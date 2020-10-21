The Latest: Panthers put Slye, 3rd OL on COVID-19 list

The moves don’t necessarily mean those players have tested positive; they could have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive. It’s unclear at this point if they’ll be cleared to play Sunday against the Saints. The Panthers don’t currently have a backup kicker on the roster or practice squad.

Maria Torres has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour event in Georgia this week because her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus. Torres says she has no symptoms but is self-isolating because of their contact.

The LPGA also says a child care provider tested positive at the LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee. The children in child care on Monday who had close contact with the teacher also are quarantined. The LPGA says based on CDC guidance, the players of the children are not considered contagious as “contacts of a contact and do not require isolation.

The Cincinnati Bengals have started offering ticket packages that include their last five home games after a variance from the state that increases the number of fans allowed at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ohio now permits up to 12,000 people for games at the stadium, but the Bengals say actual capacity likely will be less because of social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions. The venue seats 65,535.

The 12,000 limit is double what was allowed for the Oct. 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The home opener on Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers was played without fans.

Ticket packages include games against the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals (1-4-1) play the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns (4-2) on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Champions League match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Hakimi was found to have the virus in the last round of tests ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Inter says Hakimi is “completely asymptomatic.”

Inter players Ashley Young, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Škriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and Ionut Radu are all out with the virus.

Hakimi joined from Real Madrid in the offseason. He spent the previous two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The wing back has already been involved in several Inter goals.

Wolfsburg says forward Josip Brekalo has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation.

The club says the Croatian “is feeling good and is currently without symptoms.” The club also says the rest of the squad and coaching staff tested negative.

The isolation period will likely keep Brekalo out of Saturday’s game against Arminia Bielefeld.

Brekalo has scored once in four Bundesliga games this season for 13th-place Wolfsburg. He last played in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

The United States won’t send a team to the world wrestling championships because of health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive committee of USA Wrestling, the national governing body for wrestling, unanimously approved the proposal not to send a team to Belgrade, Serbia, for the Dec. 12-20 event.

“My heart breaks for our athletes, as nobody is more affected by this decision than they are,” said Veronica Carlson, executive committee member and chair of the USA Wrestling Athlete Advisory Committee. “In the same breath, abstaining from the 2020 World Championships is the right decision. I am proud that the athlete voice was solicited and considered through every step of this process. In choosing to make this decision now, versus delaying it, the athletes have time to recover and refocus on what is most important — the 2021 Olympic Games.”

United World Wrestling, the international federation for wrestling, announced Monday that its executive committee approved existing plans to host the event.

UEFA says Bayern Munich will be able to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League despite a positive coronavirus test for forward Serge Gnabry.

Bayern said Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry was “doing well” and was in isolation at home. He had trained with the rest of the team earlier that day.

UEFA says “we can confirm that the Bayern game is going ahead as scheduled.”

UEFA rules say games can go ahead if a team has 13 available players. That includes at least one goalkeeper.

Gnabry played for Germany in its Nations League game against Switzerland last Tuesday. He also played in Bayern’s 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Spanish second-division soccer match between Alcorcón and Sabadell has been postponed after nine new coronavirus cases were found among Alcorcón players and staff members.

The Spanish league says two players were among those who tested positive ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Three other players and one staff member tested positive last week. That prompted the suspension of the team’s match against Ponferradina on Sunday.

Alcorcón is in 19th place in the 22-team standings with four points from five matches.

