The Latest: Tennessee basketball capacity set at 4,000

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer says, as is the case with football, Tennessee won’t be able to accommodate all season-ticket holders. Fulmer says the school has tried to be as thoughtful and deliberate as possible.

___

The Houston Texans have closed their facility and will conduct all operations virtually after learning a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

The team says the unidentified player is self-isolating and the team has started contract tracing.

Houston plays at Jacksonville on Sunday.

The team also had to shut its facility during its bye last week after another player tested positive. Interim coach Romeo Crennel said the building underwent a deep cleaning after that test and normal operations resumed Monday.

___

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has forced the postponement of soccer’s Levain Cup final on Saturday in Japan.

The J-League says 10 new coronavirus cases were reported among players and staff on the Kashiwa Reysol club. The club says two were players and eight were staff members.

Three other people related to the club had already tested positive earlier in the week.

Kashiwa and FC Tokyo were to have played Saturday. An alternate date has not been set.

Japan has largely controlled the coronavirus and has reported about 1,800 deaths from COVID-19 in a country of 126 million.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports