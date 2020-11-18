The Latest: Pfizer says it's communicating with Biden's team

Castillo said Wednesday that Pfizer maintains ongoing communication with the Trump administration, governors and leading lawmakers of both political parties in Congress. The Biden team is part of that effort.

Castillo says Pfizer is "communicating with both sides" during the transition.

There’s no word yet on a formal meeting between Biden and the pharmaceutical chiefs.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate with his successor is forcing President-elect Joe Biden to seek unusual workarounds to prepare for the exploding public health threat and evolving national security challenges he will inherit in just nine weeks.

