The Latest: Ohtani warms up by hitting one into the 3rd deck

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, watches warms-up during batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)
American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, watches warms-up during batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)

Nation & World | 7 minutes ago
The top-seeded Shohei Ohtani warmed up for the Home Run Derby in Denver by hitting one into the third deck in batting practice

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

The top-seeded Shohei Ohtani warmed up for Monday night’s Home Run Derby in Denver by hitting one into the third deck in batting practice.

The Los Angeles Angels star had a mammoth blast into the upper-deck in Seattle over the weekend.

The fans were crowded together in left, center and right on a 91 degree night (33 Celsius) as they tried to catch a souvenir. They cheered each ball that left the yard with the biggest ovation coming for Ohtani’s titanic shot to right field just before the players wrapped up practice.

It was a statement homer.

The eight-player field includes 2019 champion Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Trey Mancini, Joey Gallo, Salvador Perez and local favorite Trevor Story of the Rockies.

Ohtani kicks off a big All-Star week with the Home Run Derby. He’s also starting the All-Star Game on Tuesday night and batting leadoff as the designated hitter.

Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, laughs after being named the American League's starting pitcher for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, laughs after being named the American League's starting pitcher for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

