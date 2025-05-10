The Latest: Pakistan says India fired missiles at air bases inside the country and Pakistan responds

India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan but most of the missiles were intercepted, Pakistan's army spokesman said Saturday. It's the latest escalation in a conflict triggered by a gun massacre last month that India blames Pakistan for.

Here is the latest:

___

India says drones sighted in 26 locations in border areas

The Indian army said in a statement late Friday that drones were sighted in 26 locations in Indian states bordering Pakistan and in Indian-controlled Kashmir, including region’s Srinagar main city.

It said the drones were tracked and engaged.

“The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary,” the statement said.