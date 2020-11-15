The Latest: Green Bay weather could affect Jaguars-Packers

The Packers also had to deal with strong winds at their last home game, a 28-22 upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after that game that the Packers didn’t handle the elements as well as they had in previous seasons.

Jacksonville also has a new kicker in Chase McLaughlin, signed off Minnesota's practice squad after starter Josh Lambo was placed on injured reserve with a hip problem. McLaughlin s the team’s sixth kicker this season, following Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown.

The NFL backloaded the Week 10 schedule in light of a conflict it doesn't usually have to deal with: The Masters in November instead of April.

Only three teams with a winning record (Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Green Bay) play in the early window today. The showcase games also happen to be in the West: Buffalo (7-2) at Arizona (5-3), Seattle (6-2) at the Los Angeles Rams (5-3) and Pittsburgh (8-0) looking to stay unbeaten against AFC North rival Cincinnati (2-5-1).

Baltimore (6-2) visits New England (3-5) in the nightcap.

