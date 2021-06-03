The Latest: Berrettini matches his best record in Paris

___

1 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty has retired from her second-round match at the French Open.

The 2019 champion trailed 6-1, 2-2 in the second round when she signaled she was not able to keep playing against Polish opponent Magda Linette on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Barty has been dealing with a left hip problem and struggled through a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over 70th-ranked Bernarda Pera in the first round.

Barty decided not to try to defend her title last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barty played 13 matches on clay in the buildup to the French Open and won 11. But she was forced to retire in the quarterfinals in Rome in May because of an injury to her right arm.

12:35 p.m.

Last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round at Roland Garros with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Hailey Baptiste in a battle of Americans.

Kenin has had a tough start to the season. The 2020 Australian Open champion underwent an emergency appendectomy in Melbourne in February and her record was 7-8 entering the clay-court Grand Slam.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina also progressed by defeating French Open debutant Ann Li of the United States 6-0, 6-4.

Svitolina played brilliantly in the opening set by combining deep shots from the baseline with clever play at the net and dropping only five points on her service games. She recovered from a blip early in the second set to win the last five games.

11 a.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty opens play on Court Philippe Chatrier hoping her physical concerns won't hold her back against Magda Linette in their second-round match at Roland Garros.

The 2019 champion was stretched to three sets in her opening match when she needed a medical timeout because of acute pain in her left hip.

Rafael Nadal celebrates his 35th birthday by facing Richard Gasquet. The 13-time champion is 16-0 against the Frenchman.

Roger Federer is in action against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces Pablo Cuevas.

United States's Sofia Kenin celebrates after defeating United States's Hailey Baptiste during their second round match on day 5, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina plays a return to United States Ann Li during their second round match on day 5, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to United States's Tennys Sandgren during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena