The Latest: Trump delays tariff implementation another month

The Latest:

White House won’t say if Texas flooding will delay Trump’s plans to scrap FEMA

The White House won’t say if Trump, who plans to visit flood-ravaged Texas on Friday, will be rethinking phasing out the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Asked if Trump may delay his promise to close FEMA and leave disaster response up to the states, Leavitt said, “The president has always said he wants states to do as much as they can,” and added that Texas officials are doing a “tremendous job.”

Pressed in a subsequent question about phasing out FEMA, Leavitt said she’d already answered the question — even though she hadn’t.

She also bristled at suggestions that Trump's deep cuts to federal services may have affected the government response. She blamed Democrats, said faulting “President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie” and insisted that the National Weather Service “did its job” by spreading warnings about possible catastrophic flooding.

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline

The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters Monday warning countries that higher tariffs could kick in Aug. 1.

That furthers the uncertainty for businesses, consumers and America’s trading partners, and questions remain about which countries will be notified, whether anything will change in the days ahead and whether President Donald Trump will once more push off imposing the rates. Trump and his top trade advisers say he could extend the time for dealmaking but they insist the administration is applying maximum pressure on other nations.

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Trump would decide when it was time to give up on negotiations.

