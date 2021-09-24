dayton-daily-news logo
The Latest: Ryder Cup underway at Whistling Straits

Fans dress up during the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Fans dress up during the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
The Ryder Cup is underway on a chilly morning at Whistling Straits

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):

7:10 a.m.

The Ryder Cup is underway on a chilly morning at Whistling Straits.

Engulfed by horseshoe-shaped stands with thousands of fans chanting “USA, USA” in 50-degree F (10-degree C) weather, Sergio Garcia led off the day's first foursomes match with a tee shot up against the lip of a bunker left of the fairway.

Garcia and Jon Rahm, each from Spain, were facing Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the day's first match. Thomas placed his opening tee shot in the middle of the fairway.

The next match off is between Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa of the United States and Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland of Europe.

The other matches pit Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele against Rory McIlory and Ian Poulter.

The U.S. is trying to recapture the cup after losing in Paris three years ago. Europe has won the Ryder Cup in nine of the last 12 meetings.

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Planes do a flyover during the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Planes do a flyover during the opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

