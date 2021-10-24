dayton-daily-news logo
The Latest: Kingsbury cleared to coach undefeated Cardinals

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2021, file photo, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury walks on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif. Kingsbury and an assistant coach and a player will miss the Cardinals' game Sunday at Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2021, file photo, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury walks on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif. Kingsbury and an assistant coach and a player will miss the Cardinals' game Sunday at Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be on the sideline when the undefeated Cardinals play Houston

The latest from Week 7 of the NFL (all times EDT):

10:30 a.m.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be on the sideline when the undefeated Cardinals play Houston.

Kyler Murray is trying to lead the Cardinals to their first 7-0 start since 1974, 14 years before the franchise moved to Phoenix from St. Louis. Arizona defensive end J.J. Watt is facing the Texans for the first time after spending his first 10 seasons playing with them.

Kingsbury's positive COVID-19 test was announced two days before Arizona played at Cleveland last week. Murray threw four touchdown passes in the Cardinals' 37-14 win.

Arizona quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also were sidelined last week because of coronavirus protocols.

