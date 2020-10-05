The Latest: Kvitova reaches 1st French Open QF since 2012

Zhang had a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set.

Kvitova sat waiting wrapped in a pink coat to combat the chilly conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier. She then did some leg exercises to keep warm.

The 30-year-old Kvitova will next face Laura Siegemund. The unseeded German beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the first time.

___

12:20 p.m.

There will still be crowds for the final week of French Open after Paris police decided not to reduce the limit of 1,000 spectators per day.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement said bars in Paris will close for two weeks from Tuesday as part of new measures to slow coronavirus infections.

But he maintained the current limit of 1,000 spectators at sports events in Paris and specifically noted the clay-court tournament at Roland Garros.

The decision will come as a relief to players.

Many have said how much they appreciate having spectators even in much smaller numbers than normal.

___

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against China's Zhang Shuai in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Three spectators watch a fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. There will still be small crowds at Roland Garros for the final week of French Open, after the Paris police chief decided Monday not to further reduce the limit of 1,000 spectators per day, as part of new measures to slow coronavirus infections in the French capital.

Germany's Laura Siegemund serves against Spain's Paula Badosa in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.