The Latest: NHL's Bruins resume practice, scheduled to play

FILE - Boston Bruins' Jarred Tinordi, right, is helped from the ice by Steve Kampfer (44) after taking a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins' Brandon Tanev during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, in this Tuesday, March 16, 2021, file photo. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Washington winger Tom Wilson separately questioned the NHL on a lack of clarity between clean and dirty hits. Crosby did it after teammate Brandon Tanev was given a major penalty for a hit on Boston's Jarred Tinordi that might not have been illegal at all, and Wilson after he served a seven-game suspension for boarding that wasn't called on the ice. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: Keith Srakocic

By The Associated Press
The Boston Bruins are resuming practice for the first time since five players were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and are still scheduled to host the New York Islanders on Thursday

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Boston Bruins are resuming practice since having two games postponed resulting from five players being placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced it will practice Wednesday night, a day before the Bruins are still scheduled to host the New York Islanders. The development comes after David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith were cleared after spending five days in the protocol.

Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly remain on the list for a seventh consecutive day.

Minnesota forward Zach Parise entered the protocol, becoming the Wild’s 16th player this season to be listed, and first since Feb. 20.

Parise’s addition increases the total to 162 players who have spent at least one day in the protocol since the season began on Jan. 13.

Twelve players were listed, with Winnipeg still awaiting testing results. The total is down from 15 on Tuesday, which was the most since 18 players were in the protocol on Feb. 17.

The Big Ten has announced its schools will be allowed to set attendance policies the rest of the spring based on local health guidelines instead of by conference mandate.

The decision is effective immediately and applies to spring football events and spring sports contests. The Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors made the decision in consultation with medical experts and the conference office.

The conference allowed a limited number of fans to attend the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Illinois and Ohio State tipoff for an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings

