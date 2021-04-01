The Latest: Michigan reports coronavirus variant from Brazil

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

— Germany reports 24,000 daily coronavirus cases, urges 'quiet' Easter

— Company at heart of J&J vaccine woes has series of citations

— Oklahoma town eases pandemic, one restaurant meal at a time

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo recorded 975 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily number.

Kosovo has started vaccinations this week after getting some 24,000 AstraZeneca doses from the COVAX program, which will be used for medical personnel and people over 80.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti has asked neighboring Albania to help with the vaccination of the schoolteachers. Authorities are asking people to respect mandatory mask wearing, not gather in crowds of more than 50 and observe the overnight curfew.

Kosovo has recorded 91,405 confirmed cases and 1,884 confirmed deaths.

___

BUCHAREST, Romania — A record 1,434 COVID-19 patients are receiving care in intensive care units, a number increasing in consecutive days and putting hospitals under serious pressure in Romania.

Additional mobile ICUs will be available to supplement hospitals, which are facing unprecedented strain during a third wave of coronavirus infections.

“Over 650 patients have already been treated in these (mobile) units and unfortunately this number continues to increase,” says Raed Arafat, head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations.

Authorities say new restrictions to help reduce the spread of the virus will begin on Sunday. More than three million vaccines have been administered.

Romania has confirmed more than 958,000 cases and 23,674 deaths.

___

WASHINGTON — The opening day baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Washington was scheduled to host New York at Nationals Park on Thursday night.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that one of his team’s players had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, before the team left spring training camp.

Rizzo said four other players and one staff member were following quarantine protocols after contact tracing determined they were in close contact with the person who tested positive. Rizzo didn’t identify those involved.

___

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on citizens to help ease the strain on nurses and doctors caring for the rising number of COVID-19 patients by respecting pandemic rules over Easter.

Germany’s disease control agency reported 24,300 newly confirmed cases in the past day, and 201 deaths. The head of the Robert Koch Institute has warned the country is seeing a third surge in infections fueled by more contagious virus variants that have come to dominate the outbreak in Germany.

Speaking in a video address, Merkel said this “needs to be a quiet Easter.”

Germany has recorded more than 2.8 million COVID-19 cases and 76,543 deaths since the start of the outbreak, fewer than most other large European countries.

But there’s been frustration about the slow pace of its vaccination program, with only about 11.6% of the population having received at least one shot.

___

LONDON — The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office says immunization campaigns against COVID-19 across the continent are “unacceptably slow” and jeopardizing efforts to stop the pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Hans Kluge says vaccines “present our best way out of this pandemic” but noted that to date, only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully protected with two doses.

“As long as coverage remains low, we need to apply the same public health and social measures as we have in the past, to compensate for delayed schedules,” Kluge says. He warned European government against having “a false sense of security” for having started their immunization campaigns and noted Europe remains the second-most affected region in terms of new cases and deaths.

“The region’s situation is more worrying than we have seen in several months,” said WHO’s Dr. Dorit Nitzan, WHO Europe’s emergency manager. She warned people not to gather in large groups over the coming Easter weekend.

___

WARSAW, Poland – Poland reached a record 35,251 coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The Health Ministry says 621 more deaths were registered. The previous case record was 35,143 on Friday.

Hospitals in the southern Silesia region have run out of COVID-19 beds and patients are being directed to other regions. The situation is also difficult in the central region, including Warsaw.

The government has sped up the inoculation in the nation of 38 million and opened the registration of persons between age 40 to 60 on Thursday.

So far, almost 6.3 million vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca — have been administered. More than 2 million are fully vaccinated.

In Poland, there’s been 2.4 million cases and nearly 54,000 confirmed deaths.

___

DAKAR, Senegal — Africa is unlikely to meet its targets for vaccinating the continent against COVID-19 if supply delays from a key Indian manufacturer continue, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Dr. John Nkengasong says officials hope the problems at the Serum Institute of India will be temporary otherwise “it would definitely impact our ability to continuously vaccinate people.”

More than half of the 29.1 million vaccine doses received by African nations have come through the global COVAX initiative, which aims to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to vaccines. COVAX has largely used the AstraZeneca vaccine, because it is cheaper and requires ordinary refrigeration.

But the Serum Institute of India recently announced as many as 90 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine destined for COVAX worldwide will be delayed through the end of April as India’s government grapples with a spike in infections among the country’s 1.4 billion people.

Nkengasong says it isn’t yet known what impact the uncertainty might have for scheduling second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in African countries.

___

NEW YORK — Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results Thursday from their ongoing late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.

The companies said the vaccine was 91% effective against symptomatic disease and was even more protective in preventing severe disease. Of 927 confirmed COVID-19 cases detected through March 13, 77 were among people who received the vaccine and 850 were among people who got dummy shots.

There were no serious safety concerns and the vaccine also appeared to work against a variant first detected in South Africa, the companies said.

The U.K. and U.S. gave the emergency green light to roll out Pfizer’s vaccine late last year followed by many other countries. The vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and up.

This week, the companies said the vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, based on a study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers.

___

TOKYO — Japan has designated Osaka and two other areas for coronavirus control steps as infections in those areas rise ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, neighboring Hyogo and Miyagi in the north have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga designated the three prefectures for pre-emergency status under a new intensive prevention law beginning Monday. The measure lasts until May 5.

Health experts have raised concerns about the burden on health care and Osaka’s rapid spike, with many cases linked to new variants of the virus from Britain.

Japan had scaled down its partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January. It lifted the state of emergency in the Tokyo area on March 21, fully ending the measures aimed at slowing the coronavirus and relieving pressure on medical systems treating COVID-19 patients.

___

GENEVA — The head of the World Trade Organization is calling for efforts to expand the ability for developing countries to manufacture vaccines.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called for a framework that would allow developing countries “some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer” in future pandemics and decried the current coronavirus “vaccine inequity.”

“The idea that 70 percent of vaccines today have been administered only by ten countries is really not acceptable,” she said after hosting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at the agency’s Geneva headquarters.

The call came as scores of WTO member states have backed efforts led by South Africa and India to have the trade body grant a temporary waiver of its intellectual property pact to help boost production of coronavirus vaccines.

Some wealthier countries and those with strong pharmaceutical industries oppose the idea, saying it would crimp future innovation.

___

MOSCOW — Vaccination against COVID-19 kicked off in Uzbekistan, one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population.

Authorities hope to immunize 4 million people, or nearly 12% of the 34.6-million population, between April and June, Uzbekistan’s Health Minister Abdukhakim Khadzhibayev told local media.

Uzbekistan has received 660,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot through the COVAX global vaccine sharing program and 1 million doses of a vaccine developed by the Chinese drug maker Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical. The Chinese jab is still undergoing large studies to prove it is safe and effective. Uzbekistan’s authorities in talks with Russia over importing 1 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Uzbekistan has reported more than 83,000 coronavirus cases and 643 confirmed deaths during the pandemic.

___

CAIRO — Egypt received a shipment of more than 850,000 COVID-19 vaccine via the global COVAX initiative, the U.N. and Egyptian health officials said.

A plane carrying 854,400 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine landed in Cairo early Thursday as Egypt moves forward with its vaccination campaign. The new doses will be used to inoculate health workers, elders and people with chronic diseases, said a U.N. statement.

This is the first shipment that Egypt receives via COVAX, an international alliance initiative to distribute vaccines to middle-and low-income countries.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with over 100 million people, has reported 202,131 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 12,000 confirmed deaths.

Undersecretary of Egypt’s Health Ministry Mohamed Hassany says Egypt has received 600,000 doses of the Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm’s vaccine as a gift from the Chinese government. The United Arab Emirates government has given Egypt 80,000 doses of the same vaccine.

Health Minister Hala Zayed saysthe Egyptian government has reserved 100 million vaccine doses, including 40 million doses from COVAX.

___

ROME — Doctors and nurses in Italy who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus could be reassigned or have their salaries suspended under a new decree approved by the government.

The Italian Cabinet passed the measure late Wednesday as part of its latest COVID-19 containment provisions. The obligation for health care workers to get vaccinated was included after several recent hospital outbreaks were blamed on personnel who hadn’t gotten the shot.

Italy has prioritized vaccinating medical personnel, and to date 3 million of the 10 million shots administered have gone to health care workers. Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said the vast majority of health care workers have agreed to get the free vaccine but there were some holdouts.

Another measure included in the decree rules out criminal liability for medical personnel who administer shots if the vaccinations were done correctly. Some general practitioners in Italy have shied away from giving vaccines, fearing legal exposure if their patients experience adverse reactions.

___

PARIS — France’s prime minister defended the government’s plans to close schools for at least three weeks and to ban domestic travel for a month to slow a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jean Castex led a parliamentary debate on the new nationwide measures as the National Assembly, France’s lower house, prepared to vote on them Thursday.

Castex told lawmakers that the government has acted “consistently and pragmatically.”

Opposition parties were expected to boycott the vote. Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the leftist La France Insoumise party denounced it as a “bad April Fools’” prank.

While French schools are temporarily closed, Castex confirmed aid for families with children who rely on free school meals.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister says the country will begin administering coronavirus vaccinations in doctors' offices starting next week.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Thursday that some 940,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered to some 35,000 practices next week.

The number of weekly doses supplied to doctors will rise to about 3 million at the end of April, he said. Germany is hoping to significantly ramp up its vaccine campaign in the coming week.

According to government figures, 11.6% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, while 5% of the population has received both doses.

Earlier this week, German health officials decided to halt the routine use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 due to concerns over the possibility of a small risk of rare blood clots in younger patients.

The 40-year-old Spahn said “without hesitation” he'd get the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it isn’t his turn yet.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Hannibal Hanschke Credit: Hannibal Hanschke

A South Korean elderly woman receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 1, 2021. South Korea started its coronavirus vaccination for senior citizens over 75 years old. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Chung Sung-Jun Credit: Chung Sung-Jun

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi walk toward their seats after a photo session during a meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Retno and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto are visiting Tokyo for security discussions focusing on China's growing assertiveness in regional seas. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

French Prime Minister Jean Castex looks back as he adresses to members of Parliament on the new Covid-19 measures at the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, April 1, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a three week nationwide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban as the rapid lisped of the virus ramps up pressure on hospitals. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the coronavirus ahead of the early voting for the upcoming Seoul mayoral by-election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The early voting for the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-election will be held for two-days on April 2-3. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A woman reacts as a man shows a photo of her with cherry blossoms in Tokyo on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

The sun sets over outlying islands as a plane prepares to land on the resort island of Phuket, Thailand on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Thailand plans to allow vaccinated foreigners to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without quarantining on arrival in a step toward reviving the country's big but battered tourism industry. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck) Credit: Adam Schreck Credit: Adam Schreck

A surfer catches a wave as the sun sets over Kata Beach on the resort island of Phuket, Thailand on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Thailand plans to allow vaccinated foreigners to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without quarantining on arrival in a step toward reviving the country's big but battered tourism industry. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck) Credit: Adam Schreck Credit: Adam Schreck

A surfer carries his board ashore as the sun sets over Kata Beach on the resort island of Phuket, Thailand on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Thailand plans to allow vaccinated foreigners to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without quarantining on arrival in a step toward reviving the country's big but battered tourism industry. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck) Credit: Adam Schreck Credit: Adam Schreck

A general practitioner administers the first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 to a patient in his office in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Thursday, April 1, 2021, as the national vaccination campagn against the new coronavirus continues in the country. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP) Credit: Attila Balazs Credit: Attila Balazs

Empty vials that contained the COVID-19 vaccines available in Hungary, with left to right, AstraZeneca, Moderna, A and B of Sputnik V, Sinopharm, BioNTech, are seen on a table in a general practitioner's office in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus continues in Hungary. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP) Credit: Attila Balazs Credit: Attila Balazs

A man wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 cross the Bir Hakeim bridge in Paris, Thursday, April 1, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a three week nationwide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban as the rapid lisped of the virus ramps up pressure on hospitals. Eiffel Tower in the background. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

People wearing masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 cross the Bir Hakeim bridge in Paris, Thursday, April 1, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a three week nationwide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban as the rapid lisped of the virus ramps up pressure on hospitals. Eiffel Tower in the background. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A police officer patrols as people enjoy the sun in the Vauban park in Lille, northern France, Thursday, April 1, 2021. France's prime minister Jean Castex on Thursday defended new nationwide measures to combat a resurgent coronavirus in France that include closing schools for at least three weeks and putting in place a month-long domestic travel ban, the government has acted "consistently and pragmatically."(AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Residents wait in line for food donated by the Bees of Love Institute during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

A woman and a child leave after receiving food donated by the Bees of Love Institute during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo