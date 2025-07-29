The Latest: Trump inaugurates his family’s newest luxury golf course in Scotland

Here's the Latest:

Trump’s tariffs could squeeze US factories and boost costs by up to 4.5%, a new analysis finds

As Trump prepares to announce new tariff increases, a new analysis suggests factory costs could increase by roughly 2% to 4.5% among U.S. firms that depend on global supply chains.

"There's going to be a cash squeeze for a lot of these firms," said Chris Bangert-Drowns, the researcher at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth who conducted the analysis. At factories with slim profit margins, that "could lead to stagnation of wages, if not layoffs and closures of plants."

The analysis released Tuesday points to the challenges Trump might face in trying to sell his tariffs to the public as a broader political and economic win and not just as evidence his negotiating style gets other nations to back down. The success of Trump's policies ultimately depends on whether everyday Americans become wealthier and factory towns experience revivals, a goal outside economists say his Republican administration is unlikely to meet with tariffs.

Day two of tough trade talks between China and US

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are at it again Tuesday after spending nearly five hours behind closed doors at the Swedish prime minister’s office the day before.

The United States has struck deals over tariffs with some of its key trading partners — including Britain, Japan and the European Union — since Trump announced "Liberation Day" tariffs against dozens of countries in April. China remains perhaps the biggest unresolved case.

“Whether there will be a deal or not, I can’t say,” Greer said on social media late Monday. “The conversations are constructive and they’re going in the right direction.”

Many analysts expect the Stockholm talks at a minimum will result in an extension of current tariff levels that are far lower than the triple-digit rates that sent world markets into a temporary tailspin in April.

Justice Department files misconduct complaint against judge handling deportation case

The Justice Department has filed a misconduct complaint against the federal judge who has clashed with President Donald Trump 's administration over deportations to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Escalating the administration's conflict with U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media accused Boasberg of "making improper public comments about President Trump and his administration."

The complaint stems from remarks Boasberg allegedly made in March to Chief Justice John Roberts and other federal judges saying the administration would trigger a constitutional crisis by disregarding federal court rulings, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by The Associated Press. The comments were supposedly made during a meeting of the Judicial Conference, the federal judiciary’s governing body, whose meetings are not public.

Trump says his heart is with the families of the four people killed in NYC mass shooting

In a post on his social media site, Trump said he trusts law enforcement will “get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence.”

Trump, who is currently in Scotland, said “my heart” is with the families of those who were killed at a Manhattan office building, including a New York City police officer.

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that the gunman was trying to target the headquarters of the National Football League but took the wrong elevator.

Israel rejects claims of ‘starvation policies’

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday said claims that his government is deliberately subjecting Palestinians in Gaza to starvation is a “distorted campaign of international pressure.”

“This pressure is directly sabotaging the chances for a ceasefire and hostage deal, it is only pushing towards military escalation by hardening Hamas’s stance,” he said.

The U.S. and Israel have both recalled their negotiating teams over the past week as negotiations seem to have stalled.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the attack that sparked the war, and abducted another 251. They are still holding 50 captives, around 20 believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other deals.

Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war, Gaza’s Health Ministry says

The ministry of the Hamas-run government also said Tuesday that another 145,870 people have been wounded since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

It did not say how many were civilians or militants, but has said women and children make up around half the dead. The ministry is staffed by medical professionals. The United Nations and other independent experts view its figures as the most reliable count of casualties.

Israel's offensive has destroyed vast areas of Gaza, displaced around 90% of the population and caused to a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with experts warning of a "worst-case scenario of famine." Israel's continued air strikes killed at least 77 Palestinians in the past day, according to local hospitals.

Most Americans now disapprove of Israel’s military action in Gaza, Gallup poll shows

Support for Israel's military action in Gaza has declined substantially among U.S. adults. Only a third now approve, according to a new Gallup poll — down sharply from the beginning of the war with Hamas when about half of Americans approved.

Republicans remain largely supportive, but the poll shows about half of U.S. adults now have an unfavorable view of Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, his most negative rating since he was first included in Gallup polling in 1997. The poll was conducted from July 7-21, while reports of starvation in Gaza led to international criticism of Israel's decision to restrict food aid but before President Donald Trump expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian situation.

Democrats press Trump officials for ‘large-scale’ effort on Gaza starvation

Senate Democrats are imploring the Trump administration to address the suffering and starvation in Gaza. More than three dozen senators signed a letter Tuesday urging the resumption of ceasefire talks and sharply criticizing an Israeli-backed American organization created to distribute food.

Their letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff says the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation created with backing from the Trump administration has "failed to address the deepening humanitarian crisis and contributed to an unacceptable and mounting civilian death toll around the organization's sites."

Trump on Monday expressed concern about the worsening humanitarian situation and broke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that people are not starving in the Gaza Strip. But it is unclear how Trump will proceed.

EU-US tariff deal unsettles champagne producer

A French champagne maker warned Tuesday that a newly announced 15% U.S.-EU tariff on wine and spirits could disrupt exports and unsettle importers.

“This implementation of the 15% tariff is obviously problematic for me,” said Antoine Chevalier, owner of the Antoine Chevalier Champagne house. “It affects the final price of Champagne. It impacts my importers, who will obviously have to pay more, and that creates uncertainty about future sales. For now, we find this rate extremely high.”

Chevalier said the U.S. accounts for 25% of his business and that many orders have been paused. He called the measure “a burden” and added: “Yes, I would have liked for there to be better, or at least fairer, negotiations.”

Champagne is protected under French AOC rules, meaning it must be produced in the Champagne region. That makes producers more vulnerable to tariffs than other sectors.

Chevalier said he doesn’t believe Americans or Donald Trump “really want to deprive themselves of our French gastronomy products.” If needed, he said, he would pivot to markets in Europe, Japan or South Korea.

Trump tees off on the first hole

“He likes the course, ladies and gentlemen,” Eric Trump said after his father teed off.

Trump is playing with Eric Trump and former champion golfers Rich Beam and Paul McGinley.

Trump was asked by a member of the media about the next steps for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a question that elicited groans from some in the crowd.

Trump said, “We’re going to try and get things straightened out for the world.”

Trump cuts the ribbon on his new course

Wielding a pair of golden scissors and flanked by his two oldest sons, Trump has cut the red ribbon at his newest golf course at its official opening.

Trump disagrees with Israeli leader’s claim that there’s ‘no starvation in Gaza’

The president, when asked Monday if he agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about hunger in Gaza, said, “I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Netanyahu on Sunday said, “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

Starmer, standing next to Trump, said, “We’ve got to get that ceasefire,” in Gaza and called it “a desperate situation.”

Trump will play 18 holes before leaving Scotland

Trump says ahead of the ribbon-cutting that he will play a round of golf “quickly” at his new course before heading back to D.C.

Trump says he has “fires” to put out all over the world, talking about various wars that are still raging.

He also noted the recent trade deal he had signed with the European Union.

Eric Trump praises the new course

Eric Trump is kicking off the ribbon-cutting by talking about how “remarkable” he thinks the course is.

“I think he’s going to be incredibly proud of this amazing masterpiece,” Eric Trump said.

Trump’s newest golf course is a ‘passion project,’ son Eric says

Eric Trump says the newest golf course started as a passion project for President Donald Trump.

He says his father had one goal, which was to “build the greatest 18 holes anywhere in the world.” He says Trump put “every ounce of his heart and his soul and his effort” in finding the land and building the course.

And, Eric Trump noted, his father went on to do “larger things, and that’s saved the free world.”

A fact sheet provided to the media says Eric Trump designed the course.

US-EU trade deal wards off further escalation but will raise costs for companies and consumers

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have announced a sweeping trade deal that imposes 15% tariffs on most European goods, warding off Trump’s threat of a 30% rate if no deal had been reached by Aug. 1.

The tariffs, or import taxes, paid when Americans buy European products could raise prices for U.S. consumers and dent profits for European companies and their partners who bring goods into the country.

Trump is seeking quick Murdoch deposition in Wall Street Journal lawsuit over Epstein story

Trump is asking a federal court in Florida to force Rupert Murdoch to give a deposition for the president's lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal within 15 days, citing the media mogul's age and physical condition.

Trump sued the Journal, owned by Murdoch, in U.S. District Court in southern Florida on July 18 for its story reporting on the Republican president's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and alleged child sex trafficker who died in a New York jail in 2019 before trial.

The president’s motion to the court on Monday noted Murdoch is 94 years old, is believed to have suffered several health scares in recent years and is presumed to live in New York.

Trump says he ended friendship with Epstein because he ‘stole people that worked for me’

Trump said Monday that he ended his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and threw the now-disgraced financier out of his private club in Florida after Epstein betrayed him more than once by hiring people who had worked for him.

“He hired help and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again,’” Trump said at his golf property in Turnberry, Scotland. “He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata.”

Trump did not say what his employees did or where they worked, and the White House declined further comment.

But the White House had previously offered a different explanation for the falling-out.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said in a statement last week: “The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep.”

Trump says he’s only going to give Russia 10 to 12 more days to reach peace

Two weeks ago, the president said he would give Russia and Ukraine just 50 days to make a deal to end the war. Now Trump said he’s going to reduce that time to a “lesser number.”

“I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen,” he said, expressing skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to reach an agreement.

Trump repeated his criticism of Putin for talking about ending the war, only to continue bombarding Ukraine.

“And I say, that’s not the way to do it,” Trump said. He added that “I’m disappointed in President Putin.”

Scotland’s first minister joins those watching Trump

Among the people in attendance are Scotland’s first minister, former members of Scotland’s national soccer team and several of Trump’s grandchildren.

The White House said Trump met with First Minister John Swinney earlier in the day.

About 50 people have filled the sand trap by the tee box to watch Trump, who is wearing a black windbreaker, matching pants and a white cap as he takes practice swings ahead of the ribbon-cutting for his newest golf course.

Some are dressed for golf, complete with spiked cleats. A similar group of about 50 is watching from the other side in the tall grass growing on sand dunes flanking the first hole. That’s in addition to 200 media and VIPs in the grandstands.