The Latest: Trump meeting with South Africa's president in White House

And Trump will host South Africa's leader at the White House on Wednesday after accusing the country's government of allowing a "genocide" to take place against minority white farmers. Afrikaner farmers in the country say this claim is false and there's no evidence of it.

Live updates: South Africa’s leader visits the White House in an effort to salvage relationship with Trump

Follow the latest news on President Donald Trump and his administration ' May 21, 2025

Edited By BRIDGET BROWN and MICHAEL WARREN

Updated 12:11 PM EDT, May 21, 2025

President Donald Trump is hosting South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday for a meeting that might be tense after Trump accused the country's government of allowing a "genocide" to take place against minority white farmers.

South Africa has strongly rejected the allegation and Ramaphosa pushed for the meeting with Trump in an attempt to salvage his country’s relationship with the United States, which is at its lowest point since the end of the apartheid system of racial segregation in 1994.

Other news we’re following:

Ramaphosa arrived late for White House face-to-face with Trump

It was minutes after noon when the South African leader’s car pulled up to the West Wing entrance in the rainy weather, about a half hour behind a scheduled 11:30 a.m. arrival. During the wait, a uniformed, flag-bearing member of the honor guard appeared to faint and fall backwards into a grassy area in front of the entrance to the West Wing. The individual was roused and walked way for closer examination.

Trump was waiting at the door to greet Ramaphosa, who got out of the car and shared an extended handshake.

Both presidents then walked inside after Trump answered a couple of questions on other issues.

Trump asks Supreme Court to block orders requiring DOGE turn over documents

Wednesday's emergency appeal to the high court concerns whether Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency, which has been central to Trump's push to remake government, is a federal agency subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

The administration argues DOGE is merely a presidential advisory body and thus exempt from FOIA requests. It wants the justices to freeze orders that would force DOGE to turn over documents to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington or obligate acting DOGE administrator Amy Gleason to answer questions under oath by June 13.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper found that DOGE’s role is likely more than just advisory, noting its claims to helping shutter USAID, cut billions of dollars in government contracts and fire thousands of federal employees.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer urged the justices to act quickly, calling Cooper’s orders “extraordinarily overbroad and intrusive.”

Justice Department moves to cancel police reform settlements

The settlements with Minneapolis and Louisville called for departmental overhauls following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor that set off nationwide racial injustice protests in the summer of 2020.

The Trump administration also announced it’s retracting the findings of Justice Department investigations into six other police departments that the Biden administration had accused of civil rights violations. In a court motion in Minnesota, it said “the United States no longer believes that the proposed consent decree would be in the public interest.”

“It’s our view at the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division under the Trump administration that federal micromanagement of local police should be a rare exception, and not the norm,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

Police and city officials in Minneapolis and Louisville said they remain committed to reforms regardless of what the Trump administration does.

House Speaker and GOP holdouts heading to White House

Mike Johnson and conservatives from the House Freedom Caucus are heading to the White House this afternoon over Trump’s big bill, according to a person familiar with the meeting who was granted anonymity to discuss it.

Johnson is struggling to shore up support for the bill. Hard-right GOP lawmakers are against how it will pile onto the national debt.

Meanwhile, action continues in a cramped House hearing room where lawmakers have been meeting all night and all day.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his team settled into the witness table to decry the GOP’s insistence on big tax breaks and spending cuts.

“We believe it’s one big, ugly bill that’s going to hurt the American people,” Jeffries of New York told the panel. “Hurt children, hurt families, hurt veterans, hurt seniors, cut health care, cut nutritional assistance, explode the debt.”

How could US deportees survive in South Sudan — a country in disarray, threatened by full-scale civil war?

In this Sunday, July 10, 2011 file photo, Southern Sudanese wave the national flag in the capital Juba. (AP Photo/Pete Muller, File)

The Trump administration’s pressure on South Sudan to take in deportees, including foreign ones, comes as cuts in U.S. aid leave its population of 11 million people in even grave danger.

Some Western countries have closed their embassies. The U.S. reduced its embassy staff and warned that “violent crime, such as carjackings, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies, and kidnappings are common throughout South Sudan.”

Recently, the Trump administration abruptly revoked the visas of all South Sudanese, saying the country’s government failed to accept the return of its citizens “in a timely manner.” South Sudan pushed back, saying the person in question was Congolese. It later allowed admitted this person “in the spirit of maintaining friendly relations.”

Marathon hearing as Trump’s big bill hits trouble

It’s rounding the 10th hour at the House Rules Committee, what’s supposed to be a last stop for the Republicans’ big tax breaks package before a House floor vote.

President Donald Trump, right, is joined by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, as he speaks with reporters upon his departure from the Capitol following a meeting with the House Republican Conference, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Instead, lawmakers have been up all night as trouble mounts from all fronts.

GOP conservatives refuse to back the package. Democrats, as the minority party unable to stop it, are doing all they can to drag out the process with a lengthy hearing that is expected to stretch into the day.

Speaker Mike Johnson wanted a “big” vote as soon as Wednesday but that’s now in doubt.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will bring golf diplomacy to the White House

A South African news outlet, News24, reports that in an attempt to defuse a possibly tense meeting with the golf-loving Trump, major-winning golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen will be part of the South African delegation at the White House on Wednesday. Both Els and Rupert have played golf with Trump before, the outlet reported.

Els and Goosen will be familiar to golf-loving Americans having both won the U.S. Open during their careers. They also are Afrikaners, the white minority group Trump has accused South Africa of persecuting. And they have residences in the United States. News24 says billionaire Johann Rupert, South Africa’s richest man, a prominent Afrikaner figure and another avid golf fan, also will attend.

Justice Department is probing former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his congressional testimony, source says

The criminal investigation of Cuomo, who is now running for New York City mayor, follows a request by Rep. James Comer that the Democrat be charged with lying about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The investigation by the U.S. attorney's office now led by Cuomo's political rival Jeanine Pirro follows a referral from Rep. James Comer, Republican chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, over statements Cuomo made to lawmakers investigating his management of the pandemic when the virus was spreading through nursing homes, the person said. The person was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, called this leaked probe “lawfare and election interference plain and simple.”

Trump is still irritated with Bruce Springsteen

The Republican president posted a doctored video on his social media network on Wednesday that tried to make it appear he teed off on the golf course and struck The Boss with his golf ball.

Trump has been lobbing insults at the rock star as Springsteen, a longtime Trump critic, has been lambasting the president while on stage.

Trump administration tells judge it deported eight migrants, but refused to say where they’ll end up

The Trump administration says it has deported eight migrants convicted of crimes in the United States after reports of a migrant flight to South Sudan.

In a 12-minute briefing, immigration authorities refused to say what their final destinations would be, but said their home countries would not take the migrants back.

Elon Musk will attend Trump meeting with South African leader

The U.S. president’s powerful adviser, who was born in South Africa, is expected to be in the room when Trump sits down with Ramaphosa.

This plan was disclosed by a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Musk has harshly criticized his native country’s government as racist against white people.

South Sudan is enduring waves of violence, has ‘significant human rights issues’

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 amid hopes that large oil reserves could bring prosperity amid endemic poverty. Instead, violence ensued.

Nicholas Haysom, who leads the nearly 20,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission, has warned that fighting between forces loyal to the president and a vice president threatens to spiral again into full-scale civil war of the kind that took 400,000 lives a decade ago.

The U.S. State Department’s annual report on South Sudan, published in April 2024, says “significant human rights issues” include arbitrary killings, disappearances, torture or inhumane treatment by security forces and extensive violence based on gender and sexual identity.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently extended Temporary Protected Status to a small number of South Sudanese already living in the United States until November, to allow for a more thorough review of whether conditions in South Sudan are unsafe for return.

South Sudan police spokesman says no migrants have arrived in the country

Major General James Monday Enoka also told The Associated Press on Wednesday that if they do, they would be “redeported to their correct country” if found not to be South Sudanese.

Trump administration lawyers ordered to appear Wednesday on apparent deportations to South Sudan

U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts called the emergency hearing to get answers about the apparent deportation of immigrants to South Sudan and other countries.

Murphy, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, previously found that any plans to deport people to Libya without notice would "clearly" violate his ruling. He wants the Trump administration attorneys to:

The Department of Homeland Security and the White House did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Big military parade in DC for Army’s 250th birthday next month will be an evening affair

Organizers announced some details on Wednesday for the parade on June 14 — which is also Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday.

The parade will run from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET that Saturday, along Constitution Avenue between 15th and 23rd Streets. A fireworks display and daylong festival on the National Mall are also being planned.

The procession will trace the Army’s evolution from the Revolutionary War to modern times with historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, flyovers and military bands.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks.

A White House list of issues Trump might raise with South Africa’s president

Trump and South Africa’s president are meeting at the White House amid tensions

Trump is hosting Cyril Ramaphosa amid tension after accusing South Africa of allowing a "genocide" against minority white farmers. South Africa has strongly rejected Trump's allegations. Afrikaner farmers in the country say there's no evidence of this — that white and Black farmers alike have been murdered.

Ramaphosa pushed for Wednesday's Oval Office meeting to try to set the record straight and salvage his country's relationship with the United States. It's at their lowest point since the nation enforced its apartheid system of racial segregation, which ended in 1994.

Trump has cut all U.S. assistance to South Africa and welcomed several dozen white South African farmers to the U.S. as refugees.

Trump’s Wednesday schedule, according to the White House

Trump drafts America’s business titans to burnish his image at home and abroad

With Trump back in the White House, a jaunt with the president or a stop in the Oval Office is now as routine for America’s business leaders as a speech to an industry conference.

Corporate titans are spending more time than ever working to curry favor with the administration as part of their effort to score relief from regulations — and tariffs — from the transactional president. He, in turn, is happy to use them as supporting cast members as he tries to project the economy as booming at a time when growth is slowing.

But putting in time with the U.S. president has not fully insulated companies such as Apple, Amazon, Walmart and others from Trump's anger. It's a sign that the public commitments they make to create U.S. jobs may be doing more to burnish the president's image than to protect their own profitability.

South Africa’s leader aims to salvage relationship with Trump in White House visit

Trump will host South Africa's leader at the White House on Wednesday for a meeting that might be tense after Trump accused the country's government of allowing a "genocide" to take place against minority white farmers.

South Africa has strongly rejected the allegation and President Cyril Ramaphosa pushed for the meeting with Trump in an attempt to salvage his country’s relationship with the United States, which is at its lowest point since the end of the apartheid system of racial segregation in 1994.

Trump has launched a series of accusations at South Africa's Black-led government, including that it is seizing land from white farmers, enforcing anti-white policies and pursuing an anti-American foreign policy.

Ramaphosa said he hopes to correct what he calls damaging mischaracterizations during the meeting, which is Trump’s first with an African leader at the White House since he returned to office.

Trump selects concept for $175 billion ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense system

Trump has announced the concept he wants for his future Golden Dome missile defense program — a multilayered, $175 billion system that for the first time will put U.S. weapons in space.

Speaking Tuesday from the Oval Office, Trump said he expects the system will be “fully operational before the end of my term,” which ends in 2029, and have the capability of intercepting missiles “even if they are launched from space.”

It's likelier that the complex system may have some initial capability by that point, a U.S. official familiar with the program said.

Golden Dome is envisioned to include ground- and space-based capabilities that are able to detect and stop missiles at all four major stages of a potential attack: detecting and destroying them before a launch, intercepting them in their earliest stage of flight, stopping them midcourse in the air, or halting them in the final minutes as they descend toward a target.

House GOP grinds ahead with Trump’s big tax cuts bill, but new report says it will add to deficit

House Republicans are pushing to vote on their multi-trillion-dollar tax breaks package as soon as Wednesday, grinding out last-minute deal-making to shore up wavering GOP support and deliver on Trump's top legislative priority.

Trump himself had instructed the Republican majority to quit arguing and get it done, his own political influence on the line. But GOP leaders worked late into the night to convince skeptical Republicans who have problems on several fronts, including worries that it will pile onto the nation's $36 trillion debt.

A fresh analysis from the Congressional Budget Office said the tax provisions would increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion over the decade, while the changes to Medicaid, food stamps and other services would tally $1 trillion in reduced spending. The lowest-income households in the U.S. would see their resources drop, while the highest ones would see a boost, the CBO said.

Republicans hunkered down at the Capitol through the night for one last committee hearing processing changes to the package. Democrats immediately motioned to adjourn, but the vote failed on party lines.

US must keep control of migrants sent to South Sudan in case removals were unlawful, judge rules

A federal judge has ruled that U.S. officials must retain custody and control of migrants who were apparently removed to South Sudan in case he rules their removals were unlawful.

U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts issued the ruling late Tuesday after an emergency hearing, after attorneys for immigrants said the Trump administration appears to have begun deporting people from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan — despite a court order restricting removals to other countries.

Murphy said the government must “maintain custody and control of class members currently being removed to South Sudan or to any other third country, to ensure the practical feasibility of return if the Court finds that such removals were unlawful.”

While Murphy left the details to the government’s discretion, he said he expects the migrants “will be treated humanely.”

The revival of an old program delegates Trump immigration enforcement to local police

As part of the Trump administration’s push to carry out mass deportations, the agency responsible for immigration enforcement has aggressively revived and expanded a decades-old program that delegates immigration enforcement powers to state and local law enforcement agencies.

Under the 287(g) program led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, police officers can interrogate immigrants in their custody and detain them for potential deportation.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, ICE has rapidly expanded the number of signed agreements it has with law enforcement agencies across the country.

The reason is clear. Those agreements vastly beef up the number of immigration enforcement staff available to ICE, which has about 6,000 deportation officers, as they aim to meet Trump’s goal of deporting as many of the roughly 11 million people in the country illegally as they can.

As many as a dozen migrants may have been deported to Africa, according to lawyers

Immigration authorities appear to have begun deporting migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, attorneys for the migrants said in court documents filed Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return messages seeking comment. An immigration official in Texas confirmed via email that at least one man from Myanmar had been flown to South Sudan Tuesday morning, according to court documents.

A woman also reported to attorneys that her husband from Vietnam and up to 10 other people were flown to Africa.

Those removals would violate a court order from a judge in Massachusetts requiring that people have a chance to challenge removals to countries other than their homelands, attorneys from the National Immigration Litigation Alliance wrote.

They asked Judge Brian E. Murphy for an emergency order to prevent such removals. He previously said deportations to Libya would violate his ruling.

After Trump’s visit to the Capitol, some Republicans still oppose big bill

Speaker Mike Johnson says Trump’s “one, big, beautiful, bill will require one, big, beautiful vote”, but holdouts remain.

The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, said they’re still “a long ways away” from agreement. And other key Republicans said they were still a no vote.

Johnson headed to the Senate to update Republicans there on the path ahead.

