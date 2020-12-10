X

The Latest: NBA says 8 more positive tests among players

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Nation & World | Updated 39 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The NBA says eight more players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total so far this season to 56

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The NBA says eight more players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total so far this season to 56.

Of those, the first 48 tested positive in the league’s initial return-to-market testing phase that went from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. Those tests showed a leaguewide positivity rate of about 9%.

The next eight came from a batch of 541 players tested in the week that began Dec. 2. For that span, the positivity rate was just under 1.5%.

Preseason games across the NBA begin Friday and the regular season is scheduled to begin with two games on Dec. 22.

___

The Chicago Bears have canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The person who tested positive has been notified and is self-isolating.

The Bears placed three practice squad players on the COVID list this week — linebacker Manti Te’o, defensive lineman LaCale London and receiver Thomas Ives. Coach Matt Nagy said the team did not think the latest positive test was related to those cases.

“Obviously we’re not exempt from this pandemic,” Nagy said. “We all know that cases are on the rise. And I just want to credit our players and coaches for adapting and staying flexible. It’s not easy. But we have the right mindset.”

Chicago is scheduled to host the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Bears (5-7) have lost six in a row, their worst skid since the 2002 team tied a franchise record by dropping eight straight.

___

South Carolina has called off its men’s basketball game at George Washington on Monday because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The team paused activities Tuesday and canceled a home game with Wofford scheduled for Thursday. The school said the earliest the team could resume activities was Dec. 16 and only if there are no further positive tests between now and then.

___

Georgia has canceled its women’s basketball game against Radford because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Highlanders’ program.

The Lady Bulldogs (5-0) were scheduled to host Radford (0-2) on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Highlanders last played Sunday. They lost to Marshall 69-58.

Georgia has no plans to schedule a replacement game.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Credit: Michael Wyke

Credit: Michael Wyke

In this photo provided by Creighton Athletics, Creighton guard Rachael Saunders plays during a women's NCAA college basketball game against Drake in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Official Tom Danaher is at rear. The DePaul and Creighton women's basketball teams are among a few squads that have taken it a step further with their players wearing masks while on the court playing. (Catherine Grosdidier/Creighton Athletics via AP)
In this photo provided by Creighton Athletics, Creighton guard Rachael Saunders plays during a women's NCAA college basketball game against Drake in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Official Tom Danaher is at rear. The DePaul and Creighton women's basketball teams are among a few squads that have taken it a step further with their players wearing masks while on the court playing. (Catherine Grosdidier/Creighton Athletics via AP)

Credit: Catherine Grosdidier

Credit: Catherine Grosdidier

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.