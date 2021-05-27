The Latest: Oakland Athletics going to full capacity June 29

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began the season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted during the shortened 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7.

Others making the move to full capacity in-season are Arizona (May 25), Boston (May 29), Baltimore (June 1), Cincinnati (June 2). Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), St. Louis (June 14), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5).