The Latest: Trump says the US knows where Iran’s leader is hiding but won’t kill him — ‘for now’

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump added. “He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”

Trump's increasingly muscular comments towards Iran's capital come after urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his visit to an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

DHS secretary taken to hospital over allergic reaction, ‘alert and recovering’

A spokesperson for Homeland Security says Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to the hospital over an allergic reaction but is “alert and recovering.”

Tricia McLaughlin said Noem was “transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution” after having an allergic reaction Tuesday.

Noem heads a sprawling department with roughly 260,000 employees responsible for immigration enforcement, airport security, disaster response and other responsibilities.

House resolution seeks to prevent US military action in Iran

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna have sponsored a resolution that calls on Trump to “terminate” the use of U.S. armed forces against Iran unless “explicitly authorized” by a declaration of war from Congress.

“No president should be able to bypass Congress’s constitutional authority over matters of war,” Khanna, a Democrat from California, said in a statement. “The American people do not want to be dragged into another disastrous conflict in the Middle East.”

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers signed onto the bill as a co-sponsor. Massie, from Kentucky, is the only Republican on the bill so far.

“The ongoing war between Israel and Iran is not our war,” Massie said. “Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution.”

A vote on the resolution is not imminent as the House is out of Washington this week.

Senate passes crypto bill without addressing Trump’s investments

The Senate has passed legislation that would regulate a form of cryptocurrency known as stablecoins, the first of what the industry hopes will be a wave of bills to bolster its legitimacy and reassure consumers.

The fast-moving legislation passed by a 68-30 vote and will be sent to the House for potential revisions.

Trump and Mexican president speak over phone after their in-person meeting was canceled

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she was able to talk to Trump on the phone Tuesday. Their first face-to-face meeting was canceled when Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early.

Sheinbaum said on X that Trump explained on the call that he had to return to Washington to stay on top of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

“We agreed to work together to soon reach an agreement on various issues that concern today,” she wrote without offering more details.

Trump’s Education secretary asks Justice Department to intervene in NY mascot ban dispute

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon says New York has refused to comply with her office’s request to drop its ban on the use of Native American imagery and names in school mascots and team names.

In a statement, she said the state policy is “absurd” and discriminatory because it permits mascots “derived from European national origin,” such as the “Dutchmen.”

JP O’Hare, a New York State Education Department spokesperson, dismissed the move as a “farce” and a “political favor” for officials in Massapequa.

The Long Island town, which unsuccessfully sued in federal court to retain its “Chiefs” mascot, has requested more time to comply with the state mandate, he said.

36 countries face Wednesday deadline to commit to addressing US travel concerns

A weekend diplomatic cable sent by the State Department instructs embassies and consulates in the 36 countries, mostly in Africa, to gauge willingness to commit to improving their citizens’ travel documentation and take steps to address the status of their nationals in the U.S. illegally.

Countries that fail to address the concerns within 60 days risk being added to the U.S. travel ban.

The cable says the countries should reply by Wednesday 8 pm ET. There is no specific consequence outlined for countries that do not respond or commit.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to comment on the specifics in the cable, which was described to The Associated Press, but said the administration wanted nations to improve their own vetting processes for passport-holders, accept their nationals deported from the U.S. and take other steps to ensure their citizens are not a threat to the U.S.

The Washington Post first reported on the cable.

US condemns death of American in Russian attack on Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has confirmed the death of an American citizen in Russia’s latest attack on Ukraine.

“We condemn those strikes and extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters Tuesday in Washington. “The president, in the recent past, has made his thoughts clear about striking the civilian areas in that regard.”

She didn’t give further details about the American was killed.

An overnight Russian missile and drone bombardment killed 15 people and injured 156, local officials said.

President Donald Trump has often appealed to stop the violence but mentioned earlier this month that it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia “fight for a while” before pulling them apart and pursuing peace.

Vance meets with GOP senators over Trump’s big bill — and Iran

The vice president also spoke briefly about Iran during the private lunchtime session, senators said, noting that Trump is leaving his options open.

“He remains committed to Iran not having a nuclear capability,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, recounting the message from the administration. “And, you know, would rather negotiate than drop bombs.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Trump is within his authority as commander in chief “to do what he’s done so far.” Thune said it was premature, “putting the cart before the horse,” to have Congress consider a war powers resolution to permit — or block — any US military involvement.“

“Let’s hope and pray for the best outcome,” Thune said.

Trump tax bill would widen deficits by $2.8T after factoring in economic impacts, CBO says

Trump's tax and budget bill would increase deficits by $2.8 trillion over the next decade after including other economic effects, according to a more fulsome analysis of the measure released Tuesday by the Congressional Budget Office.

The report produced by the nonpartisan CBO and the Joint Committee on Taxation factors in expected debt service costs and finds that the bill would increase interest rates and boost interest payments on the baseline projection of federal debt by $441 billion.

Tuesday’s report uses dynamic analysis by estimating the budgetary impact of the tax bill by considering how changes in the economy might affect revenues and spending. This is in contrast to static scoring, which presumes all other economic factors stay constant.

The CBO released its static scoring analysis earlier this month, estimating that Trump's bill would unleash trillions in tax cuts and slash spending, but also increase deficits by $2.4 trillion over the decade and leave some 10.9 million more people without health insurance.

Trump has started a Situation Room meeting to discuss Iran, White House says

The president is gathering with the administration’s top national security officials to discuss the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

The meeting comes as Trump earlier Tuesday took to social media to say the U.S. knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but doesn't want him killed "for now."

Task force will help Americans who want to leave the Middle East

The State Department has created a special task force to assist Americans seeking to leave Israel and other Mideast countries amid the conflict with Iran, although no government evacuations are currently planned.

The task force run by the Bureau of Consular Affairs is operating 24 hours to provide information to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents wanting to return to the United States.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters Tuesday that “we continue to monitor the complex and rapidly evolving situation on the ground as we continue to assess and address the needs of U.S. citizens.”

She would not say how many people had sought advice from the task force.

There are some 700,000 Americans, many of them dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, now in Israel and thousands more in other Mideast countries, including Iran.

Toy company challenges Trump’s tariffs before the Supreme Court in long shot bid for quick decision

An Illinois toy company challenged President Donald Trump's tariffs in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a long shot bid to press the justices to quickly decide whether they are legal.

Learning Resources Inc. filed an appeal asking the Supreme Court to take up the case soon rather than let it continue to play out in lower courts. The company argues the Republican president illegally imposed tariffs under an emergency powers law rather than getting approval from Congress.

While the company won an early victory in a lower court, the order is on hold as an appeals court considers a similar ruling putting a broader block on Trump's tariffs. The appeals court has allowed Trump to continue collecting tariffs under the emergency powers law ahead of arguments set for late July.

The company argued in court documents the case can’t wait that long, “in light of the tariffs’ massive impact on virtually every business and consumer across the Nation, and the unremitting whiplash caused by the unfettered tariffing power the President claims.”

The Supreme Court is typically reluctant to take up cases before appeals courts have decided them, lowering the odds that the justices will agree to hear it as quickly as the company is asking.

Trump’s tariffs plus the ‘big bill’ would cost working class households, report says

The combination of Trump's tariffs and the GOP's proposed "big, beautiful bill" would hit the finances of many working class households, according to a report from Democrats on the congressional Joint Economic Committee.

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, the panel’s top Democrat, said the analysis shows “those who make up the backbone of our country — fire fighters, teachers, truck drivers, and others — will all face higher costs,” while the top earners “get a massive windfall.”

The committee used data from various sources, including the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, and new data from the Yale Budget Lab.

Vice President JD Vance addresses MAGA divide on Israel-Iran as Trump weighs next steps

Prominent Trump supporters, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and conservative pundit Tucker Carlson have raised concerns about how far the president should go in backing Israel after vowing during his campaign to keep the U.S. out of expensive and endless wars.

In a Tuesday posting on X, Vance said he wanted to address “a lot of crazy stuff on social media” about Trump’s approach to Iran.

Vance made the case that Trump has been consistent that “Iran cannot have uranium enrichment” and has said “repeatedly that this would happen one of two ways — the easy way or the ‘other’ way.”

“He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president,” Vance added. “And of course, people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy. But I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue.”

Treasury secretary praises Senate movement on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news release that Senate Republican proposals for the tax cuts bill “will deliver the permanence and certainty both individual taxpayers and businesses alike are looking for, driving growth and unleashing the American economy.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Senate and the House to further refine this bill and get it to President Trump’s desk,” he said.

Senate Republicans on Monday proposed steeper Medicaid cuts, new work requirements for parents of teens and keeping in place the current $10,000 deduction of state and local taxes, called SALT, to offset the costs of making Trump’s tax breaks permanent.

Trump is pushing Congress to send the final product to his desk to become law by the Fourth of July.

Starmer spills on an awkward Trump moment at the G7 summit

It was an awkward moment at the G7 summit — President Trump dropping the papers of a newly signed U.S.-U.K. trade deal on the ground and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stooping to pick them up, all in front of the world’s media.

Starmer said he had no choice, since anyone else trying to help risked being shot by the president’s security team.

“There were quite strict rules about who can get close to the president,” Starmer told reporters Tuesday.

Despite Trump’s mishap and early departure from the summit, Starmer said the president “was in good form yesterday,” participating in all the summit sessions and the evening dinner, where all seven leaders agreed on a statement urging de-escalation in the Middle East.

Britain’s prime minister says he feels confident Trump won’t embroil US in Israel-Iran conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he’s confident Trump isn’t about to take the U.S. into the Israel-Iran conflict, despite the president’s early departure from a G7 summit to deal with the escalating crisis.

Starmer told reporters at the summit Tuesday that “I don’t think anything that the president said either here or elsewhere suggests that” the U.S. will get involved. That comes after Trump on social media urged the 9.5 million residents of Tehran to leave.

Starmer pointed to a statement issued late Monday by all G7 leaders, including Trump, calling for a “de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“Throughout the dinner yesterday I was sitting right next to President Trump, so I’ve no doubt, in my mind, the level of agreement there was in relation to the words that were then issued immediately after that,” Starmer said.

Trump administration asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s mistaken deportation

The administration argues the case is moot because he’s back in the United States.

“Plaintiffs have now received the relief they sought in their Complaint because Defendants have taken extraordinary steps and have facilitated, and indeed effectuated, Abrego Garcia’s return,” U.S. attorneys wrote in a filing Monday.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, Abrego Garcia's American wife, filed the lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in Maryland after Abrego Garcia was expelled in March to his native El Salvador. His deportation violated a U.S. immigration judge's order in 2019 that barred him from being sent to El Salvador because he faced a credible threat of violence from local gangs there.

The Trump administration later described the deportation as an administrative error.

The U.S. returned Abrego Garcia earlier this month to face federal human smuggling charges in Tennessee, where he remains in custody. Abrego Garcia's attorneys have characterized the smuggling case as a desperate attempt to justify the mistaken deportation.

Trump shares Huckabee’s lengthy text message of praise

On his social media site, Trump shared a screenshot of the text from Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel. Huckabee’s also a Baptist minister and a former Arkansas governor.

He opens by referencing last year’s attempted assassination of Trump in Pennsylvania, saying Trump was spared by God to be the “most consequential President in a century – maybe ever.”

Huckabee says no president in his lifetime “has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945.” That’s a reference to President Harry Truman’s decision to drop an atomic bomb on Japan during World War II.

Trump returned to Washington early Tuesday after leaving an international summit a day ahead of schedule because of the Israel-Iran conflict.

“You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU!” Huckabee wrote, adding, “It is my honor to serve you!”

Senate expected to pass crypto bill without addressing Trump’s investments

The Senate is expected to approve the legislation Tuesday that would regulate a form of cryptocurrency known as stablecoins, the first of what’s expected to be a wave of crypto legislation from Congress the industry hopes will bolster its legitimacy and reassure consumers.

The fast-moving legislation, which will be sent to the House for potential revisions, comes on the heels of a 2024 campaign cycle where the crypto industry ranked among the top political spenders in the country, underscoring its growing influence in Washington and beyond.

Eighteen Democratic senators have shown support for the legislation as it has advanced, siding with the Republican majority in the 53-47 Senate.

Still, most Democrats oppose the bill. They’ve raised concerns that the measure does little to address President Trump’s personal financial interests in the crypto space.

Trump again dismisses comments of one of his top aides

Back in March, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard told lawmakers U.S. spy agencies did not believe Iran was building a nuclear weapon.

When asked about the comment aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed her remark.

“I don’t care what she said,” Trump said. “I think they were very close to having it.”

Trump suggests he’ll extend a deadline for TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell the app

Trump had signed an order in early April to keep TikTok running for another 75 days after a potential deal to sell the popular video sharing app to American owners was put on ice.

“Probably yeah, yeah,” he responded when asked by reporters on Air Force One whether the deadline would be extended again.

“Probably have to get China approval but I think we’ll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it.”

He indicated in an interview last month with NBC that he would be open to pushing back the deadline again. If it happens, it would be third time that the deadline has been extended.

A widening schism over Iran among Trump’s MAGA supporters

Trump bristled when asked about some of his MAGA faithful, including conservative pundit Tucker Carlson, who’ve suggested further U.S. involvement would be a betrayal to supporters who were drawn to his promise to end U.S. involvement in expensive and endless wars.

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that,’ IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’” the president wrote on social media.

Other prominent Trump supporters have also raised concerns about how far the president should go in backing Israel.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk are among prominent Trump World allies who’ve noted that voters backed Trump because he promised not to entangle the nation in foreign clashes and to be wary of expanding U.S. involvement in the Mideast conflict.

Trump says he won’t call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after lawmaker shootings

The president said he he won't call Walz after the targeted shootings of two state lawmakers because it would "waste time."

One of the lawmakers and her husband were killed.

The Republican president spoke to reporters early Tuesday aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington after abruptly leaving an international summit in Canada because of rising tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. Asked if he planned to call Walz, Trump said the Democratic governor is "slick" and "whacked out" and said, "I'm not calling him."

Presidents often reach out to other elected officials at times of tragedy to offer condolences.

Trump added, “The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?”

Walz was the vice presidential running mate for 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who lost her presidential bid to Trump.

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility

If the U.S. decides to support Israel more directly in its attack on Iran, one option for Washington would be to provide the "bunker-buster" bombs believed necessary to significantly damage the Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant, built deeply into a mountain.

Such a bomb would have to be dropped from an American aircraft, which could have wide-ranging ramifications, including jeopardizing any chance of Iran engaging in Trump's desired talks on its nuclear program. Israeli officials have also suggested that there are other options for it to attack Fordo as it seeks to destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities. But aside from a commando attack on the ground or a nuclear strike, the bunker buster bomb seems the most likely option.

The bomb is believed to be able to penetrate about 200 feet (61 meters) below the surface before exploding, and the bombs can be dropped one after another, effectively drilling deeper and deeper with each successive blast.

San Francisco appeals court will hear arguments over National Guard deployment in LA

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether the Trump administration should return control of National Guard troops to California after they were deployed following protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids.

The hearing comes after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request by the administration last week to temporarily pause a lower court order that directed Trump to return control of the soldiers to the governor who filed a lawsuit over the deployment.

The three-judge panel is set to hear oral arguments via video starting at 3 p.m. ET, and protests outside the downtown San Francisco court are expected.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled last week that the Guard deployment was illegal and exceeded Trump’s statutory authority. It applied only to the National Guard troops and not the Marines, who were also deployed to LA.

Trump is at a moment of choosing as Israel looks for more US help crushing Iran’s nuclear program

President Donald Trump in about eight hours Monday went from suggesting a nuclear deal with Iran remained "achievable" to urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his visit to an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

He returns to the capital at a moment of choosing in his presidency. Israel, with five days of missile strikes, has done considerable damage to Iran and believes it can now deal a permanent blow to Tehran’s nuclear program — particularly if it gets a little more help from Trump.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One during his overnight flight back to Washington that Iranian leaders had been unwilling to reach an agreement over their nuclear program, suggesting he was now less interested in talking with them.

“They should have done the deal. I told them: Do the deal,” Trump said. “So I don’t know. I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

The Republican president, who said he plans to meet with advisers in the Situation Room, appears to be gradually building the public case for a more direct American role in the conflict. His shift in tone comes as the U.S. has repositioned warships and military aircraft in the region to respond if the conflict between Israel and Iran further escalates.

