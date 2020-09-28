The Latest: Seeds Fognini, Auger-Aliassime lose in 1st round

It was the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime's first main-draw appearance at Roland Garros.

Fognini reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2011 for his best performance at a major tournament. This was his earliest exit here since a first-round loss in 2016.

___

3:05 p.m.

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

The third-seeded Austrian won his first major tournament at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago and is among the favorites again at Roland Garros after losing the past two finals to Rafael Nadal.

Thiem broke the imposing Croatian's serve six times in cool conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Cilic led 2-0 in the third set but Thiem reeled off the next five games before Cilic held again.

Thiem will next face American qualifier Jack Sock. He beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

___

12:45 p.m.

Petra Kvitova reached to the second round of the French Open after a 6-3, 7-5 win over Oceane Dodin under the new roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The two-time Wimbledon champion advanced from the first round for the 10th time in 11 appearances at Roland Garros. The Czech player's only first-round loss was in 2010. She was a semifinalist in 2012. She is ranked 11th and seeded seventh at Roland Garros.

A forehand hit wide by 118th-ranked Dodin gave Kvitova a break of serve in the second set. The 23-year-old Frenchwoman was playing the 30-year-old Kvitova for the first time.

___

11:30 a.m.

The new roof over Court Philippe Chatrier is again proving its worth on Day 2 of the French Open.

The court is hosting the only play as rain thwarted the start of all other matches at Roland Garros. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and 118th-ranked Oceane Dodin were dry for their first-round match with Chatrier’s retractable roof deployed from the outset.

No other matches started as scheduled on 12 other courts with rain falling and forecasters predicting dryer weather for the afternoon. Waterproof covers were deployed on all those courts to keep them from getting soaked.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Austria's Dominic Thiem looks back in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Croatia's Marin Cilic walks back to the baseline in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against France's Oceane Dodin in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

View of the empty seats on Suzanne Lenglen court as rain suspended most matches in the first round of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler