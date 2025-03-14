The Latest: Senate passes 6-month funding bill, sending measure to Trump’s desk

Here's the latest:

Trump suspends security clearances of additional Washington lawyers

Trump signed an executive order Friday targeting attorneys at the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP pending a review of whether the clearances are “consistent with the national interest.”

Text of the order says the firm hired Mark Pomerantz, who left the firm to join the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

That’s the office that secured Trump’s conviction on 34 state charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush-money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Trump has claimed the trial was “rigged” and “disgraceful.”

Raskin event to respond to Trump speech disrupted by supporters of the president

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said no president has ever given a speech like Trump’s overtly political remarks at the Department of Justice.

The Maryland lawmaker introduced government lawyers who were fired after Trump took office because they prosecuted Trump supporters who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump pardoned all the Jan. 6 defendants after he returned to office.

Throughout the event, at least one man kept yelling, “God Bless Donald Trump.”

Harry Dunn, then a Capitol police officer who helped defend the building during the riot, said Trump had put another mob “on retainer” by issuing the pardons.

Senate unanimously approves budget fix for DC

The Senate swiftly approved legislation late Friday that would allow the District of Columbia to keep its budget intact rather than roll back to 2024, fixing a provision that had drawn protests from the mayor and residents war who warned it would require $1 billion in cuts to services.

The bill passed unanimously, without dissent, and now heads to the House. Lawmakers are on recess but expected to consider it when they return in late March.

A fix for the District of Columbia

Senators announced they would be voting on a bill that would allow the District of Columbia to keep its 2025 budget intact rather than roll back to 2024 levels.

The bill would reverse a provision in the government spending package that would have required some $1 billion in cuts. The provision drew sharp objections from the mayor and residents.

Schumer called the bill “very good news” and urged the House to quickly pass it.

If approved, the legislation, which is separate from the government funding package, would next go to the House. Lawmakers are out of town but expected to consider it when they return.

Rubio bans South Africa’s ambassador to the US

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S. “is no longer welcome” in the country.

Rubio, in a post on X, accused Ebrahim Rasool of being a “race-baiting politician” who hates Trump and declared him “persona non grata.”

The State Department did not have additional details.

It’s highly unusual for the U.S. to expel a foreign ambassador, although lower-ranking diplomats are more frequently targeted.

Trump has signed an executive order cutting aid and assistance to the Black-led South African government. Trump said South Africa’s Afrikaners, who are descendants of mainly Dutch colonial settlers, were being targeted by a new law that allows the government to expropriate private land.

Judges don’t intervene after the Trump administration says it’s stopped destroying USAID records

Federal judges in two separate lawsuits refused Friday to order the Trump administration to not destroy U.S. Agency for International Development records after it said it has disposed of only old or unneeded documents and is no longer destroying records anyway.

Both cases involve the destruction of classified documents as part of the building cleanout as President Trump dismantles USAID, cutting off most federal money and terminating 83% of humanitarian and development programs abroad.

▶ Read more about the two court cases

Former EPA heads sound alarm about Trump environmental rollbacks

Three former Environmental Protection Agency leaders say rollbacks proposed by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin endanger the lives of millions of Americans and abandon the agency's dual mission to protect the environment and human health.

Zeldin said Wednesday he plans to roll back 31 key environmental rules on everything from clean air and water to climate change. Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy called Zeldin's announcement "the most disastrous day in EPA history.'′

The comprehensive plan to undo decades-old regulations was nothing short of a “catastrophe” and “represents the abandonment of a long history” of EPA actions to protect the environment, said William K. Reilly, who led the agency under President George H.W. Bush.

Christine Todd Whitman, who led EPA under President George W. Bush, said the administration was “endangering all of our lives.”

▶ Read more about what the former EPA leaders said

Trump administration says it will resume payments to a Texas Catholic charity that provides aid to refugees

A lawyer for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported to a federal judge that it had completed an “integrity review” that had prompted it to pause payments. He did not mention any problems that may have surfaced during the review.

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Worth coordinates a range of refugee services throughout Texas. It had sued to resume payments and said that as of Friday it had $47 million in pending requests, which had languished after the Trump administration paused its grant funding for refugee-related services.

The charity had requested a temporary restraining order from U.S. District Court Judge Loren Alikhan of the District of Columbia. Alikhan held off on ruling on the request pending the processing of the funds.

“We’re happy about the news, and we’re hopeful that this will be a short delay in payments and then business as usual after this,” attorney Edward Waters of Catholic Charities said.

Bill to avert government shutdown clears key hurdle with help from Democrats

A spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown narrowly cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate, paving the way for passage as a midnight Friday deadline loomed.

Ten Democrats joined with Republicans to clear the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the measure. The vote was 62-38.

Trump lauds judge who oversaw his classified documents case

Trump called U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon “amazing” and “courageous” months after she dismissed the indictment accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump slammed what he described as unfair public criticism of Cannon, whom Trump also nominated to the federal bench. Trump accused Cannon’s critics of “playing the refs.”

Cannon sided with Trump’s lawyers in ruling that the special counsel who filed the charges against Trump was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.

Trump’s own administration have been critical of federal judges who have ruled against the White House in lawsuits brought over his sweeping executive orders. Some of his allies have called out judges by name on social media and suggested they should be impeached.

Trump loyalists charged with crimes dot audience for speech

Among them:

Walt Nauta, the Trump valet who was charged along with the president with obstructing an investigation into Trump’s hoarding of classified documents after he left office in 2021. That case was later dismissed.

Michael Flynn, who served as national security adviser in Trump’s first term. Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts during the 2016 presidential period. He pleaded guilty and was later pardoned in Trump’s final weeks in office.

Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general who last year agreed to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution under a deal to end criminal securities fraud charges that have shadowed the Republican for nearly a decade.

Trump vows to seek ‘full and complete accountability’ from the Justice Department that prosecuted him

The president is vowing to seek “full and complete accountability” for what he alleges were wrongs carried out by the Justice Department that prosecuted him.

In his speech at Justice Department headquarters, Trump railed against the Biden administration officials he claims tried to do “everything within their power” to prevent him from becoming president.

There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the officials who investigated and prosecuted Trump on allegations that he illegally retained classified documents and conspired to overturn his 2020 election loss. The Justice Department dismissed the cases after his election victory, citing longstanding policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.

Trump suggests a ceasefire could be close in Russia’s war with Ukraine

During his speech at the Department of Justice, Trump said ceasefire negotiations were ongoing and praised his relationship with Putin.

Trump even said Putin “has respect for this country.”

Trump also seemed to suggest that Ukraine was to blame for Russia’s 2022 invasion, saying, “You don’t want to pick on somebody that’s a lot larger than you.”

Previously, Trump blamed Ukraine for the fighting, only to later concede that Russia invaded when those comments sparked an uproar.

GOP funding bill faces 60-vote threshold to advance in Senate

The Senate is now taking a key vote that needs 60 votes to push the Republican-backed government funding bill forward in the chamber.

While it’s not a vote for final passage, which only requires a simple majority, this vote is a larger hurdle because it requires 60 votes to overcome the Senate’s filibuster rules. With Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, opposing the bill, eight Democrats would need to vote in favor for the bill to proceed.

Senators have also reached an agreement on debate time, which would allow them to beat the midnight deadline for a shutdown.

Democrats fracture over potential government shutdown, progressive groups warning of backlash

Democrats are erupting in anger, accusing Schumer of passing on a rare opportunity to regain leverage in Washington.

In defense, Schumer said “a shutdown would allow DOGE to shift into overdrive.”

Still, influential progressive groups are warning that Senate Democrats would face a fierce backlash if they vote with Republicans to avoid the shutdown.

“Clearing the way for Donald Trump and Elon Musk to gut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid is unacceptable. It’s past time for Democrats to fight and stop acting like it’s business as usual,” said Joel Payne, a spokesperson for MoveOn, which claims nearly 10 million members nationwide.

▶ Read more about division among Democrats

Wall Street rallies to its be

st day in months, but that’s not enough to salvage its losing week

It was Wall Street’s best day since the election, but wasn’t enough to salvage a fourth straight losing week.

The S&P 500 rose 2.1% Friday, a day after closing more than 10% below its record for its first “correction” since 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.7%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.6%.

Uncertainty about Trump’s oft-changing tariff announcements have increased public anxiety, feeding worries that U.S. consumers may cut back on their spending.

▶ Read more about the financial markets

Trump’s threats on government downsizing and tariffs unleash historic jumps in public anxiety

Along with a ferocious stock market selloff and downgrades to growth estimates by Wall Street economists, the latest confidence numbers are evidence of possible blowback facing Trump.

Just months into his second term, the president said his threats of import taxes would cause “a little pain” while paying the way for American factory jobs.

Now even Trump’s base is slightly more pessimistic: Sentiment fell 3.2% among Republicans in the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index.

“People who are afraid the economy is headed into a ditch won’t buy new cars or houses, go out to eat, or go on vacations,” warned Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. “If consumer sentiment continues to sour, spending will likely follow it lower and the economy could take a substantial hit.”

▶ Read more about how consumers view Trump's actions on the economy

Trump takes stage at Department of Justice

The president opened his speech by saying that under his administration, DOJ will begin a “new chapter in the chronicles of American justice.”

“We’re turning the page on four long years of corruption, weaponization,” he said.

Trump has long argued that he’s been unfairly treated by the department.

He also thanked some of the department’s top officials, all of whom are longtime loyalists, defenders and attorneys who represented him during his criminal trials.

Trump arrives at Justice Department for speech, pauses to admire his portrait

Attorney General Pam Bondi was accompanying the president, who stopped by the portrait and commented about the “nice-looking” guy.

Bondi said she’s working on getting Vice President JD Vance’s portrait up, too.

Senate approves bipartisan bill to increase penalties for fentanyl trafficking, sending it to House

Both Republicans and Democrats want to show they can take action on the deadly drug.

The bill passed the Senate on an 84-16 vote, with all the nay votes from Democrats. It had significant Democratic support in the House, where many in the party are eager to clamp down on fentanyl distribution following an election in which Republican Donald Trump harped on the problem.

When House Republicans passed a similar bill in 2023, it languished in the Democratic-held Senate.

Critics say the proposal repeats the mistakes of the "war on drugs," which imprisoned millions of addicted people, particularly Black Americans.

▶ Read more about the fentanyl bill

GOP town halls get rowdy as attendees hurl scathing questions on Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson told GOP representatives last week to skip out on town halls that could be disrupted by "professional protesters."

But Rep. Chuck Edwards said he didn’t want to shy away from his constituents in North Carolina.

Edwards endured constant jeers, expletives and searing questions on Trump administration policies in Asheville Thursday night. About 300 people crammed inside the auditorium. More than a thousand booed outside.

Asked about Trump’s “destructive and disastrous trade war,” the visibly exhausted congressman said: “Let me answer and then if you don’t like it, you can boo or hiss or whatever you’d like to do.”

“And you wonder why folks don’t want to do these town halls,” Edwards said over shouting.

▶ Read more about the GOP Town Hall protests

DC braces for $1.1 billion cut to city budget as Congress debates funding bill

Washington, D.C., has often had a tenuous peace with the federal government when Republicans controlled Congress and the White House. Now it's facing its most urgent threat since the Nixon administration.

The funding bill passed by the House this week calls for a drastic cut in current spending that city leaders say would result in calamitous harm to schools and public safety.

Christina Henderson, a city council member, calls it “reckless” and “uncharted territory.”

“Will the senators die on the field for the D.C. budget?” is the question now, according to John Capozzi Jr., a former shadow representative for the District.

▶ Read more about the cuts to the city's budget

Trump’s tariffs forge a rare bipartisan alliance among Kentucky’s leaders

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul came together to lament brewing trade wars that could stagger the bourbon industry.

Bourbon distillers who have cultivated markets in Europe and Canada are now worried about becoming "collateral damage" in escalating tit-for-tat disputes. It intensified this week when Trump threatened a 200% tariff on European wine, Champagne and other spirits if the EU goes forward with a planned tariff on American whiskey.

In solidly Republican Kentucky, the governor and senators have been in lockstep in their disapproval of the tariffs. Beshear, who is seen as a potential presidential contender in 2028, has been especially critical.

▶ Read more about Kentucky's bourbon sector

JD Vance suggests Trump’s promised boom won’t be ‘easy’ nor ‘happen overnight’

The vice president toured a plastics facility in Bay City, Michigan and promised “a great American comeback” in manufacturing — even as he urged patience for it to fully materialize.

“The road ahead of us is long,” Vance told the crowd of about 100 people at Vantage Plastics.

The Trump administration’s tariffs on Canada has especially concerned some businesses in the border state, but Vance defended them as a way to increase domestic manufacturing.

“If you want to be penalized, build outside of America,” he said.

Immigration officials arrest second person who protested at Columbia

Immigration officials have arrested a second person who participated in Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, and have revoked the visa of another student, they announced Friday.

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian from the West Bank, was arrested by immigration officers for overstaying her student visa, the Department of Homeland Security said. Kordia’s visa was terminated in January 2022 for “lack of attendance,” the department said. Kordia was previously arrested for her involvement in protests at Columbia in April 2024, it added.

The Trump administration also revoked the visa of Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen and doctoral student, on March 5 "for advocating for violence and terrorism." On Tuesday, Srinivasan opted to "self-deport," the department said.

The announcement comes after the recent arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who helped lead student protests at the school and is facing deportation.

▶ Read more about the Trump administration's arrest of pro-Palestinian protesters

Rubio denies the US is giving up on demand that Russia agree to immediate cease-fire

Rubio was speaking to reporters Friday after talks in Moscow between a U.S. envoy and Putin ended with no word of an agreement on a cease-fire with Ukraine.

“We will get there,” Rubio said. “We’re certainly at least talking about peace for the first time in three years.”

Protesters organize outside the Department of Education

Ringing cowbells and chanting, organizers, teachers, former employees and locals gathered in Washington to protest personnel cuts in the Department of Education on Friday morning. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii joined teachers’ union representatives and advocacy organizations to speak at the event. Dozens of cars and trucks, along with tour buses and a Metro bus, honked in support of the line of protesters along Independence Avenue.

“This isn’t just about a department and a building, this is about federal streams of money that help students live into their full potential,” said Kim Anderson, National Education Association executive director. “This agenda is about cutting funding and shipping it to public schools.”

The Education Department plans to lay off more than 1,300 of its employees as part of an effort to halve the organization's staff — a prelude to Trump's plan to dismantle the agency.

Among Senate Democrats, four NOs and a maybe

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, NV: She said she’s “still weighing the impact” of her vote.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, WA: “It’s so important for my state to have infrastructure investment. They’re cutting 40% out of the Army Corps of Engineers. The lifeblood of my state is growing agriculture product and getting it to destinations all around the globe.” She said she’d vote no on the continuing resolution.

Sen. Tina Smith, MN: “I’m voting no on the CR. I believe that the CR would do terrible damage. It’s not even a CR. It’s a it’s a new bill written exclusively by Republicans that would do great damage to Minnesota.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, RI: “The real danger here is this Trump-Musk cabal that is out to break government, destroy agencies, fire off thousands of people, ruined government services. Also they can give data probably and tax breaks to billionaires.” He said he’d vote no on the resolution.

Sen. Ben Lujan, NM: “Colleagues are having to make those decisions. If you’re ask if I support Chuck Schumer, I support Chuck Schumer. And, I announced I’ll be voting no. And I’m, right now, that’s where I’m standing.”

Pelosi warns Senate Democrats it’s ‘unacceptable’ not to fight GOP funding bill

In a scathing rebuke to Senate leadership, the House Speaker Emerita said Trump and Musk are offering a false choice between the bill and a shutdown.

Instead Rep. Nancy Pelosi is imploring Senate Democrats to “listen to the women” — top Democratic appropriators Sen. Patty Murry and Sen. Rosa DeLauro — and fight in favor of their 30-day stopgap plan. “We must fight back for a better way,” she said.

Notably, Pelosi’s statement mentions Trump’s first-term shutdown, which was the longest in history when Democrats refused to provide funding for his promised U.S-Mexico border wall.

“America has experienced a Trump shutdown before — but this damaging legislation only makes matters worse,” Pelosi said.

House Democrats tamp down talk of primarying Democratic senators

“There’s always going to be an election cycle. This is not about politics. This is about what is best for the American people. We made that vote with that interest in mind,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, the Democratic caucus chair.

Aguilar reiterated that House Democrats feel that supporting the bill makes lawmakers “complicit” in Trump’s agenda. But he said “we have all the respect in the world for our Senate colleagues” — a message they’re sharing while lobbying them on the phone.

“This has really been about what are our tactics and strategies to defending Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, from what Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seeking to do each every day,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader hopes he has the votes to prevent a midnight shutdown

John Thune says the chamber is ready to vote later in the day, and he’s “hopeful that enough Democrats will reject their party’s threat of shutting down the government to get this bill passed today.”

With a 53-47 majority, and some dissent within his won Republican ranks, the GOP leader still needs at least eight Democrats to cross party lines to clear the 60-vote threshold.

AP EXCLUSIVE: US and Israel look to Africa for resettling Palestinians from Gaza

The U.S. and Israel have reached out to officials from three East African governments to discuss using their territories as potential destinations to resettle more than 2 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

That’s according to American and Israeli officials who spoke to The Associated Press. The contacts were with Sudan, Somalia and the breakaway region of Somalia known as Somaliland.

The idea of a mass transfer of Palestinians was once considered a fantasy of Israel's ultranationalist fringe, but since Trump presented the idea at a White House meeting last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed it as a " bold vision."

There's strong opposition to displacing Gaza's population. Palestinians have rejected the proposal and dismiss Israeli claims that the departures would be voluntary. Arab nations are vehemently against it, offering an alternative reconstruction plan that would leave the Palestinians in place. Rights groups said forcing or pressuring Palestinians to leave could be a war crime.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a secret diplomatic initiative, U.S. and Israeli officials confirmed the contacts with Somalia and Somaliland, while the Americans confirmed Sudan as well. They said it was unclear how much progress has been made. The White House declined to comment on the outreach efforts.

By Josef Federman, Matthew Lee and Samy Magdy

▶ Read more about the US and Israel's efforts to resettle Palestinians

House Democrats express fury at Senate counterparts over GOP spending bill

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reiterated that House Democrats would not be “complicit” in the GOP spending plan.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York expressed frustration that Democratic senators aren’t aligning with the members “who have won Trump-held districts in some of the most difficult territories in the United States, who walked the plank and took innumerable risks in order to defend the American people.”

“There’s still time,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico at a press conference of the Democratic Women’s Caucus. “The American people are shouting: Please do not hand the keys over to Elon Musk.”

AP EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of federal offices could begin closing this summer at DOGE’s behest

Federal agencies will begin to vacate hundreds of offices across the country this summer under a frenetic and error-riddled push by Elon Musk's budget-cutting advisers to terminate leases that they say waste money.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency maintains a list of canceled real estate leases on its website, but internal documents obtained by The Associated Press contain a crucial detail: when those cancellations are expected to take effect. The documents from inside the General Services Administration, the U.S. government's real estate manager, list dozens of federal office and building leases expected to end by June 30, with hundreds more slated over the coming months.

The rapid pace of cancellations has raised alarms, with some agencies and lawmakers appealing to DOGE to exempt specific buildings. Several agencies are facing 20 or more lease cancellations in all, including the IRS, the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Geological Survey.

▶ Read more about the canceled leases and see a list of the offices that are impacted

Why Democrats are concerned about the spending bill

Both defense and non-defense spending is lower than what was agreed to when Congress lifted the debt ceiling two years ago in return for spending restraints. And they're even more worried about the discretion it gives the Trump administration on spending decisions. Many Democrats are referring to it as a "blank check."

Hundreds of the specific funding directives for key programs that come with most bills fall away under this continuing resolution, so the administration will have more leeway to decide where the money goes.

Democrats also object to the treatment of the District of Columbia, which would have to cut current spending by $1.1 billion, and the clawing back of $20 billion in special IRS funding, on top of the $20 billion rescission approved the year before, which essentially cuts in half the funding boost that Congress intended to give the agency.

What to know about the bill being debated by the Senate

Congress has been unable to pass the annual appropriations bills designed to fund the government, so they've resorted to passing short-term extensions instead. The legislation before the Senate marks the third such continuing resolution for the current fiscal year, now nearly half over.

The legislation would fund the federal government through the end of September. It would trim non-defense spending by about $13 billion from the previous year and increase defense spending by about $6 billion, which are marginal changes when talking about a topline spending level of nearly $1.7 trillion.

The Republican-led House passed the spending bill on Tuesday and then adjourned. The move left senators with a decision to either take it or leave it. And while Democrats have been pushing for a vote on a fourth short-term extension, GOP leadership made clear that option was a non-starter.

A procedural vote Friday will provide a first test of whether the package has the 60 votes needed to advance, ahead of final voting likely later in the day. At least eight Democrats will need to join with Republicans to move the funding package forward.

▶ Read more about the scramble to avert a government shutdown

Schumer gives Democrats room to side with Republicans to avoid a government shutdown

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer gave members of his caucus days to vent their frustration about the options before them, but late Thursday made clear he will not allow a government shutdown. His move gives Democrats room to side with Republicans and allow the continuing resolution, often described as a CR, to come up for a vote as soon as Friday.

Schumer said on the Senate floor that the choice between the GOP spending bill and a government shutdown is “no choice at all” but that a shutdown would be “a far worse option.”

A procedural vote Friday will provide a first test of whether the package has the 60 votes needed to advance, ahead of final voting likely later in the day. At least eight Democrats will need to join with Republicans to move the funding package forward.

▶ Read more about the vote to avoid a government shutdown

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP