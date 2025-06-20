The Latest: Trump weighing moves against Iran

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators the Pentagon is providing options as Trump gave himself a two-week deadline to decide whether to order direct U.S. involvement against Iran, which could risk dragging America into a wider war in the Middle East. The president's press secretary offered the deadline Thursday, saying there is a "substantial chance" for renewed negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

JD Vance heads to Los Angeles

The vice president is traveling to Los Angeles on Friday to meet with Marines and to visit various federal command centers.

Vance’s office did not release a topic of discussion for his visit. But Los Angeles has been the epicenter of protests against the Trump administration’s mass deportation operations.

Trump deployed National Guard troops to downtown LA this month in response to the protests. The state sued for a temporary injunction to stop the deployment, but a federal appeals court ruled in Trump’s favor Thursday night while that legal challenge continues.

Trump wants a special prosecutor to look into his baseless claims about the 2020 election

“The 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE,” Trump posted Friday on his social media site. He added, “A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin!”

Trump has for years claimed, without evidence, that Democrat Joe Biden only won the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud. Evidence presented in courts showed this didn't happen — judges, including some appointed by Trump, rejected nearly every claim of widespread fraud as false or frivolous.

A special prosecutor in Biden’s Justice Department investigated Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election, but that probe ended when Trump won back the White House in 2024.

US investors wait to see if US will join Israel’s war against Iran

U.S. stocks are drifting higher following the Juneteenth holiday. Treasury yields also edged higher in the bond market after Trump said he will decide within two weeks whether the U.S. military will get directly involved in Israel’s fighting with Iran.

World shares are mostly higher and crude oil prices have rebounded — U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 52 cents to $75.66 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard added 31 cents to $77.01 per barrel. Oil prices have been gyrating as fears rise and ebb that war could disrupt the global flow of crude.

“The stock market’s risk premium isn’t just rising — it’s recalibrating for a world where every macro lever now doubles as a tripwire,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a commentary, adding that traders are bracing for what comes next.

Trump’s tariffs agenda may have been eclipsed by the conflict in the Middle East, but it remains another major factor weighing on markets, Innes said: “A delayed fuse is still a fuse.”

Trump’s schedule, according to the White House

11 a.m. — Trump will attend a national security meeting

2 p.m. — He’ll travel to Bedminster, NJ

7:30 p.m. — Trump will attend a dinner for the super PAC MAGA Inc. at his golf course

Trump extended TikTok ban deadline for a third time, without clear legal basis

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to keep TikTok running in the U.S. for an additional 90 days, giving his administration more time to broker a deal that would bring the social media platform under American ownership.

Trump disclosed the executive order on the Truth Social platform Thursday morning.

The first extension was through an executive order on Jan. 20, his first day in office, after the platform went dark briefly when a national ban — approved by Congress and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court — took effect. The second was in April when White House officials believed they were nearing a deal to spin off TikTok into a new company with U.S. ownership that fell apart after China backed out following Trump's tariff announcement.

It is not clear how many times Trump can — or will — keep extending the ban as the government continues to try to negotiate a deal for TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance. While there is no clear legal basis for the extensions, so far there have been no legal challenges to fight them.

Top Senate Democrats ‘deeply concerned’ over escalating tensions with Iran

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and the top Democrats on several key committees said in a joint statement Wednesday evening that they are “deeply concerned about a lack of preparation, strategy, and clearly defined objectives” amid uncertainty about whether President Trump will decide to strike Iran.

The Democrats say Trump should seek authorization from Congress if he is “considering taking the country to war.”

They urged Trump to “prioritize diplomacy and pursue a binding agreement that can prevent a nuclear-armed Iran and reduce the risk to our diplomats, our service members, and the hundreds of thousands of Americans living in the Middle East.”

Senior European diplomats are set to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday

Senior European diplomats are set to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday, according to a European official familiar with the matter.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the high-ranking diplomats from Germany, France and the United Kingdom as well as the European Union’s top diplomat will gather for the meeting in Switzerland.

The planned meeting comes as President Donald Trump is weighing approval for the U.S. military to join Israel in carrying out strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

