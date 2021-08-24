The Latest: Afghan women's rights activist lands in Germany

___

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

GENEVA — Switzerland’s foreign affairs office says a charter flight has arrived in Zurich with 219 people who were evacuated from Afghanistan on board.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs says the flight from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, landed early Tuesday, carrying 141 Afghans who worked with the Swiss department of development and cooperation in Afghanistan or their families and relatives.

Another 78 people from Afghanistan, Germany and Sweden were also on the flight.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that an inclusive political settlement is the best way forward for peace and stability in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Pakistan fully supports efforts in that direction, he added.

According to a foreign ministry statement, Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, about the situation in Afghanistan.

The statement says Qureshi told Lavrov that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. It said Qureshi informed Lavrov about Pakistan’s outreach to regional countries for consultations on the challenges arising out of developments in Afghanistan.

The statement quoted Qureshi as also saying that Pakistan is facilitating the evacuation of foreigners stranded in Afghanistan. Qureshi is expected to leave for Uzbekistan later Tuesday on a visit during which he will also travel to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to discuss Afghan developments.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide says the evacuation deadline in Afghanistan should be extended beyond Aug. 31.

“One of a main concern is that the airport will be closed,” Eriksen Soereide told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 on Tuesday morning. “The civilian part is closed now, so we are completely dependent on the US military operation being maintained in order to be able to evacuate.”

She spoke as a plane with 157 people who had been evacuated from Afghanistan landed in Oslo. So far Norway has evacuated 374 people from Afghanistan.

“There is no guarantee that we will be able to help all Norwegian citizens who want assistance this time around,” she told Norway’s other broadcaster NRK, adding Norway will continue the evacuation as long as the airport in Kabul is open.

In neighboring Sweden, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that she too could not guarantee that they can help all those who want to get out.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that Australia has helped evacuate more than 1,600 people from the Kabul airport in 17 flights since last Wednesday.

“We have achieved this by working very closely with the United States and the United Kingdom, among other nations,” Andrews told Parliament on Tuesday.

The evacuated people include Australian citizens, Afghan nationals who had worked for the Australian government during the 20-year conflict and other countries’ nationals. The Australian government has not said how many people it planned to evacuate from Afghanistan.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier said Australian and New Zealand officials had evacuated more than 650 people from the airport over Monday night.

Morrison said that five flights had left the airport in the busiest day of Australian involvement in evacuations since the Taliban took control of the country. One of the flights was a New Zealand military aircraft.

Morrison told Nine Network television that the evacuated people included Australians, New Zealanders and Afghans.

___

Caption A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed several Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption Senior Airman Romero, center, assists an Afghan evacuee at the Sigonella US air base, in Sicily, southern Italy, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Some 662 people fleeing Afghanistan have arrived at the U.S. naval air base in Sicily as Washington tries to ramp up evacuations following the Taliban takeover of the country by using overseas military bases as temporary transit points. (US Naval Forces Europe-Africa via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Women hold signs reading "Stop killing Afghans" and "Peace, Freedom, Justice for Afghanistan" during a demonstration for the reception of threatened people from Afghanistan, in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday Aug. 22, 2021. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP) Credit: Markus Scholz Credit: Markus Scholz

Caption In front of the US Embassy, protesters demonstrate in support of Afghan people, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday Aug. 22, 2021. After the demonstration in front of the Pakistani embassy, the protests continue in front of the US embassy in Copenhagen. (Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix) Credit: Nils Meilvang Credit: Nils Meilvang

Caption A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed several Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption A group of Afghan nationals residing in South Korea whose family members have worked with Koreans in their home country, call for the South Korean government to rescue them during a rally outside the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.(Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Baek Seung-ryul Credit: Baek Seung-ryul