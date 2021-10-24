The Latest: Kingsbury cleared to coach undefeated Cardinals

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be on the sideline when the undefeated Cardinals play Houston.

Kyler Murray is trying to lead the Cardinals to their first 7-0 start since 1974, 14 years before the franchise moved to Phoenix from St. Louis. Arizona defensive end J.J. Watt is facing the Texans for the first time after spending his first 10 seasons playing with them.