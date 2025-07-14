The Latest: Trump promises a 'major statement' on Russia-Ukraine war as he hosts NATO leader

And a federal judge ordered a halt Friday to indiscriminate immigration stops and arrests in seven California counties, including LA, after plaintiffs including two U.S. citizens who were detained, accused the administration of systematically targeting brown-skinned people.

Europe forges response to Trump’s surprise tariffs threat

European trade ministers are meeting in Brussels following Trump's surprise announcement of 30% tariffs on the European Union.

“We should prepare to be ready to use all the tools in the toolbox,” said Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, told reporters ahead of the meeting. “So we want a deal, but there’s an old saying: ’If you want peace, you have to prepare for war.’”

If Trump makes good on his tariff threats against dozens of countries, it could have ramifications for nearly every aspect of the global economy.

The European Union is suspending Monday's retaliatory tariffs

″This is now the time for negotiations,’′ European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Sunday after Trump sent a letter announcing new 30% tariffs on all EU goods starting Aug. 1.

The America’s biggest trading partner and the world’s largest trading bloc had been scheduled to impose ″countermeasures’’ starting Monday at midnight.

″We have always been clear that we prefer a negotiated solution,’′ she said. If they can’t reach a deal, she said that ″we will continue to prepare countermeasures so we are fully prepared.’′

Trump to meet with NATO leader

Mark Rutte, the NATO secretary general, is visiting to meet with Trump. Their meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET in the Oval Office.

Trump is expected to move forward with a plan to sell weapons to European allies who can then transfer the weapons to Ukraine.

The president has grown frustrated with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and has promised a “major statement” on Monday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

