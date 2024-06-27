The Latest | Trump and Biden square off for the first time in the 2024 election season

— How the Biden-Trump debate could change the trajectory of the 2024 campaign

— How to watch the presidential debate, which begins at 9 p.m. EDT

— Here's what's at stake for Biden and Trump in this week's presidential debate

— A look at the false claims candidates may present mid-debate

— Most Americans plan to watch the Biden-Trump debate, and many see high stakes, an AP-NORC poll finds

Here’s the latest:

Candidates questioned on immigration and the country’s borders

Former President Donald Trump complained that migrants who arrive in the country illegally are housed in “luxury hotels” while veterans are on the street.

As expected, he also leaned heavily on discussing migrant crime. He also said migrants are coming into the U.S. illegally from “mental institutions” and “insane asylums.” He has not provided evidence for that claim, which he has frequently made at rallies.

Trump also said he had the “safest border border in history” — a highly questionably claim and a familiar talking point.

President Joe Biden has stuck to his talking points on immigration, highlighting 40% drop in arrests for illegal immigration since issuing an executive order suspending asylum.

He’s trying to gain ground on immigration, which has risen as a national priority, not just among Republicans.

Just 3 in 10 Americans approve of Biden’s handling of immigration, according to an AP-NORC poll from June. About 6 in 10 Democrats approve of Biden’s approach to the issue, but only about 2 in 10 Independents and fewer than 1 in 10 Republicans agree.

Rewind: Biden trails off

Joe Biden lost his train of thought during Thursday's debate while trying to make a point about tax rates and the number of billionaires in America.

Biden trailed off and looked down before mumbling about COVID and saying something to the effect that “we finally beat Medicare.”

When he tried to come back to finish his point, moderator Jake Tapper cut him off because his time was up.

Trump quickly interjected: “He’s right he did beat Medicare. He beat it to death.”

Debate turns to

subject of abortion access

President Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump during teh debate for the deluge of state abortion restrictions since the fall of Roe v. Wade.

As president, Trump appointed three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who helped form the majority that overturned the constitutional right to abortion — and he has taken credit for that during his campaign.

Highlighting Trump’s connection to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its impact on pregnant people across the U.S. has become a cornerstone of Biden’s campaign. Biden has also warned that a second Trump term could lead to nationwide abortion restrictions.

Trump said on the debate stage that he believes in abortion ban exceptions “for rape, incest and the life of the mother.”

Those exceptions are at the heart of a case the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on Thursday. Under Idaho’s abortion ban, women have been unable to get abortions in medical emergencies because the state only has an exception to save the life of the mother — not to save her health.

Trump repeated his catchall states-rights response when abortion rights came up, touting that he returned the abortion question to individual states after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which once granted a federal right to abortion.

It’s an attempt to find a more cautious stance on the issue, which has become a vulnerability for Republicans and driven turnout for Democrats.

While Trump has repeatedly claimed "the people" are now the ones deciding abortion access, that's not true everywhere.

Voters don't have a direct say through citizen-led ballot measures in about half the states. In those that do allow such measures, abortion rights coalitions in several states this year have faced intense efforts by anti-abortion groups to thwart citizen initiatives on reproductive rights.

Voters in seven states, including conservative ones such as Kentucky, Montana and Ohio, have either protected abortion rights or defeated attempts to curtail them in statewide votes over the past two years.

Trump and Bi

den make multiple factual missteps

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump made multiple factual missteps as the debate began on Thursday.

Biden started out his debate with a gaffe, claiming he had created 15,000 jobs. The correct number is more than 15 million, a dramatic undercount by someone trying to renew voters’ confidence in his economic leadership.

Biden also said, “It’s $15 for an insulin shot, as opposed to $400.” But out-of-pocket insulin costs for older Americans on Medicare were capped at $35 in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law. The cap took effect last year, when many drugmakers announced they would lower the price of the drug to $35 for most users on private insurance.

Trump said the U.S. economy was ready to start paying down its national debt before the pandemic. That’s not true. Budget deficits were increasing under Trump because his 2017 tax cuts didn’t pay for themselves as he had promised they would. Trump inherited a budget deficit of $585 billion and it ballooned to $984 billion in 2019, only to climb above $3 trillion in 2020 after the pandemic hit, according to the White House Office of Management and Budget.

And Trump’s claim that “millions” were admitted to the country from prisons and mental institutions is unsubstantiated. There is no evidence of that.

Trump opens debate by bragging about the state of the economy while he was in office

Donald Trump opened Thursday's debate by bragging about the state of the economy while he was in office as well as his handling of the pandemic.

He said: “Everything was rocking good.

He also said the U.S. economy was ready to start paying down its national debt before the pandemic.

But that’s not true. Budget deficits were increasing under Trump because his 2017 tax cuts didn’t pay for themselves as he had promised they would. Trump inherited a budget deficit of $585 billion and it ballooned to $984 billion in 2019, only to climb above $3 trillion in 2020 after the pandemic hit, according to the White House Office of Management and Budget.

First question covers state of the U.S. economy

With the economy as the first issue of the debate, Joe Biden detailed what he described as an American economy “in freefall,” while Trump bragged about the state of the economy while he was in office, as well as his handling of the pandemic.

About 3 in 10 Americans said the economy was the most important problem facing the country in a May Gallup poll, but that included a range of economic issues.

About 1 in 10 pointed specifically to the high cost of living or inflation. About 2 in 10 Americans said immigration was the top problem facing the country, and another 2 in 10 said the government/poor leadership were the most important problem.

The debate begins

Thursday's debate has begun with a recitation of the rules by the hosts, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. No audience is present.

President Joe Biden and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump both slowly walked to their respective podiums as they arrived on the debate stage. They did not shake hands.

Trump’s likely VP picks are in the building

The Republicans seen as Donald Trump’s most likely picks for his running mate will be among those speaking on his behalf to the media after Thursday's debate.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will be advocating for Trump in the post-debate analysis, according to a person familiar with the plan who was not authorized to speak publicly.

They’re all seen as being on Trump’s shortlist for a potential running mate and their performances tonight are expected to be a factor in their audition for the role.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle Price contributed to this report from Washington.

Biden drinks ‘MAGA Tears’ before the debate

President Joe Biden took a jab at Donald Trump’s insinuations that he’s using drugs to enhance his debate performance.

Biden posted photos on social media and a message that he's been drinking a canned beverage called "Dark Brandon's Secret Sauce." It's just water in a can, but the ingredient label notes Trump's 34 felony convictions and stresses that the main ingredient in the aluminum can is "MAGA Tears."

While Biden has tried not to dignify Trump’s criticisms, his campaign is now selling the canned water for $4.60 apiece. Biden noted that his wife, Jill, took the photos of him holding the beverage.

Biden has arrived at CNN

President Joe Biden has arrived at CNN in Atlanta for Thursday's general election debate. He was accompanied by his wife Jill.

Ramaswamy says he hasn't been asked, but would be ‘honored’ to serve in a Trump administration

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he hasn’t been asked by Trump to serve in an administration but says he’d be happy to do so.

Ramaswamy told reporters in the spin room ahead of the debate that he’d be “honored” to serve in some capacity, like White House chief of staff.

Ramaswamy also noted that he saw copious Trump supporters on his way to the debate and said the former president’s backers would “walk on hot coals” to support him.

The scene from downtown Atlanta

Outside the downtown hotel where President Joe Biden's campaign is based, a crowd was waiting to watch the president depart for Thursday's presidential debate. Some Biden campaign workers were giving away ice cream, in a nod to the president’s love for the frozen treat.

They were offering vanilla, chocolate and birthday cake flavors.

A crowd of supporters came out of the hotel to see Biden off to the debate, blowing horns, ringing cowbells and chanting “Let’s go Joe!” and “Four more years!”

CNN counts down

Even during commercials, CNN kept a countdown clock on its screen as Thursday's presidential debate neared, along with a camera view of the near-empty studio where the two candidates would be.

It’s the network’s big moment. CNN’s Kate Bolduan took viewers on a tour of the stage, showing the lights that signal to the candidates how much time they have to talk, and when the mute button will turn their microphone off.

Several of the network's personalities sat in the CNN “spin room,” recalling the first time Donald Trump and Joe Biden met in a debate four years ago. It was a less-than-pleasant memory for the moderator, Chris Wallace, who worked for Fox News back then and is now at CNN. Then-President Trump interrupted Biden so often that at one point the exasperated Democrat told him to shut up.

“I knew it was a disaster,” Wallace recalled.

Trump was relaxed on plane ride to Georgia, adviser says

Donald Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski flew to Georgia with the former president and said Trump was in a “good mood” ahead of Thursday's general election debate.

Lewandowski said a “small footprint” of Trump’s inner circle was on the plane including top aides Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

Trump heard some last-minute advice, Lewandowski said, but was relaxed on the trip.

He also showcased the difficulty Republicans have had in setting expectations for President Joe Biden. At one point, Lewandowski told reporters that Biden “had to practice standing for 90 minutes.” But then Lewandowski noted Biden has “debated for 50 years” and should have a “good night.”

Trump has a modest enthusiasm advantage with his base

Donald Trump is going into tonight's debate with more enthusiastic support from his GOP base than President Joe Biden has from Democrats. According to a new AP-NORC poll, 6 in 10 Republicans are extremely or very satisfied with Trump as a likely nominee, compared to about 4 in 10 Democrats who say they're satisfied with Biden as a likely nominee.

But overall, Americans are displeased with their options.

According to the poll, most U.S. adults are “very” or “somewhat” dissatisfied with Biden (56%) being the Democratic Party’s likely nominee, and a similar majority (55%) of Americans are very or somewhat dissatisfied with Trump as the likely Republican Party nominee.

Most U.S. adults say they have a very or somewhat unfavorable view of Biden (57%), and about 6 in 10 (59%) have a very or somewhat negative view of Trump.

Republican representative raises concerns over how long Biden took to prep for the debate

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican, says he expects Biden to be prepared and do well in the 90-minute debate, but he argued Americans should be concerned that the 81-year-old president took so much time "away from the job" to prepare for the debate.

Donalds sidestepped questions about whether presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and Republicans have lowered expectations too much for Biden by casting him as an old man in decline.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom embraces his role in drumming up support for Biden

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is embracing his role as one of Biden’s top surrogates, talking up the president’s record and blasting Trump as “unserious and unhinged.”

It’s good practice for Newsom: He’s widely viewed as a future presidential candidate himself.

Newsom, who spoke to reporters in the spin room Thursday evening, said tonight’s debate matters because “everything is important” in a close election. But he said it won’t be determinative.

What about VP debates?

Donald Trump’s campaign has accepted an invitation from Fox News for his yet-to-be-chosen running mate to debate Vice President Kamala Harris, and he urged her to accept as well. In fact, Harris has already said she’ll debate — but on a rival network.

Fox News said in a statement it offered to host a VP debate on July 23, August 13 or a day after both party conventions. Harris’ team previously told CBS she would debate in-studio on the July or August dates Fox mentioned.

President Joe Biden’s campaign signaled it would reject Trump’s offer, an official pointing to the acceptable debate parameters it detailed earlier this week. Under those conditions, a Fox News-hosted debate would not qualify.

Trump's post on his social media network came after Harris accepted a different invitation from CBS News.

CNN responds to request for an independent journalist to be present

CNN has responded to calls from the White House Correspondents’ Association to allow an independent print reporter into the studio during tonight’s presidential debate to send out behind-the-scenes reports. The network says the event is “closed to press” — meaning that outside journalists are not allowed access to it.

“As proud members of the White House Correspondents Association, we respect the role the organization plays and their support for press freedom and access,” CNN said in a statement. The debate was “being held without an audience in a CNN studio and is closed to press.”

Kennedy fell short of CNN’s requirements to participate in the debate

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. won't be with his better-known rivals, U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, tonight in Atlanta.

CNN invited candidates who showed strength in four reliable polls and ballot access in enough states to win the presidency. Kennedy fell short on both requirements.

Aside from a livestreamed response to the debate, Kennedy has nothing on his public schedule for the coming weeks. Nor does his running mate, philanthropist Nicole Shanahan.

First Lady arrives in Georgia ahead of the debate

First Lady Jill Biden has arrived for the debate at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

Her plane taxied past Air Force One where her husband had deplaned about 90 minutes earlier.

Like the president, Jill Biden was greeted by Democratic officials from metro Atlanta.

She then made a brief stop at a Biden-Harris fundraising retreat at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta, where she said of her husband: “I know Joe’s ready to go. He’s prepared; he’s confident. You’ve all seen him today. You know what a great debater he is. And good is on his side.”

Atlanta as debate backdrop

Atlanta is providing quite the backdrop for the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election.

In 2020, Georgia went into Joe Biden's win column by 11,779 votes out of about 5 million cast. The city of Atlanta quickly became the epicenter of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn Biden's victory. Trump would later be indicted by a Fulton County grand jury after he was caught on tape pressuring GOP officials "to find 11,780 votes."

He awaits trial at the downtown Atlanta courthouse, a few miles from CNN's debate studio. Trump already had a complicated relationship with the city: In a 2017 feud with civil rights icon John Lewis, he cast Atlanta as "crime infested."

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, have campaigned often in and around Atlanta.

“Georgia is the reason I’m president right now,” Biden said at a May fundraiser.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP