The Latest: Saudis to host meeting of Muslim nations' FMs

The hilltop on which the mosque stands is also sacred to Jews, who revere it as the Temple Mount because it was the site of the biblical temples. Some Jews and evangelical Christians support building a new Jewish temple on the site, an idea that Muslims find alarming because they fear it would lead to the mosque being partitioned or demolished.

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinians have begun gathering across the occupied West Bank to mark the anniversary of the displacement of hundreds of thousands of refugees from what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation.

Nakba Day, Arabic for “catastrophe,” comes amid widespread Jewish-Arab violence in Israel and heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza. The main event Saturday was held in West Bank city of Ramallah, where the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority is headquartered.

On Friday, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank held some of the largest protests in years and clashed with Israeli forces, who shot and killed 11 people, including a Palestinian who tried to stab a soldier at a military position.

Some 700,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes during the 1948 war. Today, they and their descendants number around 5.7 million and mostly reside in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

A child holds a Palestinian flag during a rally outside Fatih mosque in Istanbul following Friday prayers, Friday, May 4, 2021, in support of Palestinians, killed in the recent escalation of violence in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. People in Turkey have been demonstrating against Israel this week and have gathered without much interference from the police despite a strict lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections that have ordered people to stay home until May 17.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Bangladeshi Muslims protesting against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, gather after after Eid ul-Fitr prayers in front of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and wave Palestinian and Bangladeshi flags in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) Credit: Mahmud Hossain Opu Credit: Mahmud Hossain Opu

Two policemen secure the entrance to the New Synagogue Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

Bangladeshi Muslims protesting against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, gather after after Eid ul-Fitr prayers in front of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) Credit: Mahmud Hossain Opu Credit: Mahmud Hossain Opu

Israeli riot police tries to block a Jewish right-wing man as clashes erupted between Arabs, police and Jews, in the mixed town of Lod, central Israel, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. As rockets from Gaza streaked overhead, Arabs and Jews fought each other on the streets below. Rioters torched vehicles, a restaurant and a synagogue in one of the worst spasms of communal violence that Israel has seen in years. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine) Credit: Heidi Levine Credit: Heidi Levine

A man waves a Palestinian flag as Bangladeshi Muslims protesting against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, gather after Eid al-Fitr prayers in front of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) Credit: Mahmud Hossain Opu Credit: Mahmud Hossain Opu

Palestinians carry the body of a child found in the rubble of a house belonging to the Al-Tanani family, that was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Credit: Abdel Kareem Hana Credit: Abdel Kareem Hana

A Muslim worshipper wears a Hamas flag during a protest against Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following Friday prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)Muslims take part in Friday prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Credit: Mahmoud Illean Credit: Mahmoud Illean

Muslim worshippers take part in Friday prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)Muslims take part in Friday prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Credit: Mahmoud Illean Credit: Mahmoud Illean

Supporters of a Pakistani religious group chant slogans during a demonstration to condemn Israel's use of force against the Palestinians, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Protesters chant anti-Israel slogans during a rally outside Fatih mosque in Istanbul following Friday prayers, Friday, May 4, 2021, in support of Palestinians, killed in the recent escalation of violence in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. People in Turkey have been demonstrating against Israel this week and have gathered without much interference from the police despite a strict lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections that have ordered people to stay home until May 17.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Palestinians flee their homes to a U.N. school after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Credit: Khalil Hamra Credit: Khalil Hamra

Supporters of a Pakistani religious group chant slogans during a demonstration to condemn Israel's use of force against the Palestinians, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members via video link on Friday, May 14, 2021. Erdogan has been engaging in telephone diplomacy this week in a bid to end Israel's use of force against Palestinians. Turkey's foreign ministry says Israel is engaging in "disproportional and indiscriminate attacks" in Gaza, as evidenced by civilian deaths and the injuries of staff from Turkey's state-run news agency.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

