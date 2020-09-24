The Latest: Sports staff salary cuts at North Carolina State

Those measures will run Oct. 24 through June 30 to end the fiscal year.

Athletic director Boo Corrigan noted the school has already taken cost-cutting steps such as reducing overtime and leaving positions vacant in the athletics department.

“These are uncomfortable and very difficult decisions and I fully understand that actions taken will have a significant impact on individuals and families,” Corrigan said.

