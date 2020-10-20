The Latest: Kershaw, Glasnow pitch scoreless 1st innings

Los Angeles is in the World Series for the third time in four years, seeking its first title since 1988.

Tampa Bay has never won a championship. It lost to Philadelphia in 2008, its only prior Series appearance.

7:11 p.m.

The World Series is underway deep in the heart of Texas, with the roof open and fans in the stands.

Pitching close to his Dallas home, three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a strike on his first pitch to Tampa Bay leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz.

The national anthem was performed by Pentatonix, a Grammy-winning a cappella group formed in Arlington, Texas, that did a prerecorded version that was played on the big video boards. A four-jet flyover followed.

Four frontline healthcare workers who are serving during the coronavirus pandemic were in center field for the ceremonial first-pitch ceremonies, getting a loud ovation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave the call to “Play Ball!” from near the third-base dugout.

“It’s time for Dodgers baseball,” Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully said in a prerecorded message shown just before the Dodgers took the field.

Globe Life Field has a capacity of 40,518, and Major League Baseball said it will be about 28% full during the World Series, like it was during the NL Championship Series. Fans were in socially distanced pods of four seats each, with unsold seats zip-tied together to prevent them from being used.

Every ticket available for the seven-game NLCS and all seven potential World Series tickets were sold. The NLCS averaged 10,835 paying fans.

It is a pleasant night for the first World Series game played in Arlington since 2011, when the Rangers played in their second consecutive World Series. There were clear skies and the temperature at first pitch was 82 degrees.

5:15 p.m.

Before Kevin Cash was hired as a first-time manager with the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2014, he had also been interviewed by the Texas Rangers for their vacancy that offseason.

Now Cash is leading the Rays in their first World Series since 2008, which is being played in the Rangers’ new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

Cash said he is still “extremely appreciative” of the opportunity the Rangers presented in that interview process, and said there was a time then that he was excited about if he would get that job.

“But saying that, I’m pretty thrilled to be where I’m at, and in Tampa with all of the people I get to work with on a daily basis,” Cash said before Game 1, when the Rays were facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jeff Banister got the Rangers job, and was there for four seasons before former Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward replaced him two years ago.

4:37 p.m.

Pentatonix will sing the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Grammy-winning a cappella group from Arlington, Texas, prerecorded the song that will be shown on video at Globe Life Field.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give the call of “Play ball!”

Ceremonial first pitch duties will be handled by four frontline healthcare workers who are serving during the coronavirus pandemic. Married nurses Jamie Edens and Ryan Ward are from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Erika Combs is a nurse in Dallas. Brittney Burns is a nurse practitioner from San Antonio.

4:22 p.m.

Cody Bellinger was in his normal spot in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bellinger was batting sixth and playing center field Tuesday night, two days after knocking his right shoulder out of whack during his emphatic celebration after hitting a go-ahead homer in the clinching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Diaz was in the leadoff spot with the Rays facing left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner pitching close to his Dallas home.

The rest of the Rays lineup had second baseman Brandon Lowe batting second, ahead of Randy Arozarena, who has seven homers this postseason. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe was batting fourth, followed by left fielder Manuel Margot, third baseman Joey Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino.

Kiermaier was still dealing with a sore left wrist after getting hit by a 99 mph fastball in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.

Right fielder Mookie Betts was leading off for the Dodgers against Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow. NLCS MVP shortstop Corey Seager was in the No. 2 spot, followed by third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, designated hitter Will Smith, Bellinger, second baseman Chris Taylor, left fielder Joc Pederson and catcher Austin Barnes.

Members on the Los Angeles Dodgers take warms up during batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki