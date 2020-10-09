The Latest: Kamiji wins all-Japanese wheelchair final

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):
Yui Kamiji won her fourth French Open title in the women's wheelchair singles by beating Momoko Ohtani 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Japanese final.
Ohtani upset defending champion Diede de Groot to advance to the final. The Dutchwoman had beaten Kamiji in last year's final.
