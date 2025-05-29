The Latest: Trump's tariffs blocked and Musk quits government role

Trump issues pardons for politicians, a union leader and a rapper: Trump issued a series of pardons on Wednesday, awarding them to a former New York congressman, a Connecticut governor, a rapper known as "NBA YoungBoy," a labor union leader and a onetime Army officer who flaunted safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial indexes jump on trade court ruling against Trump tariffs

Wall Street and financial markets around the world jumped after a U.S. court ruled that President Donald Trump is not authorized to impose sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law.

Futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq — home to chipmakers and the biggest American technology companies — all rose before U.S. trading began Thursday. Nvidia shares jumped 6% in off-hours trading.

The White House immediately appealed the ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, and it's unclear if Trump will abide by the ruling before a final resolution. The long-term outcome remains uncertain, but investors appeared to take heart after months of turmoil from Trump's on-again, off-again trade war.

US says economy contracted 0.2% in first quarter amid Trump trade war tumult

Trump has now overseen the first shrinking of the U.S. economy in three years. The gross domestic product was brought down by a surge in imports as companies in the United States hurried to bring in foreign goods before the president imposed massive import taxes.

The January-March drop in the nation’s output of goods and services reversed a 2.4% gain in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Commerce Department also says that consumer spending also slowed sharply.

And the Labor Department says more Americans filed for jobless aid last week, with applications jumping by 14,000 higher than the forecast. The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits increased to 1.92 million.

Chinese students anxious and angry after Rubio vows to revoke visas

Chinese students studying in the U.S. are scrambling to figure out their futures after Rubio announced that some students would have their visas revoked.

This is a “new version of Chinese Exclusion Act,” said Linqin, a Chinese student at Johns Hopkins University, who asked to be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation. He was referring to a 19th-century law that prohibited Chinese from immigrating to the U.S. and banned Chinese people already in the U.S. from getting citizenship. He said Wednesday was the first time he thought about leaving the U.S. after spending one-third of his life here.

The issue of Chinese students studying overseas has long been a point of tension in the bilateral relationship. During Trump’s first term, in 2019, China’s Ministry of Education warned students about visa issues in the U.S., with rising rejection rates and shortening of visas.

Trump rejects claim he’s ‘chickening out’ on tariffs just because he keeps changing rates

Trump wants the world to know he's no "chicken" just because he's repeatedly backed off high tariff threats.

The U.S. Republican president’s tendency to levy extremely high import taxes and then retreat has created what’s known as the “TACO” trade, an acronym coined by The Financial Times’ Robert Armstrong that stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Markets generally sell off when Trump makes his tariff threats and then recover after he backs down.

Trump was visibly offended when asked about the phrase Wednesday and rejected the idea that he’s “chickening out,” saying that the reporter’s inquiry was “nasty.”

“You call that chickening out?” Trump said. “It’s called negotiation,” adding that he sets a “ridiculous high number and I go down a little bit, you know, a little bit” until the figure is more reasonable.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US will begin revoking the visas of Chinese students

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday the U.S. will begin revoking the visas of some Chinese students, including those studying in “critical fields.”

China is the second-largest country of origin for international students in the United States, behind only India. In the 2023-2024 school year, more than 270,000 international students were from China, making up roughly a quarter of all foreign students in the United States.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields,” Rubio wrote.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday night.

The action comes at a time of intensifying scrutiny of the ties between U.S. higher education and China. House Republicans this month pressed Duke University to cut its ties with a Chinese university, saying it allowed Chinese students to gain access to federally funded research at Duke.

Trump issues a series of pardons for politicians, a union leader and a rapper

Trump issued a series of pardons on Wednesday, awarding them to a former New York congressman, a Connecticut governor, a rapper known as “NBA YoungBoy,” a labor union leader and a onetime Army officer who flaunted safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's actions mixed his willingness to pardon high-profile Republicans and other supporters, donors and friends with the influence of Alice Marie Johnson, whom Trump recently named his pardon czar after he offered a pardon to her in 2020.

Trump also commuted the sentence of Larry Hoover, a former Chicago gang leader serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado. Hoover was first imprisoned in connection with a murder in 1973, and was convicted of running a criminal enterprise in 1998, but later renounced his criminal past and petitioned for a reduced sentence.

Gaulden’s and the other pardons were confirmed Wednesday evening by two White House officials who spoke only on background to detail actions that had not yet been formally made public.

Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading effort to slash federal government

Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

His departure, announced Wednesday evening, marks the end of a turbulent chapter that included thousands of layoffs, the evisceration of government agencies and reams of litigation. Despite the upheaval, the billionaire entrepreneur struggled in the unfamiliar environment of Washington, and he accomplished far less than he hoped.

Musk's role working for Trump was always intended to be temporary, and he had recently signaled that he would be shifting his attention back to running his businesses, such as the electric automaker Tesla and the rocket company SpaceX.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” he wrote. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

What happens to Trump’s tariffs now that a court has knocked them down?

The court's decision blocks the tariffs Trump slapped last month on almost all U.S. trading partners and levies he imposed before that on China, Mexico and Canada.

Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade official who is now vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, says the court’s decision “throws the president’s trade policy into turmoil.”

“Partners negotiating hard during the 90-day day tariff pause period may be tempted to hold off making further concessions to the U.S. until there is more legal clarity,” she said.

Likewise, companies will have to reassess the way they run their supply chains, perhaps speeding up shipments to the United States to offset the risk that the tariffs will be reinstated on appeal.

For now, the trade court’s ruling “destroys the Trump administration’s rationale for using federal emergency powers to impose tariffs, which oversteps congressional authority and contravenes any notion of due process,” said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University. “The ruling makes it clear that the broad tariffs imposed unilaterally by Trump represent an overreach of executive power.’′

Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law

A federal court on Wednesday blocked Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law, swiftly throwing into doubt Trump's signature set of economic policies that have rattled global financial markets, frustrated trade partners and raised broader fears about inflation intensifying and the economy slumping.

The ruling from a three-judge panel at the New York-based U.S. Court of International Trade came after several lawsuits arguing Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority and left the country’s trade policy dependent on his whims.

Trump says he has the power to act because the country’s trade deficits amount to a national emergency.

The court found the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the use of tariffs. The plaintiffs argued that the trade deficit is not an emergency because the U.S. has run a trade deficit with the rest of the world for 49 consecutive years.

