The Latest: Obama to return Monday to Georgia and Florida

Biden was in Georgia this past week and his running mate, Kamala Harris, campaigned there the week before.

But Republicans are working to defend their hold on the state, and Trump is set to campaign in Georgia on Sunday.

Obama also is set to visit Florida on Monday, in what will be his second visit to the state in a week. Democrats believe that if they can deny the president a win in Florida, it will help counter any possible efforts by Trump and others to raise doubts about the legitimacy of the election.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

With three days to go until Election Day, Democrat Joe Biden is campaigning in Michigan and President Donald Trump plans four events in Pennsylvania.

Read more:

— After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead

— 'Obamacare' sign-ups begin as millions more are uninsured

— AP FACT CHECK: Trump's voting wrongs; Biden's trade miss

— Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path

— Biden looks to restore, expand Obama administration policies

— Expect a lot more of the same if Trump wins a second term

— Show your work: AP plans to explain vote calling to public