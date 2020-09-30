The Latest: Romania posts highest daily coronavirus cases

— At virus milestone, Italian priest reflects on loss, lessons

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s government is declaring a state of emergency in the country after facing a recent record surge of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic says the state of emergency that gives his government extraordinary powers to curb the spike will be effective for 45 days, starting on Thursday.

Slovakia’s day-to day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases reached 567 on Tuesday, a new record. The previous record of 552 was set on Friday.

Slovakia has a total of 10,141 confirmed cases and 49 deaths, significantly lower than most other European countries.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway is easing up some of its restrictions by removing a ban on serving alcohol after midnight and allowing crowds of up to 600 people at outdoor events.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg says “this is not a total release but a new phase in the strategy to maintain control of the corona infection.”

The Scandinavian country had a previous limit of 200 people at indoor events. Abid Raja, the minister in charge of sports, says the changes apply Oct. 12 and “this will please many soccer fans.”

Norway has 13,914 confirmed cases and 274 deaths.

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan’s top health official has urged authorities to place high-risk areas of Karachi under lockdown following an increase in coronavirus cases.

Faisal Sultan spoke at the military-backed National Command and Operations Center in Islamabad to review the coronavirus situation.

As many as 365 new cases were reported in Karachi among the country’s single-day 774 infections in the past 24 hours.

It prompted health official to suggest a “smart lockdown” after identifying high-risk areas in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. The latest increases have occurred after Pakistan reopened schools this month.

Pakistan has reported 312,264 confirmed cases and 6,479 confirmed deaths.

LONDON — Planned surgeries are being suspended at a hospital in Wales following a coronavirus outbreak there.

The Royal Glamorgan Hospital, which is near the Welsh capital city of Cardiff and subject to local virus-related restrictions, says it has identified 82 cases of the virus, some linked to transmission within the hospital.

As a result, it has announced some temporary restrictions. Except for a small number of urgent cancer cases, the hospital has decided to suspend planned surgeries beginning Wednesday.

Paul Mears, chief executive of the local health board, says the restrictions have “not been taken lightly, and we understand that they will impact our patients, their families, our staff and partner organizations.”

Large parts of Wales have had an array of local lockdown restrictions imposed in recent weeks following a spike in coronavirus cases.

BANGKOK — Thailand is preparing to receive the first group of foreign tourists since scheduled commercial passenger flights into the country were halted in April.

Phuket Gov. Narong Woonsiew on Wednesday inspected the international airport at the popular southern resort island, where a new system including coronavirus testing and transport facilities has been installed to welcome the first 150 Chinese from Guangzhou province on Oct. 8.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says at least three groups of foreign tourists will arrive in October — two from China and one from Scandinavia. All will be subject to a 14-day quarantine and other restrictions on their movements.

The plan still needs final approval from the Cabinet. There has been speculation that the Oct. 8 start may be delayed, but Narong says Phuket is ready. Regular commercial air traffic remains limited.

Thailand has 3,564 confirmed coronavirus cases and 59 confirmed deaths.

PRAGUE — Czechs are casting ballot from their cars for the first time, a measure forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 156 drive-in temporary ballot stations have been established by the armed forces across the country for those quarantined due to coronavirus infections.

Those who cannot use a car can ask for a visit of a special electoral committee with a ballot box in their homes.

Previously, those quarantined were not allowed to vote because of health concerns. But as their numbers rose, new legislation was passed to make sure their voting rights were respected.

The Czechs are voting in regional elections and the first round of elections for one third of the upper house of Parliament, the Senate, on Friday and Saturday. The second round of the Senate elections is scheduled for Oct 9-10.

The Czech Republic has 67,843 confirmed cases and 636 deaths.

NEW DELHI — India recorded 80,472 new confirmed coronaviruses cases in the past 24 hours, showing a decline from a record high two weeks ago.

The Health Ministry raised India’s confirmed total to more than 6.2 million on Wednesday with 2.5 million in September alone. It also reported 1,179 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the confirmed death toll to 97,497.

India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tested positive on Tuesday and was advised home quarantine. His office said in a tweet that Naidu, 71, is asymptomatic and in good health. Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive last month and recovered in a hospital.

India’s recovery rate crossed 83% on Tuesday and the number of cases under treatment were less than 1 million. The daily testing covered more than 1 million people, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, a serological survey showed that the infections were more prevalent in urban centers with high population density. The survey by the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research also found that 6.6% of the population above age 10 have been exposed to the coronavirus.

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken “an unprecedent toll” especially on the economies of many developing countries and the world has not responded with “the massive and urgent support those countries and communities need.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that in the United States, Canada, Europe and most of the developed world, governments have adopted packages valued in double-digits of GDP to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and its impact.

“The problem is to mobilize the resources to allow the developing countries to be able to do the same,” he told a joint press conference Tuesday with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who have been jointly spearheading high-level meetings to try to raise the resources.

Guterres urged the international community to increase resources to the International Monetary Fund, including through a new allocation of special drawing rights and a voluntary reallocation of existing special drawing rights. He said many countries urgently need debt relief and called for the current debt suspensions to be extended and expanded to all developing and middle-income countries that need help. The private sector, including credit-rating agencies, also “must be engaged in relief efforts,” he said.

The U.N. chief said he is encouraged to see over 40 world leaders and the heads of the IMF, World Bank, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the African Union “coming together around these bold policies.”

He urged the international community to provide $35 billion -- including $15 billion immediately -- to fund “the ACT-Accelerator to ensure equitable access to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines” for all countries.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The University of North Carolina system reported its first coronavirus-related student death on Tuesday since several campuses reopened with at least partial in-person learning last month.

Chad Dorrill, a 19-year student at Appalachian State University who lived off campus in Boone and took all of his classes online, died on Monday due to coronavirus complications, officials said.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, but the grief cuts especially deep as we mourn a young man who had so much life ahead,” said a statement from Peter Hans, chancellor of the system overseeing the state’s 16 public colleges and universities. “I ache for the profound sadness that Chad Dorrill’s family is enduring right now. My heart goes out to the entire Appalachian State community.”

The university reported a new high of 159 current coronavirus cases among students on Tuesday. Nearly 550 students have tested positive for the virus since in-person classes resumed last month. Appalachian State remains open for in-person instruction.

Three North Carolina colleges, including UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University and East Carolina University, have halted physical classes for undergraduate students, after reporting a series of coronavirus outbreaks shortly after students returned to campus.

O’FALLON, Mo. — The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus has nearly tripled in areas outside of Missouri’s two largest metropolitan areas since the state reopened for business in mid-June, according to state health department data Tuesday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows the state’s northwest, southeast, southwest and central regions all reached record highs for virus-related hospitalizations on Monday, based on seven-day averages. All told, Missouri reported 1,094 hospitalizations, five fewer than a day earlier, when statewide hospitalizations peaked.

Excluding the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, hospitalizations have risen 186% in the 3½ months since Republican Gov. Mike Parson allowed Missouri to reopen on June 16. The seven-day average for hospitalizations outstate on June 16 was 161; on Monday it was 461.

LIMA, Peru — Health workers for Peru’s social security system began a 48-hour walkout on Tuesday to demand higher pay and better working conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 9,000 doctors, dentists and pharmacists were taking part, prompting hospitals to suspend consultations and many surgeries, though emergency and intensive care facilities aren’t affected.

Teodoro Quiñones, secretary of the social security doctors union, said the government hasn’t kept its promises to raise salaries or pay bonuses during the pandemic.

Doctors in the public sector earn an average of $985 a month, though most supplement that with other jobs at private hospitals or offices.

The Peruvian Ombudsman’s Office said more than 4,000 health workers lack health, life and occupational risk insurance and don’t have the right to sick leave if they're diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 166 doctors have reportedly died from COVID-19 in Peru. Overall, the country has reported 32,000 dead and more than 808,000 infected.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will no longer have to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday, even though cases of COVID-19 in the state have been persistently high.

The Republican governor said he would lift all virus-related limits on businesses and social gatherings for most of the state. The action, which takes effect Thursday, notably does not apply to Tennessee’s six populous counties with locally run health departments. Sullivan, Knox, Hamilton, Davidson, Madison and Shelby counties can continue implementing their own restrictions.

According to data kept by The Associated Press, there were about 287 new cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee over the past two weeks, which ranks 13th in the country for new cases per capita. The state has seen at least 2,389 virus-released deaths

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging families to register students in online or in-person schools as the state experiences a decline in enrollment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis said the decline is based on anecdotal evidence, but it is widespread across the state, with the greatest decrease among preschool to third-grade students. At a news conference Tuesday, Polis and other officials warned about the “major deficit” that children who return to school after taking time off may face.

Other school districts across the U.S. have reported similar trends. Dr. Chris Rogers, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, says school is critical to the healthy development of children and adolescents.

___

An election committee member, wearing a protective suit, holds a ballot box for a man to vote in regional and senate elections at a drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Czechs are casting ballots from their cars for the first time, a measure forced by the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 156 drive-in temporary ballot stations have been established by the armed forces across the country for those quarantined due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

A teacher checks the body temperature of a student upon her arrival at a primary school, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Pakistani students head back to primary schools following their reopening, amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Toni Gomacki, L.P.N., 51, left, performs a COVID-19 test on Curtis Morrow, 60, of Erie, outside the John Horan Apartments on Sept. 29, 2020, in Erie, Pa. The free coronavirus tests were provided by Latino Connection, a Harrisburg-based Latino and minority outreach company. The mobile unit, called CATE, for community-accessible testing and education, provided 100 tests in Erie, and another 100 were available later in the day in Corry, Pa. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP) Credit: Christopher Millette Credit: Christopher Millette

Jessica O'Brien, left, development director at the Salvation Army of Michigan City, and Kennedy Baker pack groceries into a bus at Al's Supermarket on Franklin Street on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Michigan City, Ind. It was the organization's annual Stuff A Bus initiative to gather food donations for families in need of holiday assistance. (Kelley Smith/The News Dispatch via AP) Credit: Kelley Smith Credit: Kelley Smith

Allan Turner, 72, gets swabbed as part of a COVID-19 test, Sept. 29, 2020, outside the John Horan Apartments in Erie, Pa. The free coronavirus tests were provided by Latino Connection, a Harrisburg-based Latino and minority outreach company. The mobile unit, called CATE, for community-accessible testing and education, provided 100 tests in Erie, and another 100 were available later in the day in Corry. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP) Credit: Christopher Millette Credit: Christopher Millette

Israeli protesters wave flags and chant slogans during a demonstration against parliament's plans to ban them from protesting during the current nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The protesters accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of exploiting the coronavirus crisis in order to stop weeks of demonstrations against him. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms in the city, resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up to board planes ahead of the upcoming Chuseok holiday, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day, at the domestic flight terminal of Gimpo airport in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

South Korean tourist police officers wearing face masks hold up social distancing signs at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Officials have called for citizen vigilance ahead of the Chuseok harvest festival that began Wednesday and continues through the weekend. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Actors dressed as pantomime dames pose for photographers as they march on Parliament to demand more support for the theatre sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic in London, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Actors dressed as pantomime dames protest at Trafalgar Square as they march on Parliament to demand more support for the theatre sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic in London, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

An election committee member wearing a protective suit, waits for voters to arrive for regional and senate elections at a drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Czechs are casting ballots from their cars for the first time, a measure forced by the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 156 drive-in temporary ballot stations have been established by the armed forces across the country for those quarantined due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Election committee memberS, wearing a protective suit, wait for people to arrive for regional and senate elections at a drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Czechs are casting ballots from their cars for the first time, a measure forced by the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 156 drive-in temporary ballot stations have been established by the armed forces across the country for those quarantined due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Members of the royal guard wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ride towards the foreign ministry in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The Spanish capital and its suburbs, the region in Europe where a second coronavirus wave is expanding by far the fastest, are edging closer to stricter mobility curbs and limits on social gatherings after days of a political row that has angered many Spaniards. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Palestinians sit over sacks of flour received as monthly food supplies from the UN Relief and Works Agency, (UNRWA), at a warehouse in Gaza City, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Credit: Khalil Hamra Credit: Khalil Hamra

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, homeless children eat as others wait in line for their turn outside the main railway station in Bucharest, Romania. The European Union's external auditor said Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 that child poverty has reached worrying levels across the world's largest economy, and has become an unacceptable situation likely to worsen during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

People wearing masks for protection against COVID-19 are backdropped by a large poster of Nicusor Dan, candidate for mayor in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Exit polls place Nicusor Dan, the mayor candidate backed by the USR-PLUS Alliance and the ruling Liberal Party, ahead of the incumbent mayor of the Romanian capital, Gabriela Firea, backed by the Social Democratic Party in local elections. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

People wearing a face masks for protection against the COVID-19 infection, wait in line to have their temperature checked before being allowed in a voting station in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Some 19 million registered voters are choosing local officials, council presidents and mayors to fill more than 43,000 positions across the European Union nation. ( AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

A worker hangs soaps and a placard of hand washing information for student at a primary school, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Pakistani students head back to primary schools following their reopening, amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

A teacher briefs about precautions of the coronavirus to students at a primary school, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Pakistani students head back to primary schools following their reopening, amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

A student wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus looks out from her classroom at a primary school in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Pakistani students head back to primary schools following their reopening, amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad