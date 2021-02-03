The Latest: NWHL suspends season because of rise in COVID-19

___

The Southeastern Conference has announced the postponement of a pair of Tennessee women’s basketball games.

Both games were Top 25 matchups. No. 18 Tennessee’s game Thursday night at No. 24 Mississippi State and the rescheduled game with seventh-ranked Texas A&M game on Sunday have been postponed.

The league cited a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Lady Vols’ program.

No makeup dates were immediately announced.

The Atlantic Coast Conference says Louisville’s men’s basketball game at Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed.

The league said the postponement was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals' program.

It’s the second postponement in three games for Louisville, which is due to visit No. 14 Virginia on Saturday. The Orange visit Clemson on Saturday.

