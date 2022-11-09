The Latest | UN Climate Summit

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed

— Bangladesh balances energy needs with climate, conservation

— Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit

— UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash

— Clock ticking for jailed Egypt activist on hunger strike

BERLIN — Climate activists climbed on top of Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate to protest global warming on Wednesday.

The activists from Last Generation unrolled a large poster Wednesday morning saying, “We wish for survival ... We are the last generation.”

Members of Last Generation and other climate groups have been protesting across Germany for months, disrupting traffic by gluing themselves to city streets during rush hour or sticking their hands by famous paintings in museums trying to call people’s attention to their cause.

A few dozen climate activists held a small protest on Wednesday calling on nations to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Wednesday’s protest was a rare show of activism in at the U.N. conference, known as COP27, taking place in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The protesters called for an end to new oil and gas exploration and money for renewable energy. The protest comes on COP27′s themed day for finance and was organized by the Netherlands-based Recourse organization that campaigns for investments to be redirected away from fossil fuels and toward renewables.

The protesters sang, chanted and held signs with slogans that read: “Get Finance out of Fossil Fuels,” and “No Gas.”

Several thorny issues have been discussed at the talks, including further cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting financial aid for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change.

The issue of reparations for climate harms, known as loss and damage, has been put on the negotiation agenda for the first time, with many leaders calling for the implementation of previous financial pledges.

Another group of activists held a protest also demanding a “swift, just and equitable phase-out of fossil fuel.”

