The Latest: Trump presses Ga. gov. to overturn vote result

Trump’s request was first reported by The Washington Post.

Trump’s fixation with his defeat is overshadowing his party’s campaign to save its majority in the Senate. The call took place hours before Trump is to appear at a rally in Georgia, where Republicans hope he will dedicate his energy to imploring their supporters to vote in two runoff elections Jan. 5.

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Donald Trump’s first political rally since losing his reelection bid is ostensibly to urge support for the Republican incumbents in Georgia’s two runoffs that will decide which party controls the Senate at the start of Joe Biden’s administration. But the question remains whether Trump will really try to help his party or use the Saturday night event in Valdosta to amplify his conspiratorial and debunked theories of electoral fraud.

Read more:

— Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out

— Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits