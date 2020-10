The Latest: Muncy homer extends Dodgers' lead to 4-2

After escaping a thorny fourth inning by thwarting Manual Margot’s attempted steal of home, Clayton Kershaw cruised through the fifth, retiring the side in order, including two strikeouts.

8:50 p.m.

Manuel Margot was thrown out attempting to steal home, and the Tampa Bay Rays trailed the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in the fifth inning of Game 5 of the World Series.

Margot opened the fourth with a walk. He stole second and advanced to third on an error on second baseman Chris Taylor. Hunter Renfroe then walked to put runners on the corners with none out.

Kershaw bounced back by retiring Joey Wendle on a popup and fanning Willy Adames for his 205th postseason strikeout, matching Justin Verlander’s big league record. Kershaw then alertly stepped off the rubber when Margot broke for the plate and threw to catcher Will Smith for the final out of the inning.

Max Muncy then gave Los Angeles a 4-2 lead with a solo homer in the fifth. Joc Pederson also connected in the second for the Dodgers.

8:25 p.m.

Yandy Díaz hit an RBI triple off Clayton Kershaw and scored on Randy Arozarena’s record-breaking single to cut Tampa Bay’s deficit to 3-2 after three innings.

A scuffling Tyler Glasnow remains on the mound for the Rays, trying to find his rhythm. The 6-foot-8 right-hander worked around a leadoff single and another wild pitch in the top of the third, striking out Will Smith and Cody Bellinger before Chris Taylor grounded out to end the inning.

Kevin Kiermaier beat out an infield single to begin the bottom half on a ball charged and fielded by Kershaw. Díaz then sliced a line-drive triple into the right-field corner that skipped past Mookie Betts, allowing Kiermaier to score. It was Díaz’s first RBI since Aug. 29.

Arozarena singled through the left side on a hanging breaking ball to make it 3-2. A frustrated Kershaw yelled and pounded his glove, and Arozarena signaled for the souvenir ball to be taken out of play.

With his 27th hit of this postseason, Arozarena set a major league mark. Pablo Sandoval had 26 hits during the 2014 postseason.

The rookie slugger also matched Tampa Bay’s franchise record for postseason hits held by Melvin Upton Jr.

8 p.m.

Joc Pederson kept up the Dodgers’ attack against Tyler Glasnow, hitting a leadoff home run in the second inning that made it 3-0. Pederson stood at the plate for a moment to admire the shot into Tampa Bay’s bullpen in left-center field while Glasnow covered his head with both hands.

Pederson became the eighth different Dodgers player to homer in this Series, tying the Bash Brothers of the ’89 A’s for the most ever.

This is not what the Rays hoped for or needed from Glasnow. The 6-foot-8 ace has walked three so far, the outs against him are loud and he’s already thrown 51 pitches. He got a break, too, when Austin Barnes was caught stealing as he came off second base after beating the throw.

For Glasnow, this comes after he walked six and threw a whopping 112 pitches in just 4 1/3 innings of Game 1.

Clayton Kershaw also got some help in the bottom half. After Manuel Margot led off the inning with a smart bunt single and moved up on a grounder, do-it-all third baseman Justin Turner made a nifty play on Willy Adames’ bouncer to end the inning.

7:40 p.m.

Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger singled in runs off an overthrowing Tyler Glasnow in the first inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays with the World Series tied at two games apiece.

Seager advanced on a pair of wild pitches in the first by Glasnow, who was throwing at up to 100.6 mph.

Mookie Betts doubled on a 99 mph fastball, driving the ball into left field, and scored two pitches later when Seager pulled a curveball into right field for a single and his 19th postseason RBI.

Justin Turner took a called third strike, and Seager advanced on a wild pitch, a safe call by Laz Diaz that was upheld in a video review.

Max Muncy drew his 20th walk of the postseason, Will Smith struck out and, after another wild pitch, Cody Bellinger hit a grounder that was stopped by second baseman Brandon Lowe on the right field grass with no play. Seager scored on the infield single, the Dodgers’ 58th run with two outs this season. Glasgow got out of the inning by striking out Chris Taylor.

Glasnow needed 34 pitches to get three outs, his most in the first inning this year, and the Dodgers batted for 19 minutes. The two wild pitches in an inning tied a Series record.

Yandy Díaz singled off Clayton Kershaw and Randy Arozarena, who hit his ninth postseason homer in Game 4, hooked a slider just foul down the right-field line. Arozarena grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, and Lowe fouled out to catcher Austin Barnes.

7:05 p.m.

The Dodgers have three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw starting the pivotal Game 5 in the World Series.

They could also have Walker Buehler available out of the bullpen against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Buehler, who won Game 3 on Friday night and would start Game 7 on Wednesday night if the Series goes that long, didn’t throw his usual between-games side session before Sunday night’s game.

The last time Buehler pitched in relief was June 28, 2018, when he was nursing a rib microfracture and rejoined the team after a planned rehab assignment. His only other relief appearances came in his eight games as a rookie in 2017.

Big right-hander Tyler Glasnow started for the Rays, a rematch of Game 1 when Kershaw and the Dodgers won 8-3.

5:25 p.m.

The roof is closed for Game 5, and might not open again during this World Series.

Along with the dreary, misty conditions outside Globe Life Field before the start of Sunday’s game, there was an increasing chance of rain into the night —and beyond.

It is the second time in the World Series that the retractable roof at the new $1.2 billion stadium is closed for a game. The other was Game 3 on Friday night, when it was breezy and chilly with a chance of rain.

The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain Monday — a day off for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers — with temperatures in the mid-50s.

That drops to a 70 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when Game 6 will be played, but back up to 90 percent with temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday, when a seventh game would be played, if necessary.

