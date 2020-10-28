The Latest: Trump supporters delayed in the cold after rally

Police tried to clear traffic and respond to medical emergencies including some people who suffered adverse effects from the cold weather, around 30 degrees.

An Omaha police spokesman says he doesn't know the size of the crowd or the number of people who waited for the buses.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

The presidential campaign shifts west as President Donald Trump visits an Arizona town across the Colorado River from Nevada. Democrat Joe Biden sees once reliably red Arizona as a prime candidate to turn blue, and running mate Kamala Harris will campaign there.

Read more:

— 'We need you': GOP hunts for new voters in Trump territory

— Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

— Biden faces challenges in quickly combating the pandemic

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci