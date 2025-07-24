The Latest: Trump signs bill canceling $9 billion in public broadcasting funding and foreign aid

Some Republicans were uncomfortable with the cuts but supported them rather than cross Trump or his agenda. Democrats unanimously opposed the cuts but were powerless to stop them.

Also Thursday, Trump visited the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington a week after indicating that Fed chair Jerome Powell's handling of an extensive renovation project on two Fed buildings could be grounds for firing.

Here's the latest:

FCC approves Paramount’s $8 billion deal with Skydance

The approval comes after months of turmoil around Trump’s legal battle with “60 Minutes,” the crown jewel of Paramount-owned broadcast network CBS.

With the specter of the administration potentially blocking the hard-fought deal with Skydance, Paramount agreed this month to pay a $16 million settlement with the president.

Critics called that a veiled a bribe to appease Trump, amid rising alarm over editorial independence overall.

Further outrage emerged after CBS said it was canceling Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" days after the comedian sharply criticized the settlement on air. Paramount cited financial reasons, but big names both within and outside the company have questioned its motives.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the merger is an opportunity to bring more balance to what he called a “once-storied” CBS network.

“Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly. It is time for a change,” Carr said in a statement.

Trump’s AI and data center plan could speed up building boom already expected to strain US’ ability to power it

The plan is to boost AI and build data centers across the country. The White House has vowed to expedite permitting for construction of data centers and reconsider environmental regulations that stand as barriers for development.

Massive amounts of electricity are needed to support AI. In many cases that may come from burning coal or natural gas.

Tech companies are tapping into nuclear power as a way to reduce data center-induced emissions while still meeting demand and staying competitive. But emerging demand is so big that it cannot be met with nuclear or clean energy alone.

Regardless of what powers AI, the simple law of supply and demand makes it all but certain that costs for consumers will rise.

Nancy Pelosi says Democrats ‘fully intend’ to win back the House

The former speaker said “everything is on the table” as House Democrats work to counter Trump’s redistricting push in Texas with their own plans to redraw congressional maps in California. The San Francisco Democrat believes her home state could pick up more seats for her party.

“We fully intend to win the House in this next election, there’s no question about that,” Pelosi told AP in an interview.

“I don’t like redistricting in the middle of a decade,” she said, but if that’s what the party needs “to win, we will do that. Everything is on the table.”

California Democrats discussed the matter issue during a private meeting Wednesday, and Pelosi joined an emergency call the following day with others in the state.

Pelosi also said Democrats are mobilizing against Republicans for passing Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill: “They know they’re going to lose, because their policies are so bad. It is a stinking, lousy, rotten bill.”

DOJ’s No. 2 official meets with Ghislaine Maxwell

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has met with Maxwell, the imprisoned former girlfriend of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The meeting is part of a Justice Department effort to cast itself as transparent following backlash from parts of Trump’s base over an earlier refusal to release additional Epstein records.

A lawyer for Maxwell said she “answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability.” David Oscar Markus said the meeting was “very productive” but declined to comment on “the substance.”

On Tuesday, Blanche said in a social media post that Trump “has told us to release all credible evidence” and that if Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and DOJ “will hear what she has to say.”

Maxwell was convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

White House deputy chief of staff says Fed chair was ‘splitting hairs’ over the cost of renovations

James Blair said budget officials still have questions about the costs of renovations at the Fed’s headquarters. “There’s no way around it, the cost overrun is massive,” he told reporters.

Trump visited the Fed on Thursday in an attempt to publicly shame Jerome Powell, its chair, over the renovation costs. When Trump said they had increased from $2.5 billion to $3.1 billion, Powell said the president was including work on a separate Fed building.

“We still want to get to the bottom of the plans that were submitted and how they have changed,” Blair said.

Institute of Peace’s request for full appellate court hearing is denied

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected the the request for a hearing of the full court on lifting the stay of a three-judge panel last month.

The institute said in a statement that would put its efforts into winning its case before the three-judge panel and “regain control of the organization and its assets — including its headquarters — and to fulfill its congressionally mandated mission.”

In March, the Department of Government Efficiency took over the headquarters of the 300-employee institute and its board and acting president were fired, part of a government downsizing under a Trump executive order.

A district judge overturned those actions in May, and the institute, which focuses on peace initiatives and conflict resolution around the world, regained control of its headquarters.

The appeals court stayed Howell’s ruling June 27 and forced the turnover of the headquarters for a third time.

Trump on the cost of renovations at Federal Reserve HQ: ‘It is what it is’

The president made the comment on his Truth Social platform after visiting the central bank and attempting to publicly shame Fed Chair Jerome Powell over renovation costs. Still, he said, he hopes the project is finished “ASAP.”

“The cost overruns are substantial but, on the positive side, our Country is doing very well and can afford just about anything — Even the cost of this building!” the president said.

Trump said he hopes to lend his expertise to the project, citing his experience renovating the Old Post Office building.

US envoy meets with Syria and Israel on de-escalation

Trump’s special envoy to Syria says he met with representatives from Syria and Israel to discuss de-escalation and “we accomplished precisely that.”

Tom Barrack, who is also U.S. ambassador to Turkey, said on social media that the parties met in Paris on Thursday and committed to further those efforts.

Israel intervened during the latest outbreak of sectarian violence in Syria, which the White House said this week caught Trump off guard.

Barrack told AP this week that Israel’s actions were poorly timed and complicated efforts to stabilize the region following years of civil war in Syria.

Trump has sought to support Syria’s new government.

College industry group rejects Columbia deal as a roadmap

A higher education industry group is rejecting the Trump administration’s suggestion that its deal with Columbia University can be a roadmap for other colleges facing federal investigations.

Columbia said Wednesday that it agreed to pay more than $220 million to restore federal research money that was canceled in the name of combating antisemitism on campus.

Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, said the deal “cannot be a template for the government’s approach to American higher education.”

“Columbia was put in an untenable position by the outrageous actions of the executive branch of the government,” he said.

Trump signs executive order seeking to clarify college athletes’ employment status

The order addresses whether college athletes can be considered employees of their schools and aims to clarify national standards for the NCAA’s name, image and likeness program.

The decision follows a surge in money flowing through college athletics and court victories for athletes seeking compensation. In 2021 the NCAA allowed athletes to profit from NIL deals after a Supreme Court ruling against its restrictions.

The shift has led to schools paying athletes directly and sparked debates over collective bargaining and labor laws. The NCAA continues to push for antitrust protections, even amid these changes.

Trump signs bill to cancel $9 billion in foreign aid, public broadcasting funding

President Donald Trump signed a bill Thursday canceling about $9 billion that had been approved for public broadcasting and foreign aid as Republicans look to lock in cuts to programs targeted by the White House's Department of Government Efficiency.

The bulk of the spending being clawed back is for foreign assistance programs. About $1.1 billion was destined for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which finances NPR and PBS, though most of that money is distributed to more than 1,500 local public radio and television stations around the country.

The White House had billed the legislation as a test case for Congress and said more such rescission packages would be on the way.

Trump says Fed spending too much money to protect historic features in renovation

The president said the Federal Reserve spent too much money on plywood to protect the historic features of its central bank.

“It’s a very luxurious situation taking place,” Trump told reporters. “Let’s put it that way.”

Trump said his goal is to get the renovation project done. He noted that it was a very expensive project with building underground parking lots and opening up the basement, causing the Fed to build a “reverse bathtub.”

Trump said he didn’t want to put Powell in a situation of being fired, but he said his renovation of the Old Post Office in Washington into a hotel with its marble bathrooms only cost $200 million. The Fed renovations are expected to cost roughly $2.5 billion.

Trump scorns Powell in meeting over Federal Reserve construction spending

Trump sought to publicly shame Fed Chair Jerome Powell over the cost of renovating the central bank’s headquarters, suggesting that the cost was $3.1 billion instead of the $2.5 billion cited by the Fed.

“This came from us?” Powell said, later figuring out that Trump was including the renovation of the Martin Building that was finished five years ago.

“Do you expect any more additional cost overruns?” Trump asked.

“Don’t expect them,” Powell said.

Trump said in his career as a real estate developer he would fire someone for cost overruns.

The president joked that he would back off Powell if he lowered interest rates.

Trump says he’ll meet with Fed Chair Jerome Powell as part of construction site tour

Trump has lambasted the Federal Reserve for its $2.5 billion renovation of its headquarters and another building ahead of a Thursday tour of the site.

He posted on Truth Social that Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. central bank, will also be “present” to an event in which the president is expected to attack the cost of the project. Trump has been publicly pressuring Powell to cut interest rates and has tried to pillory him on social media.

Also attending the site tour are Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., White House budget director Russ Vought and Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

White House looking to push redistricting beyond Texas

Talk about mid-decade redistricting has been centered around Texas, but the White House signals it’s looking at other states, too.

Officials are looking to redraw lines in states like Missouri, according to a person familiar with conversations but unauthorized to speak publicly about them.

Texas’ Republican-controlled legislature convened a special session this week with the aim of considering House district maps in ways that favor their party in next year’s midterm elections.

State Dept. remains mum on what ‘alternative options’ US will use for Israeli hostage release after breakdown in talks

At a news briefing Thursday, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott would not offer details on what the “alternative options” the U.S. is considering to release hostages in Gaza after Trump envoy announced a breakdown in negotiations.

When pressed for clarity on whether and how the U.S. would proceed, Pigott did not offer clarity and said, “This is a very dynamic situation.”

He said there’s never been a question of the U.S. commitment to reaching a ceasefire, but Hamas’ commitment.

Journalists get rare tour of Fed building renovations before Trump visit

On Thursday, reporters wound through cement mixers, front loaders, and plastic pipes as they got a close-up view of the active construction site that encompasses the Fed’s historic headquarters.

Fed staff pointed out new blast-resistant windows and seismic walls that were needed to comply with modern building codes and security standards set out by the Department of Homeland Security.

Sensitivity to the president’s visit later Thursday among Fed staff was high during the tour. Reporters were ushered into a small room outside the Fed’s boardroom, where 19 officials meet eight times a year to decide whether to change short-term interest rates. The room is oval-shaped, and someone had written “oval office” on plywood walls.

The Fed staff downplayed the inscription as a joke. When reporters returned to the room later, it had been painted over.

CISA nominee won’t say whether he’d bend to Trump on false election security claims

Trump’s pick to run the nation’s cybersecurity agency, Sean Plankey, evaded some questions about election security in his confirmation hearing with a Senate committee on Thursday morning.

When Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) asked him if the 2020 election was rigged and stolen, the nominee said he had not reviewed that election’s cybersecurity and his personal opinions weren’t relevant. He acknowledged that President Joe Biden was confirmed by the electoral college and sworn in.

Blumenthal then pressed Plankey on what he would do if Trump later pushed him to falsely claim the 2026 or 2028 elections were rigged.

“Senator, as a cybersecurity professional, these are state-run elections,” Plankey answered. “I have not reviewed the cybersecurity posture of all 50 states. That’s like a doctor who’s diagnosing somebody over the television because they saw him on the news.”

“No, it’s like a doctor who has a patient come to him and is responsible for doing the diagnosis,” Blumenthal replied. The senator called Plankey’s answers “unsatisfactory” and accused him of “undermining the confidence of the nation in the election apparatus.”

The uncomfortable exchange reflects partisan tensions over the role CISA should play in combating the rise of election fraud claims that have frayed the nation’s trust in election officials and voting machines. CISA is tasked with protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure, from dams and power plants to banks and voting systems.

Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing the Justice Department to investigate former CISA head Chris Krebs and strip his security clearances. Krebs became a target of the president's ire after he insisted the 2020 election was secure and ballot counts were accurate.

Obama heading to fundraiser for Democrats’ redistricting efforts

Former President Barack Obama is attending a fundraiser next month for a group that advocates for Democrats in an effort to push back toward congressional maps they see as unfairly drawn to favor Republicans.

Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said Thursday that the former Democratic president would be attending an August event on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The event, first reported by Politico, is hosted by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a group headed up by Obama’s former attorney general, Eric Holder. It has filed and supported litigation in several states over GOP-drawn district maps.

President Donald Trump mourns ‘a great friend,’ Hulk Hogan

Trump offered condolences to Hogan’s wife and family on his social media platform Thursday.

Using Hogan’s “Hulkster” nickname, Trump said the pro wrestling star was “strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.”

He said Hogan “MAGA all the way” and praised his speech at the Republican National Convention as “one of the highlights of the entire week.”

Where do gaps remain in Gaza ceasefire talks?

The talks have been bogged down over competing demands for ending the war.

Hamas says it will only release all hostages in exchange for a full Israeli withdrawal and end to the war. Israel says it will not agree to end the war until Hamas gives up power and disarms — a condition the militant group rejects. The militant group says it is prepared to leave power but not surrender its weapons.

The U.S. plan called for an initial 60-day ceasefire and partial hostage release, with pledges from the U.S. that Israel would not resume the fighting after that.

Hamas is believed to be holding the hostages in different locations, including tunnels, and says it has ordered its guards to kill them if Israeli forces approach.

Senate Republicans quash Democratic bid to force release of Epstein files

It was the latest attempt by Democrats on Capitol Hill to force Republicans to vote for greater disclosure of the Epstein files, yet notably, the first time many Republicans in the Senate had to take a stand on the issue. For now, they voted against forcing the release of the case files.

The vote unfolded Thursday morning with tense exchanges as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared to advance a bill meant to address opioid trafficking.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey offered an amendment to the bill that would have kept it from going into effect until the Epstein files are released. But Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas successfully stymied that effort by offering a separate amendment that nullified Booker’s while also adding language to address criminals who entered the country illegally.

While some Republicans have indicated they’re open to a debate on forcing more disclosure, Cornyn said he trusted Attorney General Pam Bondi to handle the matter.

Republicans on the committee all voted for Cornyn’s amendment, while Democrats voted against, saying, “No on concealing the Epstein files.”

Trump envoy Witkoff says US cutting short Gaza ceasefire talks, bringing home negotiating team

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday the U.S. is cutting short Gaza ceasefire talks and bringing home its negotiating team from Qatar for consultations after the latest response from Hamas “shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” Witkoff said. “We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”

He said it was “a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way” and that the U.S. is “resolute” in seeking an end to the conflict in Gaza.

The Senate Judiciary Committee advances Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as federal prosecutor for DC, again

The party-line committee vote, which advances Pirro’s nomination to the Senate floor, was a do-over after the Judiciary panel approved her nomination last week when Democrats had walked out of the room to protest

Emil Bove’s nomination to become a federal appeals court judge. The Judiciary committee scheduled the second vote to ensure there was a sufficient quorum of senators after consulting with the Senate parliamentarian.

Pirro has served as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia since May. President Donald Trump nominated her to replace his previous nominee, Ed Martin Jr., amid concerns among some Republican senators about his outspoken support for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and were later pardoned by Trump. Democrats have criticized Pirro, as well, for defending the rioters.

Before she replaced Martin, Pirro cohosted the Fox News show “The Five” on weekday evenings. She was elected as a judge in New York’s Westchester County Court in 1990 before serving three terms as the county’s elected district attorney.

Trump takes to social media to support Musk’s embattled car company.

The Thursday morning post on Truth Social — ”I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE” — is a startling development given the bitter public feud between the two.

The post came about an hour before Tesla's stock opened sharply lower after the company reported another quarter of lackluster financial results. The stock was down 9% in midday trading.

Musk blasted Trump’s budget bill for adding to U.S. debt and said he will form a new political party. Trump has threatened to cut contracts and subsidies for Musk’s businesses, including Tesla.

Trump meets with Rose Garden construction workers in Oval Office

A Trump aide posted a photo on social media of the president sitting at the Resolute Desk with about a dozen men in orange shirts facing him.

The photo was accompanied with a message that Trump had invited the workers in to sign hats for them.

Trump has ordered the grass in the Rose Garden to be paved over.

Mike Waltz UN nomination advances out of committee with bipartisan support

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Mike Waltz’s nomination Thursday to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The bipartisan vote came after the initial vote was pulled Wednesday over concerns by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. The top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, voted with all Republicans except Paul to push the nomination to the Senate floor.

Shaheen’s support came as a surprise as many thought that Paul’s opposition would tank Waltz’s nomination, dealing another blow to the White House over a position they have failed to fill for the past six months. The New Hampshire lawmaker defended her decision, saying in a statement that while she disagrees with Waltz on some issues, the alternatives to his nomination could fare worse for U.S. foreign policy.

“He represents a moderating force within the administration. He has a distinguished record of military service, and he has an extensive background in national security policy,” Shaheen said.

A replica Oval Office on display near the White House just got a Trump makeover

The replica Oval Office now looks exactly like President Trump's. But it's not the blingy version he's currently using.

Visitors starting Thursday will experience the mock Oval Office as it was in the Republican president’s first term, until it’s redecorated again next year to incorporate the golden touches and other flourishes Trump brought to the workspace after he returned to power in January.

“Just like the White House itself, our Oval Office is a living space, so it changes and evolves as the actual Oval Office changes,” Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, said Wednesday as he led The Associated Press on a tour of the space as it was being revamped.

The mock-up is inside “The People’s House: A White House Experience,” an educational center the association opened last year one block west of the Executive Mansion.

House subcommittee voted to subpoena Justice Department for Epstein files

A House subcommittee voted to subpoena the Department of Justice for files in the Epstein case after Democrats successfully goaded GOP lawmakers to defy Trump and Republican leadership to support the action.

The vote showed the intensifying push for disclosures in the Epstein investigation even as House Speaker Mike Johnson — caught between demands from Trump and clamoring from his own members for the House to act — was sending lawmakers home a day early for its August recess.

Meanwhile, Democrats on a subcommittee of the powerful House Oversight Committee made a motion for the subpoena Wednesday afternoon. Three Republicans on the panel voted with Democrats for the subpoena, sending it through on an 8-2 vote tally.

Democrats cheered the action as proof that their push for disclosures in the Epstein investigation was growing stronger. The committee agreed to redact information on victims, yet Democrats successfully blocked a push by Republicans to only subpoena information that was deemed to be “credible” — language that Trump has also used when discussing what he would support releasing.

