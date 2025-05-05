The Latest: Trump orders crumbling Alcatraz prison to be rebuilt and reopened

The Latest:

Former Vice President Pence defends Constitution as he's awarded for his Profile in Courage

It’s what “binds us all together,” Pence said as he was honored by the JFK Library Foundation.

The award recognizes Pence's refusal to go along with Trump's efforts false claims that election fraud cost him re-election, "putting his life and career on the line to ensure the constitutional transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021," the foundation said.

“Whatever differences we may have as Americans, the Constitution is the common ground on which we stand. It’s what binds us across time and generations. .... It’s what makes us one people,” Pence said Sunday night.

Caroline Kennedy said what Pence did shows Americans they can’t take democracy for granted.

“His act of courage saved our government and warned us about what could happen and is happening right now,” she said.

Trump will announce NFL draft site in White House announcement, AP source says

The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation's capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House. The NFL declined to comment.

Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

