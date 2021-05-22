The Latest: Swiss fly COVID-19 medical supplies to Nepal

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2B doses to less wealthy nations

— Germany opens beer gardens, cafes; Chancellor Merkel urges caution

— IOC VP: Tokyo Olympics will be held despite state of emergency

— Sniffing Labrador retrievers join Thai coronavirus fight

___

Follow more of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka halted passenger trains and buses for four days as authorities imposed a fresh travel ban across the country, in its latest efforts to curb the escalating number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The ban is effective from Friday night until Tuesday morning. However, it will not apply to those engaged in essential services such as the health, food and power sectors, and those seeking medical treatment.

The move comes as the island’s key medical associations demand the government lockdown the country for two weeks. The associations say the actual number of coronavirus infections is more than three times the number detected.

Sri Lanka has already banned public gatherings, parties, weddings and closed schools and universities.

___

MOBILE, Ala. -- Alabama’s port city of Mobile has put on a Mardi Gras-style parade, what seemed at least a little like the Carnival celebrations canceled earlier this year because of the pandemic.

Plastic beads and other trinkets flew as nearly 30 floats from Mardi Gras groups snaked through downtown Mobile on Friday night.

Thousands of people turned out in a county and state where only about a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated. Many went without masks, though health officials had urged personal responsibility.

The parade marks the commissioning of the Navy’s new ship USS Mobile, a shallow-water combat vessel manufactured in Mobile.

—-

BATON ROUGE, La. — A medical center in Louisiana said Friday that it has identified the state’s first two cases of a COVID-19 variant first identified in India.

Britain and the World Health Organization consider it a variant of concern because experts think it may spread more easily than the original virus, LSU Health Shreveport said Friday.

The health system said the two samples were among more than 2,600 for which its Center for Emerging Viral Threats has decoded the genome. That represents 56% of all viral genomic surveillance data from Louisiana, the news release said.

Overall, the lab has processed 331,000 tests, and 7,600 were positive. That’s less than 5% of Louisiana’s total tests and less than 2% of the positive tests in the state. As of Friday, Louisiana has reported 7.3 million tests and 467,800 cases of COVID-19.

At least two other variants have shown up in Louisiana — the one first identified in the United Kingdom and the one first found in Brazil.

LSU Health Shreveport said its lab found that the one first found in England remains dominant in North Louisiana, as in the rest of the United States.

___

PHOENIX — Health officials say children in Arizona as young as 12 can get a COVID-19 vaccine when receiving other immunizations.

State Department of Health Services director Dr. Cara Christ said Friday that pediatricians, per CDC guidance, can administer the Pfizer vaccine alongside other childhood vaccines.

Previously, the CDC had recommended children wait two weeks in between vaccinations. Vaccine demand has been low statewide.

The hours and days of operations at some state vaccine pods will be modified. More than 5.6 million vaccine doses have been given out in Arizona.

The state on Friday reported 577 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths.

___

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon officials are betting that the desire to win $1 million in a lottery will boost the percentage of Oregonians who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

With only half of the people living in Oregon either fully or partially vaccinated, Oregon Lottery officials approved a plan Friday to hold a lottery. Those who have been vaccinated by June 27 will be eligible.

“It’s never been easier to get a vaccine, so don’t miss your shot to enter,” Gov. Kate Brown said.

She told reporters this is an effort to raise the percentage of adult Oregonians who get vaccinated to 70% in order to fully reopen the state.

The Oregon Health Authority says 50% of Oregonians are vaccinated, with 39% having completed the series and 11% in progress.

If Oregonians have received at least a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, they are automatically entered to win through the state’s vaccine database.

Other states are also trying the tactic, including New York, Maryland and Ohio.

___

BERLIN — Germany will require people arriving from the U.K. from Sunday onward to go into quarantine for 14 days. The decision is a response to the spread of a coronavirus variant first detected in India.

Friday’s announcement by the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s national disease control center, that Britain is being classified as a “virus variant area” comes a week after it went back on a list of “risk areas,” which has few consequences under current rules. From Sunday, airlines and others will only be able to transport German citizens and residents from Britain.

Under current German rules, all people arriving from “virus variant areas” -- which also include India itself and Brazil -- must spend 14 days in quarantine at home after their arrival. They cannot cut that period short by testing negative. People arriving from “risk areas” can avoid a 10-day quarantine by showing a negative test result, and fully vaccinated people arriving from those countries don’t need either to test or quarantine.

___

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan health department has settled a lawsuit by releasing information about people in long-term care sites who died of COVID-19, attorneys for a journalist said Friday.

The department agreed to provide ages and dates of death but was unable to say whether the infection occurred at a long-term care facility “due to inadequate tracking,” the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation said.

The group in March filed a lawsuit on behalf of Detroit-area journalist Charlie LeDuff, whose public records request was denied as exempt under state law. LeDuff said he was not seeking the names of the deceased.

“We stood up to Goliath and won,” LeDuff said. “While I’m pleased that some of the records were released, the state’s overall response is alarming and disappointing.”

An email seeking comment was sent to the health department.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s top health official says the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15.

State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly says dramatically lower coronavirus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it’s safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month.

Some recently reported daily infection cases have fallen below 1,000 and currently there are about 1,300 people in hospitals with the virus.

California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown as the virus emerged in March 2020. At the start of 2021, it was the nation’s epicenter. There’s been nearly 63,000 confirmed deaths from the virus in California, the most of any state in the nation.

___

BANGKOK — Thailand is using dogs to sniff out the coronavirus during its recent surge in cases.

Angel, Bobby and Bravo are among six Labrador retrievers trained by researchers at the veterinary faculty of Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University to sniff out a unique odor that people with coronavirus produce in their sweat, the researchers say.

Since May 10, the three have tested more than 1,000 samples from college staff, students and people outside the university.

The results so far are impressive. After a few seconds of sniffing sweat samples placed in metal containers, the dogs can tell which people have the virus. If there’s no trace of infection, the dog will walk pass the sample. If it is positive, it will sit in front of it.

___

NEW YORK — A study of schools in Georgia suggests improving ventilation seemed to slow the spread of the coronavirus about as much as masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday published the study online. It’s based on surveys last fall of 169 Georgia elementary schools, which had taken various steps to control the spread of the virus.

The researchers concluded coronavirus case rates were 37% lower in schools that required teachers and other staff members to wear masks, compared to schools that did not. Meanwhile, rates were 39% lower in schools that took steps to improve ventilation, like opening windows and doors, using fans, or using air filtration systems.

Schools that used high-efficiency particulate absorbing filtration (HEPA) systems had case rates that were about half as high as those that didn’t.

___

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and actor Eva Longoria are joining a social media chat next week about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic’s effects on women, particularly women of color.

Made to Save, the United State of Women, Supermajority and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are hosting Monday’s event on Facebook Live.

Organizers say the event is part of a week of activity designed to address concerns among women about the vaccines and to encourage women to get vaccinated and to help others get their shots, too.

Made to Save is a national public education campaign working to build public trust in the COVID-19 vaccines. Made to Save and United State of Women are part of Civic Nation, which is chaired by Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

___

ROME — American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTech have pledged to deliver 2 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months.

The companies, which together developed the first vaccine to be authorized for use in the United States and Europe, made the announcement Friday at a global health summit in Rome co-hosted by the European Union’s executive arm and Italy.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says they expect to provide a billion of the doses this year and another billion in 2022.

It was unclear whether the deliveries would take place through the U.N.-backed COVAX program, which aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 shots for low-and middle-income countries, or if nations would get the doses at a reduced price.

___

TOKYO — The IOC vice president in charge of the Tokyo Olympics says the games will open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan are under a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus cases.

John Coates spoke on a virtual hookup with Tokyo organizers after three days of meetings. The Olympics are set to open on July 23. Coates says the Olympics will go on even if local medical experts advise against it.

He says advice from the World Health Organization assured him that “all of those measures that we are undertaking are satisfactory and will ensure a safe and secure games in terms of health.”

Recent public opinion polls indicate 60-80% of Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics. Coates suggested public opinion might improve as more Japanese get fully vaccinated. That figure is now about 2%.

About 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes – who arrive in August -- are expected to attend. No international fans are allowed.

—

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP) Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo

A dog trainer plays with left to right Angel, Bravo and Bobby, Labrador Retrievers, during a break in their training at the Veterinary Faculty of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 21, 2021. Thailand has deployed a canine virus detection squad to help provide a fast and effective way of identifying people with COVID-19 as the country faces a surge in cases, with clusters found in several crowded slum communities and large markets. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Linus and Regina are served lunch at the Grosser Kiepenkerl in Muenster, Germany, as restaurants are allowed to open due to the city's low corona infections rate on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd Thissen Credit: Bernd Thissen

FILE- In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, a health worker is administered COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Kolkata, India.India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Bikas Das, File) Credit: Bikas Das Credit: Bikas Das

Visitors of Europa-Park walk through an avenue at the entrance of the park while employees of the park stand guard and confetti rains down from confetti cannons in Rust, Germany, Friday, May 21, 2021. Europa-Park is one of the first major theme parks in Germany to reopen its doors to visitors. The park in Rust welcomed visitors again after months of the Corona enforced break - as part of a model project approved by the state. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP) Credit: Philipp von Ditfurth Credit: Philipp von Ditfurth

Eva Longoria arrives at the 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 31, 2019, left, and former U.S. President Barack Obama appears at the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec. 13, 2019. Longoria and Obama are joining a social media chat next week about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic’s effects on women, particularly women of color. Made to Save, the United State of Women, Supermajority and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are hosting Monday’s event on Facebook Live. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

CEO of the Tokyo 2020 Toshiro Muto, left, Chairman of the Coordination Commission for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad Tokyo 2020 John Coates, (on screen) and President of the Tokyo 2020 Seiko Hashimoto, attend the Tokyo 2020 IOC Coordination Commission press conference on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Tokyo.(Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nicolas Datiche Credit: Nicolas Datiche

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 21, 2021 following the virtual 'Global Health Summit'. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

French President Emmanuel Macron shares a drink with shopkeepers during a visit to mark the reopening of cultural activities after closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Nevers, central France, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Tourists wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they listen to a tour guide outside the ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Friday, May 21, 2021. The easing of travel restrictions this week have favored travel and tourism. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Paramedics shift a patient infected with black fungus to Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, May 21, 2021. India's confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths remained below record levels in the last 24 hours, but authorities are worried about fungal infection that attacks those with weak immune systems. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

A heath worker in protective suit takes nasal swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Friday, May 21, 2021. India's confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths remained below record levels in the last 24 hours, but authorities are worried about fungal infection that attacks those with weak immune systems. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

FILE - In this Friday, May 14, 2021, file photo, several fans are seen without masks as they watch the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game in Los Angeles. California's top health official says the state will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday, May 21, that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it's safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

A worker wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries pomegranate boxes at a wholesale fruit market in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

A Sri Lankan army soldier directs a motorist at a check point during restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Sri Lanka halted passenger trains and buses for four days as authorities imposed a fresh travel ban across the country, in its latest efforts to curb the escalating number of COVID-19 infections and deaths. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

A man reacts as a health worker in protective suit takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Satish Sharma) Credit: Satish Sharma Credit: Satish Sharma

Odessa Collegiate Academy graduate Luis Leyva moves his tassel over during a graduation ceremony held at Odessa College Sports Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman

The 2021 graduating class of Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School listens as the salutatorian speaks during their graduation ceremony at Odessa College Sports Center on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman

FILE- In this May 5, 2021, file photo, Indian youth wait to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at Radha Soami Satsang Ground in New Delhi, India. India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan, File) Credit: Ishant Chauhan Credit: Ishant Chauhan