 76, leaving him outside the top 70 and ties going into the second round. At least he had morning conditions, which can mean a little less wind.

Johnson has never started a year by missing the cut in consecutive majors. Later in the afternoon, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among those in danger of going home early.

