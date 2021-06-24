The Latest: Teen middle-distance runner Kessler turns pro

The 18-year-old Kessler from Michigan recently broke Jim Ryun’s American under-20 record with a time of 3:34.36 at the Portland Track Festival. Ryun’s mark had been on the books since 1966.

Kessler said the decision to turn pro was stressful.

“Weighed on me for a long time,” Kessler said.

In other races, sprinter Allyson Felix finished in the top three of her heat of the 200 meters to advance to the semifinals.

___

10:30 a.m.

Sha'Carri Richardson is out. Allyson Felix is in.

Start lists for Thursday's 200-meter preliminaries at U.S. track trials include Felix, who has qualified for the Tokyo Games in the 400, but not Richardson, the 100-meter champion who had been qualified for the longer distance but decided not to race.

If Felix were to finish in the top three at 200 meters, she'd have to choose a distance, because the 200 and 400 will overlap on the Olympic schedule.

When asked last week about her prospects for the 200, Felix said “I think I want to have fun with it.”

“As everyone knows, I love the 200. I used to call it my baby. Now that I have a baby, I can't do it anymore,” said the 35-year-old who had a daughter, Camryn, in 2018.

Felix has nine Olympic medals. Her only individual gold came in the 200 in 2012. She also won silvers at the distance in ‘04 and ’08, and a sliver in the 400 in 2016.

___

With potentially record temperatures about to reach the Pacific Northwest, parts of the U.S. track and field trials are being rescheduled to try to beat the heat.

This weekend's 20-kilometer race walks and the women's 10,000 and men's 5,000-meter finals have all been moved to earlier time slots. The walks will start at 7 a.m. Saturday, two hours before originally scheduled.

The women's 10K is now set for 10 a.m. Saturday and the men's 5K will start at 10 a.m. Sunday. Both those races had originally been scheduled for late afternoon. The forecast high for Eugene on Saturday is 100 (37 Celsius) and for Sunday it is 107 (41 C).

After a two-day break, action at Hayward Field resumes Thursday with finals in the women's shot put and women's steeplechase. In that race, Emma Coburn is seeking her ninth national title and third trip to the Olympics.

Also competing in preliminaries Thursday are hammer thrower Gwen Berry and sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who will try to qualify in the 200 after winning the 100-meter title last week.

___

FILE - Allyson Felix reacts to her second place in the women's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore., in this Sunday, June 20, 2021, file photo. Though frequently scrutinized the way any market leader is, Nike’s stranglehold on track and field has been tested over the past few years — if not in a pure dollar-for-dollar sense, then certainly in the way it is perceived by its most fervent followers. Gender equity battles have led to the defection of several high-profile women runners, including nine-time Olympic medal winner Allyson Felix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Sha'Carri Richardson greets fans after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel