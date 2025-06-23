Iran said its Monday night missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites this weekend, signaling its likely desire to deescalate.

Here is the latest:

Trump says Iran and Israel will have a phased-in ceasefire over 24 hours

U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours.

Trump said on Truth Social that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a U.S. strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR,” Trump posted.

US lifts ‘shelter in place’ warning for Americans in Qatar

The State Department has lifted the “shelter in place” warning to Americans in Qatar that it issued earlier Monday ahead of Iranian missile launches at a US military base there in retaliation for weekend U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The embassy in Doha, which had also instructed official personnel to stay inside, revoked the guidance in a statement issued late Monday afternoon Washington time after nearly all of the missiles were intercepted and Iran signaled there would be no more.

It noted that Qatari airspace, which had been closed earlier, remained closed and that the security situation in the country could change rapidly.

Russia, China and Pakistan seek UN resolution condemning US strikes on Iran and calling for ceasefire

The draft Security Council resolution, circulated to its 15 members for comments and obtained by The Associated Press, is almost certain to be vetoed by the United States in its present form. It could be changed in negotiations.

It “condemns in the strongest terms the attacks against peaceful nuclear sites and facilities” in Iran under safeguard by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The draft also calls for “an immediate and unconditional ceasefire” in the Israel-Iran conflict, urgent protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear issue that guarantees its “exclusively peaceful nature” in exchange for the lifting of unilateral and multilateral sanctions against Iran.

Israel search and rescue teams prepare for another night of potential missiles from Iran

In a makeshift base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, more than a hundred reservists have been working around the clock trying to find survivors and dig people out of the rubble after missile strike.

Soldiers said after Iran’s strike on the US base in Qatar they’re on high alert.

“We’re very focused we think there’s going to be a response from Iran, we don’t know what to responses will be,” said Matan Schneider the company’s second in command for the search and rescue team.

Qatar says one of 19 missiles fired by Iran impacted the base but caused no casualties

Iran fired 19 missiles at the base in Qatar, and one impacted the facility but caused no casualties, a Qatari military officer said late Monday.

Maj. Gen. Shayeq Al Hajri told reporters that seven missiles were fired from Iran and all were intercepted over the water between the two countries by Qatari air defenses. Iran then fired 12 more missiles and 11 were intercepted over Qatari territory, but one hit the U.S. base, Al Hajri said.

It was not immediately clear how much damage was caused by the missile.

The number of missiles differed from a figure given by Trump, who said 14 missiles were fired, 13 were knocked down and one was “set free” because it posed no threat.

Trump says Iran gave US advanced warning of attacks on base in Qatar

President Trump said Iran warned the U.S. before its missile strike Monday on an American air base in Qatar.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” Trump wrote on social media.

The president expressed hope that the missile would be the end of Iranian retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” he said.

No attack on US base in Iraq, senior US military official says

A senior U.S. military official said that earlier reports of a missile launched at a base housing American forces in Iraq on Monday were a false alarm.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said that “debris from a malfunctioning Iranian missile targeting Israel targeted an alert” of an impending attack on the Ain al-Assad base housing U.S. troops in western Iraq.

“There was no attack on the base,” he said.

An Iraqi security official said earlier that the Iraqis had been informed by U.S. officials that missiles had been launched toward the base, but that no missiles ever arrived.

Jordan’s king calls for calm in the region

Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after the Iranian strike, according to the Jordanian Royal Court.

Abdullah condemned the strike, calling it a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and of international law. He called for calm in the region.

Jordan is a key U.S. ally in the Middle East.

Former Israeli security advisor says Iran likely safeguarded enriched uranium

Yaakov Amidror, a former Israeli national security adviser, said the Iranians may have moved it from the heavily-fortified Fordo facility in anticipation of the U.S. attacking it.

Enriched uranium held at the facility was also likely held in “big strong cannisters” and could potentially be retrieved by the Iranians if it survived the bombardment. Uranium in the process of being enriched would have been destroyed by in the bombing, Amridror added.

“I believe that the Iranians were smart enough not to be in the middle of any process, but all the uranium which had been in Fordo was kept in canisters, so it will not (be destroyed),” Amidror told reporters on Monday. “The main concerns of Israel now is the enriched uranium still in the hands of the Iranians.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for oil. Closing it could backfire on Iran

The war between Israel and Iran has raised concerns that Iran could retaliate by trying to close the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil chokepoint, due to the large volumes of crude that pass through it every day.

The U.S. military's strike on Iran has raised questions about how its military might respond.

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval/U.S. Navy via AP, file)

The Strait of Hormuz is between Oman and Iran, which boasts a fleet of fast-attack boats and thousands of naval mines as well as missiles that it could use to make the strait impassable, at least for a time.

About 20 million barrels of oil per day, or around 20% of the world’s oil consumption, passed through the strait in 2024. Most of that oil goes to Asia.

If Iran blocked the strait, oil prices could shoot as high as $120-$130 per barrel, at least temporarily, said Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analyst at Kpler, in an online webinar Sunday.

That would deal an inflationary shock to the global economy — if it lasted. Analysts think it wouldn’t.

▶ Read more about the waterway and its impact on the global economy

UN chief presses for return to diplomacy in Israel-Iran conflict

Secretary-General Antonio is publicly and privately “being supportive of any diplomatic efforts that can be restored,” the U.N. spokesman says.

Asked about France and Russia who have offered to mediate in the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there are also other countries: “We’ve seen Oman being very productive in that sense, and I think anyone that can help, should help.”

The secretary-general “has condemned every escalation in this conflict,” Dujarric told U.N. reporters Monday.

“What we need to see is not more missiles going both ways or different ways. What we need to see is, as we said, a return to diplomacy.”

He stressed: “The more we see unilateral use of force, the more we see violations of international law, the riskier the region gets.”

US installations in the Middle East

The U.S. military as of early this month about 40,000 servicemembers in the Middle East, many of them on ships at sea as part of a bolstering of forces as tensions rose again in the region, according to the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations research and policy center.

The U.S. has military sites spread across the region, including in Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq’s foreign ministry says military options must be avoided

Iraq’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that “regional crises can only be resolved through dialogue, resorting to diplomatic channels, and avoiding military options, which only bring further escalation and suffering.”

The statement stopped short of condemning the attack by Iran on a U.S. base in Qatar, but said Iraq is “following with deep concern the dangerous and accelerating escalation in the region.”

Baghdad has close ties to both Washington and Tehran and has attempted to strike a delicate balance between them.

Iraq also announced a complete closure of its airspace. Most of the country’s airspace was already closed due to the ongoing Israel-Iran war, but the airport in the southern city of Basra had been open until Monday.

Trump wants oil producers to pump more crude amid jitters that Iran may close critical shipping lane

Trump on Monday called for the U.S. and other oil-producing economies to pump more oil as crude prices remain volatile following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump urged stepped-up production as the White House sharpened its warnings to Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas shipping lane, in retaliation for the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear program.

“To the Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!” Trump posted on social media. He added, “EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!”

Trump made his call hours before Iran launched attacks on U.S. forces at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, the country’s first act of direct retaliation against the U.S. after Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Iran also targeted the Ain al-Assad base housing U.S. troops in western Iraq, an Iraqi security official told The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

▶ Read more about Trump's call for more oil

Arab league calls Iran’s missile attack ‘unacceptable’

The Arab League chief has expressed his “complete solidarity” with Qatar following Iran’s missile attack, calling it “unacceptable.”

Ahmed Abou-Gheit reiterated his warning about the risks the military escalation poses to the region.

“We remain hopeful that the current confrontation will be contained as soon as possible,” he wrote on X.

UAE flights back on

Flights are landing and taking off again in the United Arab Emirates, according to a post on X by Flightradar24, which tracks real-time air traffic.

Flightradar24 added that more than 10 flights earlier had to divert from the UAE.

Ambiguity around reports of an attack in Iraq

An Iraqi security official told The Associated Press the Iraqis had been informed by U.S. officials that missiles had been launched on Monday toward the the Ain al-Assad base housing U.S. troops in western Iraq. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly.

However, he said, the missiles never arrived. No group claimed responsibility for an attack on the base.

A US military official who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment said there was no confirmed attack on the base in Iraq.

“The only confirmed attack on a US base was in Qatar,” he said.

-By Abby Sewell and Qassim Abdul- Zahra

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry calls for a ceasefire in the region

Egypt has condemned Iran’s missile attack in Qatar as a “violation to its sovereignty and a threat to its territorial integrity.”

A statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry expressed concerns about “the rapid grave escalation” in the region and called for a ceasefire to “preserve regional security and peace.”

UAE condemns Iran’s attack in Qatar

The United Arab Emirates on Monday condemned “in the strongest terms” Iran’s attack against a U.S. military base in Qatar.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry said it was a violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry says its military units are safe in Qatar

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Turkish military units in Qatar and Iraq were safe and unaffected by the reported missile attacks on U.S. bases there.

The ministry said all security measures were in place and developments were being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines cancelled tonight’s flights to Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Muscat, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

French President Macron says ‘the spiral of chaos must stop’

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a national security meeting on the crisis between Israel and Iran in the Jupiter room at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed France’s “solidarity” towards Qatar and urged all parties for “de-escalation and return to the table of negotiations,” following the missile attack on a U.S. military base.

In a message posted on X, Macron said “the spiral of chaos must stop.”

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot denounced a “dangerous escalation for which Iran bears a heavy responsibility.”

Speaking on national television France 2, Barrot said there’s “a spiral of violence that puts the region at risk of a generalized conflagration.”

US confirms missile attack from Iran on US military base in Qatar

A Defense Department official is confirming a missile attack from Iran on a U.S. military base in Qatar but says no casualties have been reported.

The official said Monday that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles. The U.S. is continuing to monitor the situation, said the official.

The confirmation came soon after Iran acknowledged the missile attacks, saying the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites over the weekend, signaling its likely desire to de-escalate.

Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s attack

Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned “in the strongest terms” Iran’s attack against a U.S. military base in Qatar.

The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry described the action as a violation of international law and said it affirmed its “full support” for Qatar.

Plane carrying Lebanese prime minister to Qatar had to land in Bahrain

A Lebanese official told The Associated Press that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was on his way to Qatar when the country closed its airspace ahead of the Iranian missile attack on Al Udeid base.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Salam is now in Bahrain.

Bahrain later temporarily closed its airspace due to the firing of missiles.

Egypt’s national airliner cancels flights in the region

Egypt’s national airliner, EgyptAir, says it has canceled flights between Cairo and the Arab Gulf countries “until the situation stabilizes in the region.”

Airports across the Gulf warn of delays and cancellations

Airports across the Gulf are warning of cancelled, delayed and redirected flights, as planes are turning around from the Gulf, according to flight data.

Planes are redirecting from the United Arab Emirates based on flight paths and air traffic control audio, according to a post on X from Flightradar24, which tracks real-time air traffic.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says targets in Qatar were far from residential areas

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in a statement said: “The base targeted by Iran’s powerful forces was also a significant distance from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar.”

It added: “This action posed no danger to our friendly and brotherly nation of Qatar and its honorable people. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to preserving and continuing its warm and historic relations with Qatar.”

Gulf Nation of Bahrain says it is suspending flights in its airspace

The Gulf nation of Bahrain that is home to the U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters says it is temporarily suspending flights in its airspace.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry urged residents to avoid driving on main roads “for public safety” saying they should be kept for official use.

Air raid sirens went off there.

Iran says its missile attack on Qatar matched number of bombs dropped by the US

Iran said its Monday night missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites this weekend, signaling its likely desire to deescalate.

Iran made the announcement via a statement from its Supreme National Security Council after the attack, which Qatar said caused no injuries.

Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas.

Qatar condemns attack by Iran

Qatar Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Al Udeid base by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards calling it “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, its airspace, and international law.”

The ministry added that the continuation of such military activities endangers security and stability of the region.

“We call for an immediate end to all military activities,” Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry says Iranian strikes on the gas-rich nation did not inflict any casualties.

The ministry added that Qatari forces took part in intercepting Iranian missiles that were directed toward the Al Udeid base that houses U.S. troops.

It added that Qatar’s airspace is now safe.

Qatar said there’s no casualties after Iran’s attack on the Al Udeid Air Base

The quick statement from Qatar Foreign Minister spokesman Majed al-Ansari said that the energy-rich nation “condemns the attack that targeted Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.”

“We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles,” it added.

Qatar said it would push for diplomatic efforts for “a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue.”

Al Udeid is also home to the Combined Air Operations Center, which provides command and control of airpower across the region as well as the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest expeditionary wing in the world.

Trump visited the base and addressed US and Qatari troops there in May during a trip to the region

Speaking to U.S. troops at the base in May, the president said “my priority is to end conflicts, not start them.”

“But I will never hesitate to wield American power, if it’s necessary, to defend the United States of America or our partners. And this is one of our great partners right here,” referring to Qatar.

“When we’re threatened, America’s military will answer our enemies without even thinking about it. We have overwhelming strength and devastating force.”

Iran launched a missile attack on US forces at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites

Iran said Monday night it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

It made the announcement on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

White House monitoring reported Iranian strikes on US base in Qatar

The White House and Pentagon aware of, and closely monitoring, the potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, according to a senior administration official. The official was not authorized to comment publicly.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the attack

However, its President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on the social platform X just before the attack: “We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer. With all our being, we will stand by security of the beloved nation and will answer any wound on body of Iran resorting to faith, wisdom and determination. People! God takes care of us.”

Explosions seen and heard in skies over Qatar

Explosions boomed in Qatar on Monday night as witnesses said they saw what appeared to be missiles in the skies over the country.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from Qatari authorities of the possible attack.

It came as Qatar closed its airspace amid Iranian threats to retaliate against the United States over its bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday.

Qatar Foreign Ministry says the airspace closure is a precautionary measure

“This is part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its state-run Qatar News Agency.

“Authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updated information in a timely manner through official channels,” it added.

Qatar, home to the Al Jazeera satellite news network, also hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has begun in recent years to mend its relations with other Gulf countries after a diplomatic crisis saw it cut off for years in President Donald Trump’s first term.

Qatar’s airspace closure comes after US Embassy alert

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar issued an unexplained alert on its website in the afternoon telling Americans in the energy-rich nation to “shelter in place until further notice.”

The embassy did not elaborate and did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press on the message. The British Embassy issued a similar warning hours later, without elaborating.

Initially, Qatar downplayed the warning. But Monday night, it issued the extraordinary order to shut its busy airspace.

Qatar, across the Persian Gulf from Iran, is home to Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command. Iran has threatened American forces at Al Udeid in the past, but not after Sunday’s strike -- though state television has mentioned American bases in its broadcasts.

Qatar maintains diplomatic relations with Iran and shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.

Trump questions ex-Russian president, suggesting some countries could give nuclear warheads to Iran

Trump is casting doubt on former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s suggestions that “a number” of countries were considering supplying Iran with nuclear warheads.

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump posted on his social media site.

The president also questioned Medvedev’s authority compared to Russian President Vladimir Putin, writing that the threat of nuclear attack “should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.’”

Trump ended his message with an implicit threat. He said U.S. bombing might displayed in Iran over the weekend could pale in comparison to the lethal force of “our nuclear submarines.”

Qatar closes its airspace

Qatar has closed its airspace amid Iran’s retaliation threats against the United States.

Qatar made the announcement through its foreign ministry. It called the decision temporary. It comes after the U.S. and United Kingdom urged their citizens to shelter in place there. Qatar is home to a major base for U.S. forces.

Qatar is home to Qatar Airways, a major regional carrier for East-West travel.

EU foreign policy chief urges Iran not to close Strait of Hormuz

The European Union’s top diplomat has called on Iran to not close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for energy supplies.

Kaja Kallas spoke to journalists after a meeting of the EU’s 27 foreign ministers. She said closing the strait would have “a huge impact also for the broader trade in the world.”

She also said that in talks with the United States and regional actors, “everybody is concerned of the same thing, which is the spillover effect” of violent instability in the Middle East.

New Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

State media in Lebanon says Israel has carried out airstrikes in parts of the country’s south, including the Hezbollah stronghold of Apple province. There is no immediate word on casualties.

Monday’s airstrikes were more intense than the usual, near-daily ones that Israel has carried out since a ceasefire ended its 14-month war with Hezbollah in November. Israeli’s military says it struck rocket launchers and an arms depot for Hezbollah.

One Iranian describes rationing and some fear

An Iranian who fled Tehran says bakeries and gas stations have been rationing supplies and struggling to keep up with people's fears.

“Some people spent a night sleeping in the pump station lines until it was their turn,” the 38-year-old told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity out of safety concerns.

He said they heard explosions Monday targeting the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard headquarters, which he said was in the area in Karaj.

Thousands of Afghans leaving Iran every day

The United Nations estimates that 10,000 Afghans have been returning home from neighboring Iran every day for the past few days.

The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan tells the U.N. Security Council that communities and the country’s Taliban rulers “have made huge efforts to absorb returnees.” But Roza Otunbayeva says that “without international assistance, there are limits to safe, orderly and peaceful returns.”

Japan watches with ‘maximum sense of urgency’

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba says he is watching the possibility of a closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran with a “maximum sense of urgency,” as it would severely impact Japan’s energy supply.

Japan relies largely on oil imports from the Middle East.

Ishiba had hoped to discuss the issue during the upcoming NATO summit. But Japanese officials say he has canceled the trip.

Tehran prison reportedly holds French citizens

France is calling for the release of two French citizens believed to be held in Tehran’s Evin prison, which was targeted in an Israeli airstrike.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on social media he spoke with his Iranian counterpart and demanded their liberation and immediate access to consular support.

Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris were arrested in May 2022. French authorities say they were on vacation. Iranian authorities accused them of protesting with Iranian teachers and taking part in an anti-government rally.

Evin Prison has held citizens of Western countries, dual nationals and political prisoners often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

Toppled Iranian shah’s son offers to take power

The son of Iran’s last shah has offered to take over the Iranian leadership and lead the country’s transition to democracy.

Reza Pahlavi told a news conference in Paris that the ″regime is defeated, teetering, on the edge of collapse.’′ He claimed he doesn’t seek political power but wants to “help our great nation navigate through this critical hour towards stability, freedom and justice.’’

Pahlavi left Iran at age 17 soon before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Many Iranians have bitter memories of repression under his father’s reign as shah. Others might reject Pahlavi over his outreach to Israel.

Several large Iranian opposition groups are based abroad but they are not united, and it’s unclear how much support any of them has inside the country.

Israel warns Iranians of attacks over ‘the coming days’

Israel's military is warning Iranians it will continue to attack military sites around Tehran over “the coming days.” The military issued the warning on social media, though Iranians are struggling to access the outside world because of an internet shutdown in the country.

The warning says “we ask you to stay away from weapons production centers, military bases and security institutions affiliated with the regime.”

Iran has criticized the warnings as a way to scare its public. However, the Israelis have carried out strikes after their warnings multiple times in the war.

South Africa says UN should lead diplomatic efforts

South Africa calls on the United States, Israel and Iran to allow the United Nations to lead diplomatic efforts to find a resolution.

It also calls on them to allow an inspection and verification of Iran’s uranium enrichment and its nuclear capacity.

South Africa has strong diplomatic ties with Iran, which the Trump administration has criticized.

Hezbollah indicates it won’t join the war between Israel and Iran

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah indicates that the group will not join the war between Iran and Israel for now. Naim Kassem spoke in his first public comments since the U.S. inserted itself into the war on Sunday. He says his group is ready to back any decision taken by the Lebanese state to force Israel to stop the war.

He also tells the Iran-backed group’s Al-Ahad newspaper in a report published Monday that the attacks on Iran will “have a high cost” as the whole region is in danger, and says U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei are a “vile act and a sign of weakness.”

Trump just ‘raising a question’ about regime change

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says U.S. operations in the Middle East haven’t changed despite Trump raising the possibility of what he called "regime change" in Iran on Sunday.

“The president was just simply raising a question that I think many people around the world are asking,” Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

She added, “if they refuse to engage in diplomacy moving forward, why shouldn’t the Iranian people rise up against this brutal terrorist regime?”

Germany's Merz says ‘no reason’ to criticize Israel's attacks on Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says there’s “no reason” to criticize Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear program or the weekend intervention of the United States.

Merz, whose country is traditionally a staunch ally of Israel, acknowledged Monday that “it is not without risk, but leaving things the way they were was also not an option.”

He said in a speech to a conference of Germany’s main industry lobby group that "for us, and for me personally, there is no reason to criticize what Israel began a week ago, and also no reason to criticize what America did last weekend."

In an interview with ZDF television last week, Merz said “this is the dirty work that Israel is doing for us all.”

Iran was an ‘imminent threat,’ White House press secretary tells ABC

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News on Monday morning that Iran was an “imminent threat” and Donald Trump is the “first president with the guts to actually do something about it.”

She was definitive about the outcome of U.S. strikes, saying they “took away Iran’s ability to create a nuclear bomb.”

Leavitt also said the administration has a “high degree of confidence” that enriched uranium was stored at the sites that were attacked by the U.S.

“The president would not have launched the strikes if we weren’t confident in that,” she said.

US Embassy in Qatar urges American citizens to shelter in place

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar issued an alert on its website Monday urging American citizens in the energy-rich nation to “shelter in place until further notice," although Qatar later said the situation was "stable."

The embassy did not elaborate, nor did it respond to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press on the message, which comes as tensions are high in the Middle East after the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari later put out a statement saying that advisories from foreign embassies “do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific or credible threats.”

“We would like to reassure the public that the security situation in the State remains stable,” he added.

Qatar, across the Persian Gulf from Iran, is home to Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command. Iran has threatened American forces at Al Udeid in the past, but not after Sunday’s strike, though state television has mentioned American bases in its broadcasts.

Qatar maintains diplomatic relations with Iran and shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.

After the U.S. strikes in Iran, security officers at all U.S. embassies and consulates had been instructed to conduct reviews of their post’s security posture and report back to the State Department by late Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear if that was connected to the alert.

Evin Prison situation under control, Iran's judiciary says

The situation at Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison is under control, Iran’s judiciary said, following an attack by Israeli forces.

“The situation in the prison is under control and all means have been used to manage the prison complex,” the judiciary announced via its Mizan news agency.

It said parts of the prison had been damaged, without elaborating. Video footage showed a gate being blasted open at the site.

Putin meets Iranian foreign minister in show of support for Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin on Monday, calling the U.S. strikes an “absolutely unprovoked aggression” and reaffirming Russian support for Tehran.

“This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran; (it) has no basis or justification,” Putin said at Monday’s meeting.

“We, for our part, are making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people,” Putin said, noting Russia’s “long-standing, good, reliable relations with Iran.”

Araghchi thanked Russia for condemning the actions of Israel and the U.S. against Iran.

“These aggressive actions by Israel and the U.S. are completely illegitimate and violate international rules and international norms. We are defending our sovereignty and country, and our defense is legitimate,” he said.

Araghchi said that Russia has always been Iran’s partner in the peaceful nuclear energy sector and played a positive role in negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“In the sphere of Iran’s nuclear program, Russia has always been a partner for us. It built the Bushehr nuclear power plant,” he said.

Iran says attacks on nuclear facilities damage non-proliferation efforts

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, condemned the “unprecedented act of aggression” against Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel and the U.S. and said that this act “delivered a fundamental and irreparable blow” to the international non-proliferation regime, including the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Najafi was speaking to reporters at an emergency meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog board that addressed the situation in Iran.

Najafi said that Iran reserves its right to self-defense. “As long as the source of the threat persists, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to undertake the necessary, resolute and proportionate measures to neutralize it at the time, place and manner of its own choosing.”

Israel strikes Evin Prison and other Iranian targets

Israel’s Defense Ministry said Israel is currently attacking Iranian governmental targets deep inside the Iranian capital of Tehran, including the notorious Evin prison.

Other targets include the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps, which is a part of the Revolutionary Guard.

Iranian state TV reported on the strike earlier, sharing what appeared to be black-and-white-surveillance footage. Iranian media speculated the strike may be from a drone.

Evin prison is known for holding dual nationals and Westerners often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

Political prisoners and those with Western ties are held in specialized units, run by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The facility is the target of both U.S. and European Union sanctions.

Russia says it stands ready to assist Iran

Russia is ready to help Iran in various ways, depending on what Tehran requests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

“Everything depends on what Iran needs,” Peskov said in response to a question at a briefing. “We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete."

Peskov added that Russia has openly declared its stance on the Iran-Israel war, calling it an important form of support for Tehran.

“We have stated our position. This is also a very important manifestation, a form of support for the Iranian side,” he said.

He also noted that Iran has been a recurring subject in recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The topic of Iran itself was repeatedly discussed by the presidents during their recent conversations,” Peskov told reporters.

Iran's Fordo site was again attacked, Iran state TV says

Iran’s underground enrichment site at Fordo was again attacked Monday, Iranian state television reported.

The report, also carried by other Iranian media, offered no word on damage, nor who launched the assault.

However, Israel has been conducting airstrikes throughout the day in Iran.

The United States launched a major attack Sunday on three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo, which required the use of sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

Tehran experienced some electricity cuts after the Israeli airstrikes in the capital.

Officials in Qom province issued a statement confirming the attack on Fordo, saying there was no immediate danger to the public.

UN nuclear agency says significant damage expected at Iranian underground site

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said Monday that “very significant damage” is expected at Iran’s underground facility at Fordo after a U.S. airstrike there this weekend with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the statement in Vienna.

“Given the explosive payload utilized and the extreme vibration sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred,” Grossi said.

Germany's top diplomat calls again for direct Iran-US talks

Germany’s foreign minister is renewing calls for Iran to agree to direct talks with the United States but says Europe still has a role to play.

Johann Wadephul, his French and British counterparts and the European Union’s foreign policy chief met the Iranian foreign minister in Geneva on Friday.

He said Monday: “We already made it very clear to the Iranian side that a real precondition for a settlement to the conflict is that Iran be ready to negotiate directly with the U.S.

“Iran says it only wants to negotiate with Europe, and that is a good sign for us, but we say that isn’t enough – we want to have the United States of America included.”

EU focuses on diplomacy

The European Union is “very much focused on the diplomatic solution” for Iran, the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said Monday following U.S. strikes on Iran over the weekend.

“The concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge,” Kallas said at the start of a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels where Iran has jumped to the top of the agenda.

“Especially closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody,” Kallas said, referring to a maritime route crucial for oil transport.

The EU has been a key player in diplomatic negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

France FM rejects leadership change in Iran through force

France’s foreign minister says it would be “illusory and dangerous” to try to bring about a change of government in Iran through military force.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot delivered the French assessment on Monday after President Donald Trump mused on social media about the future of Iran’s ruling theocracy.

Barrot did not mention Trump by name or his post but said: “We reject all attempts to organize a change of regime by force.”

“It would illusory and dangerous to think that such a change can be provoked through force and bombs,” the French minister said.

Iranian attack targets Haifa and Tel Aviv

Iran described the new missile barrage targeting Israel as a new wave of its operation “True Promise 3,” saying it is targeting Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Iranian state television said Tehran used a mix of missiles and drones.

UK's Lammy says US not going after Iran's ‘civilian leadership’

Britain’s foreign minister says he is confident the U.S. is not seeking to overthrow Iran’s government despite a social media post from President Donald Trump suggesting it might be a good idea.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Monday that “it’s clear from Israel and the United States that they’re not going after the civilian leadership” in Tehran. He said “that’s not what’s under consideration at this time.”

Lammy said he spoke to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday, and the U.K. is pushing to “get the Iranians back to serious diplomacy.”

Lammy told the BBC he has “not seen an assessment yet” of whether the strikes “seriously degraded Iran’s ability to come up with a nuclear program.”

He added that “ultimately this has to be dealt with by diplomacy.”

Iran has a ‘free hand’ to act against US interests, top general says

Iranian Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of joint staff of armed forces, warned the U.S. on Monday that its strikes gave a "free hand" to Iranian armed forces to “act against U.S. interests and its army.”

Mousavi stressed Iran would not hesitate to do so after the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

He described the American attack as violating Iran’s sovereignty, entering the Israeli war on the country and being tantamount to invading the country.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported Mousavi’s remarks.

North Korea condemns U.S. strikes on Iran

North Korea says it “strongly condemns” the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling it an egregious violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and security interests.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that the United States and Israel were escalating tensions in the Middle East through the use of military force, and called on the “just-minded international community” to raise a unified voice against their “confrontational behavior.”

Trump claims ‘monumental damage’ inflicted on Iranian nuclear sites

President Donald Trump asserted on his Truth Social platform that Iran’s nuclear sites sustained “monumental damage” in the American attack, though a U.S. assessment on the strikes is still underway.

“The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” he wrote.

U.S. defense officials have said they are working to determine about just how much damage the strikes did.

Iran as well has not said how much damage was done in the attack, though Tehran has not offered any details so far on the strikes it has faced from Israel in its war with that country.

