The Latest: Russia’s vaccine rollout draws mixed response

A poll conducted in October by the Levada Center, Russia’s top independent pollster, showed 59% of Russians were unwilling to get the shots even if offered for free.

Russia, a nation of 146 million, has recorded more than 2.7 million confirmed cases and more than 48,000 confirmed deaths.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— US decision upcoming on Moderna vaccine after panel study

— French president Macron tests positive for COVID-19

— Toughest COVID-19 rules extended to much of south England

— WHO: Vaccination in Asia-Pacific expected mid-to-late 2021

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s government announced a “national quarantine” that involves several restrictions from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski says the it will involve a 10-day quarantine for international arrivals, the closure of hotels, ski slopes and shopping centers and stores – except for those providing basic needs like food and medicine.

The measures are aimed at keeping families from traveling and socializing ahead of the possible reopening of schools on Jan. 18. Niedzielski says restrictions are necessary “because we cannot count on the vaccinations to protect us in the near future.”

Poland, as a member of the 27-nation European Union, could start vaccinating small numbers in late December. The mass vaccination program is expected to start in January.

Poland is reporting about 10,000 new daily cases, with a total of nearly 1.2 million confirmed cases and more than 24,000 confirmed deaths.

___

SANTE FE, N.M. — More than 50 inmates have sued the Penitentiary of New Mexico claiming the facility near Santa Fe didn’t protect its inmates from the coronavirus.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the New Mexico Supreme Court was asked to intervene after 56 inmates submitted a handwritten petition alleging safety regulations intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were too lax and caused an outbreak in late October.

The lawsuit says prison officials didn’t conduct enough tests and didn’t separate inmates from those possibly infected. The suit says the facility has had 141 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The New Mexico Corrections Department and governor’s office declined to comment on the pending litigation.

___

WASHINGTON — A second COVID-19 vaccine is moving closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic.

A panel of independent experts is meeting Thursday to discuss the vaccine made by Moderna. The panel’s review for the Food and Drug Administration is the next-to-last step before the agency decides whether the shots can be used on an emergency basis. The FDA staff issued a positive review earlier in the week, confirming the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

If the panel gives a thumbs-up, the FDA is expected to give the green light within hours or days. A Pfizer vaccine got the go-ahead last week.

A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths keep rising in the U.S. ahead of holidays. The U.S. leads the world in grim virus totals, with 1.6 million confirmed cases and more than 307,000 confirmed deaths.

___

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus a week after he met with numerous European leaders.

The French and Spanish prime ministers and EU Council president are among many top officials self-isolating because they had recent contact with him. Macron’s office says the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.”

The brief statement didn't say what symptoms Macron experienced. The 42-year-old Macron attended an EU summit with other European leaders and Wednesday met with Portugal’s prime minister and attended a Cabinet meeting. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had a bilateral meeting with Macron in Brussels, too a routine PCR test a few days after the European Council meeting and it was negative, her office says.

Macron's 67-year-old wife, Brigitte, will self-isolate but has no symptoms and tested negative on Tuesday, her office says.

Macron joins a growing list of leaders who have tested positive for the virus, including U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

___

ROME — Pope Francis is calling for the funds used for defense budgets and nuclear weapons to instead bolster health care systems and fight poverty in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis dedicated his annual peace message, released Thursday, to increasing a “culture of care” at local and national levels to build a more just world.

It’s a message Francis has repeated, including in his latest encyclical “Brothers All,” about the need for greater solidarity to end social injustices that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How many resources are spent on weaponry, especially nuclear weapons, that could be used for more significant priorities such as ensuring the safety of individuals, the promotion of peace and integral human development, the fight against poverty, and the provision of health care,” he asked in the peace message.

___

BERLIN — A German far-right lawmaker who has criticized requirements to wear masks in parliament has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The office of Thomas Seitz confirmed Thursday the 53-year-old was admitted to hospital Dec. 12 following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Seitz was admonished last month by the deputy speaker of parliament, Claudia Roth, for wearing a bright orange mask full of holes as he crossed the Bundestag floor for a speech.

Seitz, a member of the Alternative for Germany party, is one of 23 lawmakers who have tested positive since the start of the outbreak.

His party has taken a contradictory line during the pandemic, with some AfD lawmakers suggesting the virus poses no threat while others have criticized the government for allegedly doing too little to protect Germans from the coronavirus.

___

LONDON — Britain’s health secretary says more areas in southern England will be placed under the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions starting on Saturday.

Matt Hancock told lawmakers on Thursday that cases in the south of England have risen 46% in the past week, while hospital admissions there are up by a third.

The Tier 3 restrictions means all restaurants and pubs must close except for takeaway services. People cannot socialize indoors or in most outdoor places.

Health officials are concerned about another surge in infections after the government said all restrictions will be temporarily eased during five days over Christmas to allow people to travel to see friends and family.

London came under Tier 3 restrictions on Wednesday, with the latest figures showing the capital among the fastest growing case rates in the country.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister says there will be a delay of several days between the first coronavirus vaccine being approved in the European Union and the start of the immunization campaign.

German officials say they expect to begin vaccinating people on Dec. 27, based on current information about the status of the approval process before the European Medicines Agency and the planned shipment of doses across the bloc.

The agency has said it will hold a meeting Monday to consider the vaccine made by German company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer, which has already been approved in Britain, the United States and elsewhere.

Health Minister Jens Spahn says those over age 80 would receive the vaccine first, along with people living and working in nursing homes.

___

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Gaza Strip has recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in one day for the first time since an outbreak began, threatening to further overwhelm the territory’s decrepit health system.

Out of 2,474 tests, 1,015 were positive, the Health Ministry said Thursday. Twelve people have died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 232.

Gaza has recorded more than 31,000 infections since the virus began to spread in the densely populated Palestinian territory in August.

An Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the Hamas-run territory that limits travel, as well as strict quarantine measures by the militant group, delayed the arrival of the virus. But since it began spreading through the population over the summer, the infected have quickly filled up hospitals. The Health Ministry says it has begun transferring COVID-19 patients to wards meant for other patients.

___

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgaria’s government is extending a nationwide lockdown until the end of January.

The number of new coronavirus infections and deaths remain high and putting pressure on the overloaded health care system. All non-food shops, nightclubs, restaurants, cafes and gyms remain closed. Secondary schools will stay closed while primary schools will reopen on Jan. 4.

Health authorities say the country will start its inoculation campaign once the vaccines are approved in the EU.

The Balkan country of 7 million has reported 186,246 confirmed cases and 6,196 confirmed deaths.

___

TOKYO — Tokyo reported 822 cases of the coronavirus, a new high for the Japanese capital.

Nationally, Japan reported 2,988 new cases Friday for a total of 187,103 and 2,739 confirmed deaths.

Experts on the Tokyo task force raised caution levels for the medical systems to the highest, suggesting that most Tokyo hospitals have little extra staff or beds to continue treatment for other patients.

“We must stop further acceleration of the infections,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said. “In order to prevent serious cases and deaths and save the medical systems from collapsing, I ask for everyone to cooperate.”

Koike said Tokyo is extending an early closure request for drinking places, which was to end Thursday, through mid-January.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last Friday announced plans to suspend the government’s travel promotion campaign from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 following media surveys showing a sharp decline in his approval ratings.

___

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The World Health Organization says countries in the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed early access to COVID-19 shots and urged them to adopt a long-term approach to the pandemic.

WHO Regional Director Dr. Takeshi Kasai says the development of safe and effective vaccines is one thing. Producing them in adequate quantities and reaching everyone who needs them is another.

Dr. Socorro Escalante, WHO’s coordinator for essential medicines and health technologies, says while some countries that have independent vaccine purchase agreements might start vaccination campaigns in the coming months, others could see vaccination begin in the middle or late 2021.

COVAX was set up by WHO, vaccines alliance GAVI and CEPI, a global coalition to fight epidemics, in an effort to ensure equitable access to vaccines across the world. WHO representatives also urged that high-risk groups should be prioritized for the limited vaccines.

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia has kicked off its COVID-19 inoculation campaign, with the health minister receiving the first dose a week after authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine.

Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said the government is confident of the safety of the vaccine, and vowed that all citizens in the biggest Gulf Arab state, with a population of 34 million people, will receive injections free of charge.

Authorities said they will give priority to health workers, citizens and residents over 65 years old and those with underlying health conditions in the first phase of the rollout. The government did not specify how many doses had been received, but said it plans to inoculate at least 70% of the population by the end of next year.

Although cases have declined in recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has struggled to contain a major outbreak that has killed more than 6,000 people.

___

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. The Food and Drug Administration said that a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna, appears safe and highly effective, bringing it to the cusp of U.S. authorization. A panel of outside experts is expected to vote to recommend the formula on Thursday, with the FDA's green light coming soon thereafter. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the National Institutes of Health-funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine third phase clinical trail wait to be processed in a lab￼ at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm -- especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez) Credit: Taimy Alvarez Credit: Taimy Alvarez

FILE - In this Dec.14, 2020 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), at its headquarters in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. (Martin Bureau/ Pool photo via AP, File) Credit: Martin Bureau Credit: Martin Bureau

FILE - In this Dec.10, 2020 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday, Dec.17, 2020. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool, File) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Nurse Anne-Catherine Charlier, right, and co-workers, wearing personal protection equipment, work in the intensive care ward for COVID-19 patients at the CHR Citadelle hospital in Liege, Belgium, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Belgium has been hit hard by the pandemic with more than 18,000 confirmed deaths. The patient was not confirmed but suspected to have coronavirus. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Frankfurt's mayor Peter Feldmann, right, stands in the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, during the introducing of a vaccination center on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. German states saying they expect vaccination to start on Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

A Russian medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. While excitement and enthusiasm greeted the Western-developed coronavirus vaccine when it was rolled out, the Russian-made serum has received a mixed response, with reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care workers and teachers — the first members of the public designated to receive it. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, meets with front line health and care workers administering and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, in Glouscestershire, England Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Chris Jackson Credit: Chris Jackson

Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, meets with front line health and care workers administering and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, in Glouscestershire, England Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Chris Jackson Credit: Chris Jackson

Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, meets with front line health and care workers administering and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, in Glouscestershire, England Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Chris Jackson Credit: Chris Jackson

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool, File) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Pope Francis puts on his face mask as he attends an inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes down her face mask before she answers questions of lawmaker about German government's policy at the parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Germany has entered a harder lockdown, closing shops and schools in an effort to bring down stubbornly high new cases of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber