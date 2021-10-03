The Latest: NFL slate opens with 4 winless teams in action

The Lions play at Chicago. The Colts are at Miami. The Giants are at New Orleans. And the Jets host Tennessee. All of those winless teams are underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The only game featuring two undefeated teams comes Sunday afternoon when the Los Angeles Rams host Kyler Murray and Arizona.

The Sunday night game, though, is the most anticipated and the one that's been circled since the NFL schedule was released in May. Brady and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay visit New England, where Brady spent the first two decades of his storied NFL career and won six Super Bowl titles.

